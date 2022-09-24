Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Jackie L. McGee, 77, Keokuk
Jackie Laverne McGee, 77, of Keokuk, IA, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. He was born on September 11, 1946 in Keokuk, the son of Jesse and Geneva (Cotton) McGee. On October 18, 1982, Jackie was united in marriage to Mary Strout. She survives. He...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 12-16, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Steve H. Mangold and Cheryl A. Mangold of Camp Point sold...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
Pen City Current
County board approves adding nine staff to EMS
LEE COUNTY - Lee County officials moved swiftly Monday to try and shore up additional staff and equipment as Blessing Keokuk Hospital closes in on a Friday closure date. The hospital's closure also will end the 24/7 emergency room service and all dispatched emergency transports now will likely be run north to Fort Madison, Burlington or possibly to Quincy by Lee County EMS staff.
muddyrivernews.com
Taming the Upper Mississippi, an introduction: Quincy would not be Quincy as we know it today without Bill Klingner
EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and chapters from the book, “Taming the Upper Mississippi: My Turn at Watch, 1935-1999,” written by Janice Petterchak. The book reflects on flood protection, navigation and the environment on the upper Mississippi River through the eyes of Quincy engineer William H. Klingner.
Pen City Current
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident
LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
muddyrivernews.com
Philpot first person to announce candidacy for spot on Quincy Park Board
QUINCY — Mark Philpot has a history of getting involved in his community, regardless of where he’s lived. He’s only lived in Quincy for three years, but he’s already the chairman of the Quincy Human Rights Commission, the public affairs officer for American Legion Post 37 and vice director for Together with Tri-State Veterans, a Veterans Administration-sponsored initiative that brings awareness to veteran suicide in rural communities.
KWQC
Section of Illinois 41 in Knox County set to be closed Wednesday
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Illinois 41 is set to be closed Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. for overhead bridge crossing repairs. Illinois 41/Linwood Road will be closed between Lacon Road and Knox County Highway 10 in Galesburg, according to the Illinois DOT. BNSF is expected to have the repairs done and the road reopened by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Pen City Current
FM Kiwanis to hold free Ivanhoe picnic Oct. 8
FORT MADISON - Kick off fall with disc golf and a picnic at Ivanhoe Park in Fort Madison on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fort Madison Kiwanis Club and Robert Ellison have worked together to add a 9-hole disc golf course to Ivanhoe park and, with the help of a grant from Climax/Molybdenum, the course is open and ready to play.
khqa.com
Move with the Mayor launches in October
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants you to join his mission to get physically active. Mayor Troup is launching his first Move with the Mayor event on Saturday, October 1, and the public is invited to join him. Troup will walk laps with citizens during the...
Pen City Current
County to beef up ambulance service in wake of hospital closure
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors will be considering a move to add up to nine additional staff to the Lee County EMS staff on Monday. The move is in response to the pending closure of Blessing Keokuk Hospital on Oct. 1. With the closure of the hospital there will be no 24-hour emergency hospital services in Keokuk. The city will have medical clinics in operation, but they aren't open continuously.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 24, 2022
Kimberly Tucker (46) 1319 N. 5th Quincy, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway. NTA. 122. Chase M Meyer (34) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery at 6th and Payson. Lodged 125. Lisa Birchfield (56) 1127 N. 18th St. Quincy, IL for driving while license suspended and disobeying stop sign. NTA.
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
2 American Cruise Line riverboats docked in Davenport on the same day for the first time
DAVENPORT, Iowa — After the much-heralded Viking Mississippi cruise ship stopped in Davenport on Sept. 7 for the first time, more river cruise ships made their debuts in town on Sept. 26. American Cruise Lines docked two of its newest ships at River Heritage Park in Davenport on Monday....
No serious charges filed for driver who struck child with a vehicle
Only a minor citation has been given to the Galesburg resident who hit a child with their car near a bus stop last week. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says the driver was issued a ticket for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. After reviewing incident...
Meet The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
Pen City Current
Hancock County man charged with meth possession
HANCOCK COUNTY - Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Friday September 23, 2022 a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lomax, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. A Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol near Niota, IL attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and then traveled on county roads for approximately two miles before coming to a stop.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Beau Eversoll, 42, is wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, operating a vehicle without the owners consent. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1,...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Jennifer Dietz, 39, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where she is, police ask you to call...
