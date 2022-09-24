ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Fork, UT

kjzz.com

Silver alert canceled for 63-year-old dementia patient

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Officials have canceled the Silver Alert for Darrell George Gygi. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing out of Utah County. Officials from the American Fork and Cedar Hills police departments said...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with South Salt Lake police

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers of the South Salt Lake Police Department. South Salt Lake police were called to the area of 400 E. Robert Ave. on reports of a man armed with a gun. SSLPD spokeswoman Daniele Croyle said the incident began sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

At least one killed in Redwood Road crash

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
BLUFFDALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Court documents provide new details in Rose Park murder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 20-year-old man had a handgun in his pocket, blood on his clothes and trouble keeping his story straight following the shooting death of his girlfriend Sunday night in Rose Park. Jayden Wade Fernelius was arrested for...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters announce 100% containment for Maple Flat Fire in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small fire that started Friday evening near Maple Flat in Provo Canyon is “100% contained, controlled and out,” state wildfire officials said. Firefighters hiked to the Maple Flat Fire on Saturday morning to mop up interior hot...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
Gephardt Daily

Brewvies employees on strike due to ‘unsafe working conditions’ at Ogden cinema pub

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden was closed Sunday following reports of a break-in and an employee strike. A handful of statements about the employee strike were posted on Facebook over the weekend, citing “unsafe working conditions” as the primary reason for the walkout at the movie theater/restaurant with full bar.
OGDEN, UT
Park Record

Park City Mile Post 2022

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...

