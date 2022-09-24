ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian refugee kid’s heartbreaking drawing shows war’s devastating effect as it marks 7 months since Russian invasion

By Christopher Eberhart
 2 days ago

AN AIR strike, bombs, guns and grenades are depicted in a 10-year-old Ukrainian refugee's drawing that's centered on two people crying.

Seven months after Russia's February 24 unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, thousands of lives have been lost, families are scattered across the world and the survivors are left to pick up the pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YE9N2_0i90cOSQ00
A 10-year-old Ukrainian refugee drew this heartbreaking picture Credit: The Moodsters Children’s Foundation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3i42_0i90cOSQ00
Children look through a car windows as they and other refugees from Kharkov Region of Ukraine come to temporary camp in Belgorod, Russia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScoyV_0i90cOSQ00
A child Ukrainian refugee in an Italian refugee center Credit: The Moodsters Children’s Foundation

The young boy who drew the picture is in an Italian refugee center, but his dad is still in Ukraine fighting the Russians.

Dr David Schonfeld, the Director of the National Center for School Crisis at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, told The U.S. Sun that the two people in the drawing are likely the boy and his mom crying.

It shows the boy is grieving and he's aware his mom is hurting, said Dr Shonfeld, who heads a trauma team going to Ukrainian refugee camps

Art therapy has been part of the help the Italians have provided for children, the renowned expert said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awbM7_0i90cOSQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJKft_0i90cOSQ00

He noted this drawing doesn't include an adult male, which is something he's seen a lot of when he visits Ukrainian refugee centers.

"That's likely because many children were separated from adult male family members," Dr Shonfeld said. "This picture could represent shared distress and grief, and their heart is still in Ukraine or with his father in Ukraine.

"They lost a sense of safety, and there's concern for their loved ones."

THE KIDS AND ADULTS NEED MORE HELP

The Moodsters Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit that addresses emotional literacy and resilience in young children, shared other drawings made by Ukrainian children in refugee centers with The U.S. Sun.

Denise Daniels, a child development and psychology expert who heads the nonprofit, said Ukrainian children aren't getting the help they need as the school year starts.

"Presently, Ukrainian children are entering school where lessons are taught in an unfamiliar language while still suffering from the unspeakable atrocities of war," Daniels said.

"While the children haunted by their memories are experiencing trauma, grief and heartbreaking loss, the critical bereavement services and their caregivers require are largely unavailable or inadequate, with local mental health workers are spread thin."

The lack of emotional support includes the adults too, according to Dr Shonfeld.

He said being in a refugee center in Italy, which is utilizing abandoned hotels to house Ukrainians who fled the war, is better than being in a war-torn country but there aren't enough emotional support resources for the mothers and caregivers.

"I'm worried for the adults in these refugee centers," Dr Shonfeld said.

"The mothers and caregivers are more aware than the children and are concerned for their husbands, brothers, fathers who are still in Ukraine."

He visited families after Hurricane Katrina separated them and forced them into refugee centers.

Shonfeld said depression gripped the adults, and he saw rampant drug use and overdoses, suicides and domestic violence.

"They (adult Ukrainian refugees) need more support to create a brighter future for them and their children," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHBYX_0i90cOSQ00
Helena, a 53-year-old teacher stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PcxQ_0i90cOSQ00
A Ukrainian soldier waves the Ukrainian national flag while standing on top of an armoured personnel carrier

SCARED FOR LIFE

What the children went through in Ukraine could impact them forever, Daniels said.

"Children who have experienced hiding in bomb shelters, basements, and burned-out buildings, not only suffer the physical wounds of war but also experience the emotional and psychological wounds that are often invisible," she said.

"There are short and long-term effects of war. Vulnerable children can experience devastating consequences as a result of traumatic grief.

"Witnessing death, destruction, being separated from parents, and living with the disruption in their lives can prolong grieving.

"It can impact children’s physical, social and emotional health,

decreased academic performance, and their behavioral development."

Dr Shonfeld said he listened to a refugee's story about a bombing during a birthday party.

They were singing Happy Birthday and about to cut the cake when they heard the planes, he said. They thought they had a couple of minutes to finish the song before fleeing into the bomb shelter.

But they didn't. A bomb hit the building and killed and severally wounded dozens.

Daniels said these traumas can manifest themselves in physical ways too.

"Children may experience physical symptoms such as headaches, and stomach aches," she said.

"They may have difficulty sleeping, nightmares, loss of appetites, and emotional numbing to block the pain.

"Young children may experience regressive behaviors, such as clinginess, bed wetting, or thumb sucking. Depression can occur in

children as young as three years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XI7n_0i90cOSQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLx77_0i90cOSQ00

"Without early intervention, their road to recovery can last a lifetime depending on the support they receive from their caregivers.

"That’s why it’s critical that we provide grief and loss resources for

moms and trauma training for the teachers and mental health professionals who are spread so thin."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rk5lY_0i90cOSQ00
Dr Shonfeld, the Director of the National Center for School Crisis at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, speaking to The U.S. Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EW3N3_0i90cOSQ00
Art therapy is an important part of helping child Ukrainian refugees Credit: The Moodsters Children’s Foundation

#Refugees#War#Suicide#Russian World#Ukrainian#Russians
