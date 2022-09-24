ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Salvation Army Lieutenant on a mission to help hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico

By Madonna Mantione
 2 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local man is headed to Puerto Rico to help hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico.

Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Citadel Lieutenant Ismael Ortiz is busy today packing up supplies.

He will head-out Sunday to Puerto Rico.

Ortiz is one of more than a dozen volunteers with the Salvation Army Pennsylvania/Delaware Division Emergency Disaster Team.

Ortiz is prepared to hand out food and water, help translate when needed, and provide spiritual and emotional care.

“My goal is to help people, to be that beacon of hope for people after such a devastating storm,” said Lieutenant Ismael Ortiz, Corps Officer of the Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Citadel.

Hurricane Fiona leaves more than a million Puerto Ricans without electricity and about a half-million without running water.

Lieutenant Ortiz plans to stay there at least two weeks.

