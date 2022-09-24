Twitter reacts to Auburn's wild win over Missouri

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

The Auburn Tigers narrowly dodged a disastrous start to SEC play Saturday. They beat Missouri 17-14 in overtime in large part to several big mistakes by Missouri.

Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat was inches away from giving his team an overtime win but he fumbled the ball just before crossing the goal line and Auburn recovered to win the game.

While Auburn won the game, they once again struggled and the offense went ice-cold after two touchdown drives to start the game. The Auburn faithful took to Twitter to express their feeling after the game and here are the best reactions after Auburn opened SEC play with a win.