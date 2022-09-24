ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Former president of local labor union indicted for embezzlement

By Annie Kim
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO – A former Department of Homeland Security officer and president of a local labor union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges, the United States Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Felix Luciano, 60, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for wire fraud and making false statements for allegedly embezzling tens of thousands of dollars of union funds between December 2013 and January 2019, from Local 2805, the union he headed.

Luciano is accused of using union dues to pay for personal expenses such as luxury travel, a custom gun safe, retail purchases, dining, groceries, and payments to his personal credit card. He also supported his wife’s business by paying for expenses such as website design. Luciano is also accused of paying for the expenses using the union’s debit and credit cards and writing checks to himself from its checking account with false descriptions in the memo line.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Luciano hid his embezzlement by reporting false information on the union’s annual financial reports. He prepared, signed on behalf of Local 2805 – under penalty of perjury – and filed the financial reports (known as Form LM-3s) with false information that disguised the nature, volume, frequency and purpose of the unauthorized checks and other personal transactions. One example is the 2017 financial report, where Luciano falsely reported the union disbursed just over $3,000 to him, when the actual figure was over $20,000. Labor organizations are required to file financial reports with the Department of Labor’s Office of Labor-Management Standards (OLMS) annually.

“When employees pay their hard-earned money into labor unions, they reasonably expect the officers of those organizations to be honest stewards of their dues,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “Our office will work diligently to pursue justice against offenders who have allegedly stolen from their own unions at the expense of members.”

Luciano served as president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 2805 from 2001 to December 2018. He retired while the union was being audited by the OLMS, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Local 2805 represents DHS-ICE employees in San Diego and Imperial Counties.

Luciano pleaded not guilty and is expected to be back in federal court on October 3 for a motion hearing.

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Labor leader stole thousands from his CA union, spent it on luxury travel, feds say

A former labor leader is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his California union and spending it on luxury travel and retail purchases, prosecutors said. Felix Luciano, 60, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of wire fraud and making false statements in San Diego on Friday, Sept. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California said in a news release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Former Deputy Richard Fischer loses appeal, must return to prison

SAN DIEGO — Former Deputy Richard Fischer who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting several women while on duty is returning to prison. On September 26, an appellate court denied Fischer's appeal to remain out of prison after the county mistakenly granted him 956 days of pre-sentence custody credits that he didn't earn.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
San Diego weekly Reader

Southwest Border Patrol agents trashed migrant records, audit finds

A performance audit covering the period from August 2021, through last month has found that the U.S. Border Patrol, besieged by growing waves of immigration, has encountered big problems keeping track of more than a million migrants annually detained for illegal entry along the nation’s Southwest Border, including San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Vote Records Requests Deluge San Diego Registrar After MyPillow CEO’s Pitch

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters office is suddenly seeing a large jump in requests for election information through the state’s open records act. The big increase — 50 times normal — comes on the heels of national news stories about how registrars across the country are being inundated by requests for documents, apparently from supporters of former President Trump who don’t believe the 2020 election results.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

SANDAG drops controversial 'road usage charge' for drivers in the region

San Diego County’s transportation leaders removed a proposed mileage tax for drivers, which sparked much controversy throughout the region. If passed, the tax would have cost drivers four cents for every mile driven. The proposal is a part of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) $162.5 billion transportation blueprint approved late last year by elected officials to boost transit services while limiting car travel through 2050.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
