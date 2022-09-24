ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

21 of the top tourist attractions in the world

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKayV_0i90dY9500

Plenty of people visiting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqRqw_0i90dY9500 (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

People are traveling again after things grounded to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What are some of the sites that have been picking up plenty of tourists? Let's take a look...

The Colosseum, Rome

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IezBK_0i90dY9500 (Pavel Bednyakov / Sputnik via AP)

The Acropolis, Athens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unYlW_0i90dY9500 (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

The Taj Mahal, India

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaMbX_0i90dY9500 (Photo by PAWAN SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Great Wall of China

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KD84c_0i90dY9500 (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Grand Canyon, United States

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMj4p_0i90dY9500 (ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Stonehenge, England

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNZ6P_0i90dY9500 (Photo by Matt Keeble/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay)

Sydney Opera House, Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClPPf_0i90dY9500 (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

The Louvre, Paris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tm3TM_0i90dY9500 (USAT)

Prague Castle, Czech Republic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TnTaL_0i90dY9500 (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

Mount Fuji, Japan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYTnB_0i90dY9500 (James Lang-USA TODAY Sports)

Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yt8TV_0i90dY9500 (Photo by MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP via Getty Images)

Berlin Wall Memorial Gallery, Germany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bD7A_0i90dY9500 (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Grand Palace, Thailand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drTUH_0i90dY9500 (Photo by JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Tower of London, England

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIvxU_0i90dY9500 (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Statue of Liberty, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbm21_0i90dY9500 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Matterhorn, Switzerland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gG1Qi_0i90dY9500 (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace, England

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLBPt_0i90dY9500 (Jasper Colt-USA TODAY)

Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oijdJ_0i90dY9500 (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Vatican City, Italy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEGdW_0i90dY9500 (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

Niagara Falls, New York and Ontario, Canada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghwmT_0i90dY9500 (USAT)

Eiffel Tower, France

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31H0ki_0i90dY9500 (USAT)

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

I Am Tired of Watching People Go to Italy

Everyone is in Italy this year — including Alison Roman, whose new cooking series will, like half the people my Instagram feed, take us on a tour of the Amalfi Coast. CNN announced yesterday that Roman’s four-episode (More Than) A Cooking Show, which was originally slated for the now-defunct CNN+, will hit CNN this fall. The show will invite audiences into Roman’s New York kitchen and to join her on her travels abroad. Sure, that sounds fun, if a bit familiar.
WORLD
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Czech Republic#England#Jack Taylor#Canada#Berlin Wall#Travel Destinations#Colosseum#Opera House#Republic Lrb Photo#Matterhorn
Jax Hudur

The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
Daily Mail

DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre

Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Switzerland
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
Country
Egypt
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
ARTnews

Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
TRAFFIC
Jax Hudur

The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
Phys.org

DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions

Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
WILDLIFE
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)

It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
SCIENCE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy