The pandemic virus SARS-CoV-2 caused many scientists to begin studying infectious disease, in search of ways to stop the pathogen. With cell culture models and CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology, researchers were able to conduct huge screens of proteins to look for host cell factors that were aiding viral infection. In one study, investigators systematically turned off every gene in the genome of cells, looking for the gene knockouts that would enable cells to survive even when they were infected with a virus. In those surviving cells, the absent gene was likely preventing the virus from replicating.

