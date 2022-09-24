Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kjzz.com
Silver alert canceled for 63-year-old dementia patient
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Officials have canceled the Silver Alert for Darrell George Gygi. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing out of Utah County. Officials from the American Fork and Cedar Hills police departments said...
ksl.com
Sandy has its 'golden spike' moment with completion of popular trail 25 years later
SANDY — Dan Medina remembers when Sandy leaders realized that a new light rail service still in its development stages could provide a "golden opportunity" for a multiuse trail to run adjacent to it through the heart of the city. It was 1997, two years before the Utah Transit...
Gephardt Daily
Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile...
kslnewsradio.com
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — Draper city is suing the mining company at the Point of the Mountain, Geneva Rock. The city wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. However, the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. KSL Legal Consultant Greg Skordas says there’s a chance that mining...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with South Salt Lake police
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers of the South Salt Lake Police Department. South Salt Lake police were called to the area of 400 E. Robert Ave. on reports of a man armed with a gun. SSLPD spokeswoman Daniele Croyle said the incident began sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.
KSLTV
Trail runner hurt by cougar in Millcreek Canyon, DWR searching for the animal
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Wildlife officials are looking for a cougar that hurt a runner after it was startled Sunday morning. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Jolley, the woman and her friend were trail running on the Pipeline Trail in Millcreek Canyon around 8:30 a.m.
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
Gephardt Daily
Two arrested after Sept. 16 shooting in Salt Lake City; bookings follow SLCPD Gang Unit investigation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested two brothers as part of an ongoing shooting and robbery investigation, the department announced Monday. Taken into custody were 19-year-old Nay Blu Soe and 22-year-old Klothayu Say. After a search warrant was obtained,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park City Fire responds to possible hazmat spill
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to a possible hazmat spill on Little Kate Road. The building was quickly evacuated […]
ksl.com
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
KSLTV
At least one killed in Redwood Road crash
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
kuer.org
Utah’s apartment building spree isn’t satiating its hunger for housing
Even as Utah’s housing market cools down, the rental market continues to heat up. A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute looks at the change in the Wasatch Front’s apartment market as more residents scramble to rent due to unattainable housing prices. Dejan Escik, a...
Gephardt Daily
Court documents provide new details in Rose Park murder
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 20-year-old man had a handgun in his pocket, blood on his clothes and trouble keeping his story straight following the shooting death of his girlfriend Sunday night in Rose Park. Jayden Wade Fernelius was arrested for...
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters announce 100% containment for Maple Flat Fire in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small fire that started Friday evening near Maple Flat in Provo Canyon is “100% contained, controlled and out,” state wildfire officials said. Firefighters hiked to the Maple Flat Fire on Saturday morning to mop up interior hot...
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon
A motorcycle rider is in extremely critical condition after crashing in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon.
Grandma, grandson stabbed in South Salt Lake
A woman and her grandson suffered stab wounds Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in South Salt Lake.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
Gephardt Daily
Brewvies employees on strike due to ‘unsafe working conditions’ at Ogden cinema pub
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden was closed Sunday following reports of a break-in and an employee strike. A handful of statements about the employee strike were posted on Facebook over the weekend, citing “unsafe working conditions” as the primary reason for the walkout at the movie theater/restaurant with full bar.
Park Record
Park City Mile Post 2022
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...
Comments / 0