Milwaukee, WI

Dani Rivera
3d ago

Also they come across state borders. Maybe they should start stopping cars at the Wisconsin/Illinois borders and see what's coming into our state!! 🤷‍♀️

stuck in Milwaukee
3d ago

The fact is they're here to stay. they're not going to go anywhere and they're always will be more guns coming in at this point you might as well just call it a day and make it legal to carry guns just like the wild wild West. that way everyone will have a fair chance to protect themselves

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot, 40th and Custer, Milwaukee man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 41, was shot near 40th and Custer Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, and a Milwaukee man, 43, was arrested. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Milwaukee man who was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy fatally shot; gun unintenionally discharged

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy got his hands on a firearm, and it unintentionally discharged, striking and killing him on Saturday, Sept. 24. This happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday at a residence near 43rd and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. Officials say the boy was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

33-year-old man killed in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 24th Place and Cornell Street. Investigators say a 33-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries at the scene. Police say they found a gun at the scene. They're looking for unknown suspects. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building

Milwaukee police say shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday. It's the second time in about a year it's happened here, according to residents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County medical examiner: 6 homicides Friday-Sunday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating six homicides that happened from Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 through Sunday morning, Sept. 25. A Milwaukee man, 24, was killed near 8th and Atkinson around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said a second person, a Milwaukee man, 25, was seriously hurt.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine jail corrections officer headbutted, new charges for inmate

RACINE, Wis. - A man charged in two Chicago homicides, later accused of shooting Kenosha County K-9 Riggs in the head, attacked a corrections officer -- headbutting him at the Racine County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 27, the sheriff said. The attack happened shortly after midnight as corrections officers were moving...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate six homicides in three days

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six homicides that occurred between Friday and Sunday. In less than three days at least three men and two women died. A sixth victim is unknown. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded to those scenes and autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Sept., 26.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMZ.com

Jeffrey Dahmer Victims Memorial Plan Causing Concerns for Milwaukee Officials

Discussions are underway on how best to honor the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ... but officials in Milwaukee are concerned a physical memorial site could attract the wrong folks. On the heels of the new Netflix series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" -- which has stirred plenty of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee I-794 ramp removal proposed

I-794 is due for some upgrades. The full scope of the project has yet to be determined, but a veteran real estate developer is saying the city should remove some ramps to help spur downtown development.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Body found in Lake Monona identified as Milwaukee man

MADISON, Wis. — A body found Sept. 20 in Lake Monona in Madison is that of a Milwaukee man. The medical examiner identified him Monday as 49-year-old Brian Noll. Noll was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic autopsy was done at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on...
MADISON, WI

