African American Roundtable Rallies at City Hall for Participatory Budgeting, Community Budget Priorities

Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open is back in full swing for 2022. From museums to churches, historic sights to tours, it’s a great weekend to explore Milwaukee. “Last year was a hybrid event, 2020 was fully virtual, last year we had about 70 locations. This year we have about 110 locations, all in person,” said Grace Fuhr, Historic Milwaukee events director. Fuhr tells WISN 12 News attendance on day one exceeded her expectations.Organizers at Milwaukee City Hall told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that around 1,300 attendees went through their doors at the end of Saturday’s hours.”We’ve seen thousands of visitors going to all kinds of buildings, from the Fiserv Forum downtown to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society,” Fuhr said. At the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, Brandite Reed teaches Black Milwaukee history through her acting.”The discovery is real when they find out certain things about the neighborhoods that they are from and you see the light bulb go on. I think that instills a pride in them,” Reed said. There are discoveries for Milwaukee natives or newcomers, like Wojciech Mroz.”I just moved in like three months ago , so seeing all those different attractions, part of the city that I’ve never even thought about going, it’s great to see places like that. It’s a great way to say hi to the city,” Mroz said.Doors Open will also run on Sunday, Sept. 25. There is a full list of participating locations on the Historic Milwaukee Inc. website.

