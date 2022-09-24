ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jane Austen’s early Chinese translators were stumped by the oddities of 19th-century British cuisine

By Saihong Li, William Hope
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago

This article was originally published on The Conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCNXR_0i90bJ5000

Jane Austen's works are globally renowned, but they were unknown in China until 1935 when two different translations of "Pride and Prejudice" were published. Today, her novels are increasingly popular and have been translated into Chinese many times – notably there have been 60 different retranslations of "Pride and Prejudice."

Translators face the creative balancing act of remaining faithful to the source text while also ensuring that the translation is a smooth, informative read. One intriguing task for translators of Austen has been how to describe the 19th-century British food featured in the many convivial sequences that shed light on characters through their social interaction.

How do you get an early Chinese reader of Austen's work in the 1930s to understand what rout-cakes are and why Mrs. Elton in Austen's Emma considers poor versions of these a sign of a bad host? The world was not as globalized as it is now and information not so accessible.

We found this fascinating and so analyzed a body of Chinese translations of Austen's work from 1935 onwards to assess the effectiveness of the translations of food culture during Austen's era. The results were decidedly mixed.

Elusive equivalents

In "Pride and Prejudice," Mrs. Bennett contrasts her girls' upbringing with that of their neighbor, Charlotte Lucas, who assists in cooking "the mince pies." The notion of a pastry dish containing fruit, meat or vegetables is difficult to convey in Chinese as there are only limited similarities with Chinese "bĭng" which are wheat flour-based items resembling flatbreads, biscuits or pancakes.

Although early mince pies contained meat, they became sweeter and more fruit-based in the 18th century as sugar imports increased. However, Chinese translators conveyed "mince pies" in different ways, including "steak," "steamed bun" and "meat pie," revealing translation errors or strategies such as the use of Chinese equivalents.

The two wartime translations, made during Japan's invasion of China from 1937 to 1945, of "mince pie" were "steak" and "steamed bun," but in mitigating circumstances, the translators probably had limited access to dictionaries during this period.

Christmas is frequently mentioned in Persuasion. Austen described early 19th-century Christmas meals as occasions when there were "brawn and cold pies, where riotous boys were holding high revel." Brawn is a cold-cut terrine or meat jelly made from a pig's head and bones, spiced, boiled, then cooled.

Again, through the decades, Chinese translators struggled to convey this notion. One took the catch-all option of "a variety of Christmas cakes and other food," others fell short with "pork"/"salted pork," while one unfortunate translated it as "the color brown."

China's increasing familiarity with western food over the years has encouraged more globalized approaches to food translation.

Cakes exemplify this point, being referenced in Emma with regard to Mr. Woodhouse whose "own stomach could bear nothing rich." However, China's distinctive varieties of cake are markedly different, ranging from "yuè bĭng" ("mooncakes" — pastry cakes with fillings such as lotus seed paste) to "xĭ bĭng" ("happiness pancakes"). The latter was used as a domesticated translation to render Austen's references to wedding cakes into Chinese.

"Happiness pancakes" are small, round and made of flour, sesame seed and white sugar. They display a motif signifying happiness and are decorated with red silk. They have been a wedding delicacy for 2,000 years, whereas western-style wedding cakes are relatively new to China. Nevertheless, the newly coined, cosmopolitan concept of "jiéhūn dàngāo" ("wedding cake") has materialized in recent translations.

Different diets

The diets of British and Chinese people are differentiated by foods such as cheese. Austen periodically mentions cheese, for example in Emma when Mr. Elton describes a party with "the Stilton cheese, the north Wiltshire, the butter, the celery, the beet-root and all the dessert." Such references are problematic for Chinese translators because of cultural differences.

Whereas Britain produces 700 varieties of cheese, the product is less widespread in China due to lactose intolerance. Here, loss of meaning and misinterpretation undermined the translators' work. Stilton was referred to as a "county" in some translations.

Although several translators attempted to evoke Stilton's characteristics (such as its "dry" texture) and used transliteration to convey something of original place names ("North Wiltshire" becoming "North Wēněrtè," for example), most Chinese readers would have been none the wiser compared with a British reader's understanding of the original text.

While translators deserve credit for giving Chinese readerships a glimpse into Britain's former socio-cultural mores, their strategies sometimes failed to connect food culture in Austen's era to contemporary Chinese culture. Although Chinese translators worked during challenging socio-political times, the future of translation – and of mutual understanding in all fields – lies in cross-cultural partnerships between individuals.

In an epoch that is again tending towards global geopolitical isolationism, it is to be hoped that cultural collaboration will remain an important channel of transnational cooperation.

Saihong Li, Senior lecturer, University of Stirling and William Hope, University of Salford

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Future British monarchs must right the wrongs of colonialism

Last Thursday, the world learned of a historic moment. Queen Elizabeth II — who reigned over the United Kingdom for 70 years, longer than any previous monarch — passed. Most people alive today have only ever known her rule. It’s only natural that her death would cause an outpouring of grief. As she lies in state before her funeral on Monday, the country has entered a period of mourning and people are feeling the weight of “the end of an era.”
INDIA
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translation#Food Intolerance#The Translators#Chinese#British
Daily Mail

Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms

Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family

Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Country
China
Daily Mail

CNN reporter is blasted for 'disrespectfully' referring to William and Kate as 'the other two royals' during report about Windsor truce walkabout in wake of Queen's death

CNN angered monarchists on Saturday by referring to Harry and Meghan by name - only to dismiss Prince William and Kate Middleton as 'the other two royals' moments later. Scott McLean, CNN's international correspondent based in London, made the gaffe while reporting on the newly-promoted Prince and Princess of Wales' and Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise joint walkabout in Windsor Saturday, two days after Queen Elizabeth died aged 96.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen Letizia of Spain left the Queen's funeral after Westminster Abbey to 'fly to New York for the UN General Assembly' - leaving her husband King Felipe to attend the committal with his mother Queen Sofia, reports claim

Queen Letizia of Spain left Queen Elizabeth II's funeral after the Westminster Abbey service to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly, local reports have claimed. The mother-of-two, 50, did not attend Her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor - leaving her husband King Felipe, 54, to attend with his 83-year-old mother Queen Sofia.
WORLD
tatler.com

Archie and Lilibet will become a prince and princess after Charles reportedly agrees to new Letters Patent

Ever since their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in March of this year, there has been confusion over why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Archie and Lilibet, are not styled as a prince and princess. The reason is due to a centuries-old Letters Patent, enacted by King George V in 1917, which stipulated that only the grandchildren of the monarch (as well as the first grandson of the Prince of Wales) could be styled as such. With members of the Royal Family numbering highly due to Queen Victoria's 9 children, it was George's attempt at slimming down the monarchy.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Woman who appeared to be shunned by man shaking hands with visitors at Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to England

The mourner seemingly blanked by a man welcoming visitors to Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to the UK, MailOnline can reveal. Alessandra Viggiano Marra, who is also a diplomat herself, became something of a viral sensation for her less-than-impressed reaction to not...
EUROPE
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I thought I’d find paradise in Canada – instead I got a drunk who called me Aladdin

The guard’s name was Michael, which in Lebanese Arabic is pronounced Michelle. He stopped our car at a military checkpoint on the highway to Hariri airport, on that day in 2014 when I made my final trip out of Beirut. “Why are you going to the airport?” asked Michael, as he examined my Syrian passport, flipping its pages too fast to read. His M16 rifle rested on his shoulder. His military uniform had never felt the touch of an iron.
VANCOUVER, CA
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy