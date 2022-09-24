ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

MedicalXpress

National study calls into question COVID-diabetes link in young people

New research, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept), found that testing positive for SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—is associated with an increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in people aged younger than 35 years, but this is restricted to the first month after infection, and is more likely explained by increased testing around the time of diabetes diagnosis and COVID-19 precipitating diabetes in those already developing it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Severe COVID-19 may be caused by 'senile' interferon response in older patients

Researchers in Germany have discovered that age-dependent impairments in antiviral interferon proteins underlie the increased susceptibility of older patients to severe COVID-19. The study, published today in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, shows that aged mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 are protected from severe disease by treatment with one of these interferons, IFN-γ.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Tests#Apolipoprotein E#Linus Covid#General Health#Apoe
survivornet.com

Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
EDINBURG, TX
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function

Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
SCIENCE
Shin

The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease

On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
scitechdaily.com

Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough

One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Develop a Better, Less Toxic Type of Rice

The duplication of a transporter gene reduces toxic cadmium accumulation in rice without harming quality or yield, according to the researchers. Rice is a staple food for almost half of the world’s population. However, compared to other cereals like barley and wheat, it absorbs more cadmium from the soil. According to reports, rice accounts for 40–65% of our total dietary consumption of the toxic heavy metal cadmium. People who consume cadmium-contaminated rice face a significant danger to their health since excessive cadmium consumption is linked to conditions like Itai-itai disease.
INDIA
MedPage Today

Pulmonary Artery Denervation Improves PAH Symptoms

BOSTON -- Pulmonary artery denervation improved symptoms in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a clinical trial from China showed. The radiofrequency ablation procedure increased 6-minute walk distance by 33.8 m more from baseline to 6 months compared with a sham procedure (P<0.001), reported Shao-Liang Chen, MD, PhD, of Nanjing First Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in China, during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting hosted by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Viruses May Be “Watching” You – Lying in Wait Before Multiplying and Killing

Viruses may be ‘watching’ you – some microbes lie in wait until their hosts unintentionally give them the signal to start multiplying and kill them. Especially after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people picture a virus as a nasty spiked ball – essentially a mindless killer that gets into a cell and hijacks its machinery to create a gazillion copies of itself before bursting out. For many viruses, including the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the “mindless killer” moniker is essentially true.
SCIENCE
labroots.com

Human Protein Crucial to Infection & Disease is Discovered

The pandemic virus SARS-CoV-2 caused many scientists to begin studying infectious disease, in search of ways to stop the pathogen. With cell culture models and CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology, researchers were able to conduct huge screens of proteins to look for host cell factors that were aiding viral infection. In one study, investigators systematically turned off every gene in the genome of cells, looking for the gene knockouts that would enable cells to survive even when they were infected with a virus. In those surviving cells, the absent gene was likely preventing the virus from replicating.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Have We Been Overcautious With TNF Inhibitors in Pregnancy?

What may seem like a prudent approach to treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in pregnant women actually represents an overabundance of caution, suggested researchers who found no increased risk from tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors. French women with IBD who received TNF inhibitors from weeks 24 to 32 of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover That Chromosomes Are Fluid

Chromosome manipulation in live cells indicates that they are fluid. Researchers from CNRS, the Curie Institute, and Sorbonne University have successfully physically acted on chromosomes in live cells for the first time. They found that, outside of cell division phases, chromosomes are actually very fluid—almost liquid—by subjecting to different forces using magnets. The study was recently published in the prestigious journal Science.
CANCER
neurology.org

Long-Surviving Adult Siblings With Joubert Syndrome Harboring a Novel Compound Heterozygous CPLANE1 Variant

Results The patients were older than 60 years and presented with an inborn facial anomaly and ataxia, accompanied by a molar tooth sign on brain MRI. The male patient showed mild intellectual disability, abnormal eye movements, and progressive gait disturbance. Targeted sequencing revealed a compound heterozygous missense variant of CPLANE1 p.Arg1193Cys_Gln1223Pro; c.3577C>T_3668A>C. Multiple in silico assays predicted that the missense sites were pathogenic.
HEALTH

