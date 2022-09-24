Read full article on original website
Dani Rivera
3d ago
Also they come across state borders. Maybe they should start stopping cars at the Wisconsin/Illinois borders and see what's coming into our state!! 🤷♀️
Reply(7)
3
stuck in Milwaukee
3d ago
The fact is they're here to stay. they're not going to go anywhere and they're always will be more guns coming in at this point you might as well just call it a day and make it legal to carry guns just like the wild wild West. that way everyone will have a fair chance to protect themselves
Reply(2)
3
Related
Four victims identified in string of weekend homicides in Milwaukee
The Medical Examiner provided information on four of the six homicides and Milwaukee Police provided details on all six incidents.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, 40th and Custer, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 41, was shot near 40th and Custer Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, and a Milwaukee man, 43, was arrested. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Milwaukee man who was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy fatally shot; gun unintenionally discharged
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy got his hands on a firearm, and it unintentionally discharged, striking and killing him on Saturday, Sept. 24. This happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday at a residence near 43rd and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. Officials say the boy was taken...
WISN
33-year-old man killed in Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 24th Place and Cornell Street. Investigators say a 33-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries at the scene. Police say they found a gun at the scene. They're looking for unknown suspects. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
WISN
Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building
MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building
Milwaukee police say shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday. It's the second time in about a year it's happened here, according to residents.
Racine County inmate charged in Kenosha K-9 shooting assaults officer
A Racine County inmate who was charged in connection to Chicago homicides and the shooting of Kenosha K-9 Riggs assaulted a correctional officer on Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County medical examiner: 6 homicides Friday-Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating six homicides that happened from Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 through Sunday morning, Sept. 25. A Milwaukee man, 24, was killed near 8th and Atkinson around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said a second person, a Milwaukee man, 25, was seriously hurt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine jail corrections officer headbutted, new charges for inmate
RACINE, Wis. - A man charged in two Chicago homicides, later accused of shooting Kenosha County K-9 Riggs in the head, attacked a corrections officer -- headbutting him at the Racine County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 27, the sheriff said. The attack happened shortly after midnight as corrections officers were moving...
WATCH: Milwaukee police seek suspects in burglary near Teutonia and Garfield
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted for a burglary that happened on Thursday, Sept. 22.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate six homicides in three days
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six homicides that occurred between Friday and Sunday. In less than three days at least three men and two women died. A sixth victim is unknown. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded to those scenes and autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Sept., 26.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man stole $124K meant for son's autism therapy, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man with an open stalking case is now accused of stealing $124,000 meant for the provider of his son's therapy for autism. Alper Kolcu, 39, faces one count of theft from a business setting (greater than $100,000) and one count of felony bail jumping. Prosecutors say...
Mayor Johnson handing out free diapers Tuesday to Milwaukee families in need
Families in need can get free diapers on Tuesday thanks to a giveaway from Hayat Pharmacy and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.
TMZ.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Victims Memorial Plan Causing Concerns for Milwaukee Officials
Discussions are underway on how best to honor the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ... but officials in Milwaukee are concerned a physical memorial site could attract the wrong folks. On the heels of the new Netflix series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" -- which has stirred plenty of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee I-794 ramp removal proposed
I-794 is due for some upgrades. The full scope of the project has yet to be determined, but a veteran real estate developer is saying the city should remove some ramps to help spur downtown development.
WATCH: Several shots fired into occupied home near 27th and Ruby
Milwaukee police say a home near 27th and Ruby was hit by several bullets early Wednesday morning in a drive-by shooting.
WISN
Body found in Lake Monona identified as Milwaukee man
MADISON, Wis. — A body found Sept. 20 in Lake Monona in Madison is that of a Milwaukee man. The medical examiner identified him Monday as 49-year-old Brian Noll. Noll was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic autopsy was done at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on...
Mayor signs ordinance making Juneteenth an official holiday in Milwaukee
Juneteenth has become an official holiday in the City of Milwaukee, home to one of the country's largest and longest-running celebrations.
Comments / 27