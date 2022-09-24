21 of the top tourist attractions in the world
Plenty of people visitingPeople are traveling again after things grounded to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What are some of the sites that have been picking up plenty of tourists? Let's take a look...
The Colosseum, Rome
The Acropolis, Athens
The Taj Mahal, India
Great Wall of China
Grand Canyon, United States
Stonehenge, England
Sydney Opera House, Australia
The Louvre, Paris
Prague Castle, Czech Republic
Mount Fuji, Japan
Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt
Berlin Wall Memorial Gallery, Germany
Grand Palace, Thailand
Tower of London, England
Statue of Liberty, New York
The Matterhorn, Switzerland
Buckingham Palace, England
Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy
Vatican City, Italy
Niagara Falls, New York and Ontario, Canada
Eiffel Tower, France
1
1
Comments / 0