Milwaukee, WI

African American Roundtable Rallies at City Hall for Participatory Budgeting, Community Budget Priorities

By Editorials
 3 days ago
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Juneteenth Day official city holiday; Mayor Johnson signs ordinance

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee always goes big for Juneteenth with parades and a street festival, but now, June 19 is an official city holiday. Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed an ordinance Monday, Sept. 26 to make it official, joining with the federal government and about half the states in formally marking June 19 as a holiday honoring of the end of slavery in the United States.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ibmadison.com

Food Fight to open restaurant in Deer District

Food Fight Restaurant Group will open an Italian restaurant atop an elegant hotel being built in Milwaukee by North Central Group, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The hotel and restaurant, the second Food Fight location outside of Dane County, will be located next to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee’s Deer District. Cervo, Italian for “the deer,” will be located on the ninth floor, the rooftop of the hotel. North Central Group, based in Middleton, is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the 207-room Trade Milwaukee hotel at 420 W. Juneau Ave. The project should be completed and opened by spring 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee I-794 ramp removal proposed, 'they're clearly obsolete'

MILWAUKEE - In the next decade, I-794 is due for some upgrades. The full scope of the project has yet to be determined, but a veteran real estate developer is saying the city should remove some ramps to help spur downtown development. There are a lot of ideas when it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Thousands attend Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open

Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open is back in full swing for 2022. From museums to churches, historic sights to tours, it’s a great weekend to explore Milwaukee. “Last year was a hybrid event, 2020 was fully virtual, last year we had about 70 locations. This year we have about 110 locations, all in person,” said Grace Fuhr, Historic Milwaukee events director. Fuhr tells WISN 12 News attendance on day one exceeded her expectations.Organizers at Milwaukee City Hall told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that around 1,300 attendees went through their doors at the end of Saturday’s hours.”We’ve seen thousands of visitors going to all kinds of buildings, from the Fiserv Forum downtown to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society,” Fuhr said. At the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, Brandite Reed teaches Black Milwaukee history through her acting.”The discovery is real when they find out certain things about the neighborhoods that they are from and you see the light bulb go on. I think that instills a pride in them,” Reed said. There are discoveries for Milwaukee natives or newcomers, like Wojciech Mroz.”I just moved in like three months ago , so seeing all those different attractions, part of the city that I’ve never even thought about going, it’s great to see places like that. It’s a great way to say hi to the city,” Mroz said.Doors Open will also run on Sunday, Sept. 25. There is a full list of participating locations on the Historic Milwaukee Inc. website.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine gets 10 more housing vouchers, but still has a waitlist of 800

The federal government, in its widest such distribution in two decades, announced on Friday it was creating 19,359 new housing vouchers and providing them to more than 1,945 public housing agencies. Ten of those housing vouchers are going to Racine County. Housing vouchers (Section 8) can be applied for and...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

U.S. Senate candidates on crime prevention in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Democratic Candidate Mandela Barnes and Republican Incumbent Ron Johnson are on the campaign trial for a U.S. Senate seat, just 45 days from Election Day. The two honing in on crime as the race heats up. "Well it's important that we do everything we can to prevent...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI
wpr.org

Hospital system to pull emergency room services out of Kenosha

A hospital's move to close its emergency room in downtown Kenosha will force those who need care to travel outside of the city. The Kenosha City Council last week voted unanimously on a resolution calling on leaders at Froedtert South, which operates hospitals in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, to reconsider its decision to consolidate its emergency departments in the Pleasant Prairie hospital. Froedtert South said the change will take effect Saturday.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Unlocked returns for 2nd year

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Unlocked will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The doors to many businesses, organizations, churches, and City buildings will be open for the public to take tours, participate in special activities, learn, and explore! There are over 90 different opportunities to see "behind the scenes" in Waukesha.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hosts Harbor Fest 2022; all things fish, water, boats

MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest returns to Milwaukee's riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join Harbor District Milwaukee, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Harbor Fest takes place in front of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks wants to defend self, prosecution responds

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will determine during a motion hearing Tuesday, Sept. 27 whether Darrell Brooks will represent himself in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial currently scheduled to start on Oct. 3. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Brooks' attorney filed a motion to withdraw, saying Brooks, charged with 77 counts for the November 2021 attack, desires to represent himself.
WAUKESHA, WI

