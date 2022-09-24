Read full article on original website
Post Register
Record heat expected tomorrow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A cold front will approach Western Idaho on Thursday. As usual, temperatures always want to warm ahead of a front as the Low triggers a south flow. Air moving in from the south is warmer that air moving in from the north. The end result will be near record highs tomorrow as we approach the low 90’s! That’s going to be an attention getter. But in this case, the warm temperatures are expected to cool significantly by Thursday.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
KIVI-TV
Temperatures are heating up but Boise State Fans will need to see these changes on Friday
Sunshine all weekend long will continue right into Monday with a warming trend. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s with light wind again. Tuesday and Wednesday should be the hottest days this week with a high near 90. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday afternoon but should clear out for Wednesday.
KIVI-TV
While Idaho continues to heat up, those with friends in Florida need to see this forecast
The normal high in Boise is in the mid-70s but we will see high temps in the low 90s Tuesday! That heat will continue into Wednesday. Expect a few clouds Tuesday afternoon and night. Wednesday night late, a cold front will blow through the valley with gust wind and much...
Health Advisory for Murtaugh Lake
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health officials issued a health advisory Monday for Murtaugh Lake after the water was tested for a toxic algal bloom. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the health advisory was issued following tests by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) that found unhealthy levels of Microcycstin in the lake. The toxin is caused by a HAB, or harmful algal bloom, that develops naturally, according to the health department. The HABs usually form during the summer in hot weather, but shrink as the temperatures get cooler.
Idaho Fish & Game Anticipating Largest Steelhead Run on Clearwater River Since 2010
LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game is anticipating its largest late summer steelhead run up the Clearwater River since 2010, according to Fisheries Regional Manager Joe DuPont. As of September 21, the IDFG is predicting around 40,000 hatchery steelhead will be bound for the Clearwater River (see graph below). If the projections are accurate, it would result in the 7th best hatchery return ever to the Clearwater River basin, according to DuPont.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
eastidahonews.com
Don’t shower during a thunderstorm. Here’s why
(CNN) — Trees begin to sway, the sky darkens and suddenly you hear it — the distant sound of thunder. That’s your cue that potential danger is on the way. In fact, it’s likely within 10 miles of you, according to the National Weather Service. Don’t...
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 started with unattended campfire, investigators say
LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho — What is currently Idaho's largest wildfire was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire, investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined. The Moose Fire has burned 130,110 acres -- about 203 square miles -- since July 17. It started on a bank along the Salmon...
oregontoday.net
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and for most people, it’s adding up. “I’ve just watched it get higher...
This Year’s Idaho Potato Crop Won’t Be How You Remember Them
As much as we might try to combat it, people make potato jokes about Idaho for a reason: We produce a lot of potatoes! Much of Idaho's economy relies on the spuds, so every year when we get more info about the upcoming potato crop, there are a lot of interested parties.
The Idaho Version of Stonehenge
I remember being at a parade in Buhl and then taking a drive. It was Independence Day several years ago. I had parked in a part of town where I was able to get out quickly when the event ended. It was still early on a lovely day and I decided to go for a drive. I headed out in the direction of Balanced Rock and along the way, stopped and snapped some pictures of the unique scenery. It's probably not unique to us, but people around the rest of the country, they’re transfixed by what we see daily.
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
Is The Best Steakhouse in The Treasure Valley in Boise?
I'm willing to say it but there is no better dish than a nice medium rare ribeye. Seriously - you can throw anything on a plate with a ribeye and it will automatically qualify for one of the top five meals you've ever had in your life. Outside of people who don't eat meat (totally fine by me!), I don't think I've ever met someone who doesn't like steak.
Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire
Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Post Register
Idaho sees a 60% decline in new people moving in from 2020
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho real estate trends are cooling off. After five straight years of leading the Nation in new move-ins and a staggering 3.4% population increase from April 2020 to July 2021 (according to a MoveBuddha report), trends show a drastic slowdown. According to MoveBuddha's report, Boise...
eastidahonews.com
Investigators have determined what caused the Moose Fire. Now they need your help.
SALMON — Investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined the Moose Fire was caused by an unextinguished and unattended campfire, which spread to adjacent vegetation on the afternoon of July 17. A wildland fire investigation team comprised of U.S. Forest Service Special Agents and Law Enforcement Officers, aided...
This Grocery Store Ranked Idaho’s Best Independent Store, Do You Agree?
We always strive to support local, but in the month of September, Idahoans really double down on supporting local because it’s Idaho Preferred Month!. We’ve covered some local eateries and even incredible Idaho Agriculture facts that will absolutely blow your mind etc. ... But what about local grocery stores or farm shops?
