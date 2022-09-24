Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Fires Back At Backlash To Rolling Loud Performance
Ice Spice responded to criticism of her recent performance at Rolling Loud in New York City, where she was brought on stage by Fivio Foreign. Spice is best known for her viral hit, "Munch (Feelin’ U)." "I’m not a hater I want everyone to win I really do… soooooo...
NYPD Removes Three Rappers From Rolling Loud Festival
The NYPD has removed rappers Sha Ek, Ron Suno, and 22Gz from the 2022 Rolling Loud New York Festival, according to the New York Times. The removals follow the police department’s previous nixing of five rappers (including 22Gz) from Rolling Loud New York in 2019 citing “public safety concerns.” Diamond “Bo” Brown, Suno’s manager, tells Rolling Stone that Rolling Loud organizers texted her the news on Thursday. “I was informed by Rolling Loud that NYPD is pulling us off the show. With no explanation,” she says via text. “How does a person who [has] no criminal record and no gang...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video
Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Performs At Rolling Loud New York, Twitter Reacts
Ice Spice hasn't been in the game for long, but she's still managed to become a success after her single, "Munch (Feelin' U)," garnered much attention. Within a couple of months, the New York native has been co-signed by Drake, gained thousands of social media followers, and earned a spot on B-Lovee's tour.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"
Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Is a Proud Mom of Two — Meet Her Beautiful Family
It’s a City Girls world, and we’re all just living in it. Ever since the Miami duo — Caresha “Romeka” Brownlee (aka Yung Miami) and Jatavia Shakara Johnson (aka JT) — hit the scene, the pair has shaken up the hip-hop world. Through music, fashion, beauty and entrepreneurship, the ladies are setting the standard that hard work and determination can get you far. And that’s a lesson the duo seemingly hopes to share with their families.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Show After Attending A$AP Rocky Afterparty
Rihanna season is coming. After gossip began spreading online, speculating that the 34-year-old could be the next performer to grace the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the mother of one quickly confirmed the rumours by posting a photo of her famous tattooed hand holding up a football in front of a white screen.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
What Is Drill Music and Why Did Rolling Loud Remove It From the Lineup?
New York's Rolling Loud hip-hop festival removed several artists associated with the controversial subgenre of rap known as drill.
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock Laid To Rest During Traditional Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Friends and family gathered for the burial service of PNB Rock on Wednesday, Sept. 21st in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper was laid to rest during a service at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue. A photo of the service sheet emerged online, reading, "In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022," along with a copy of the Janazah prayer. XXXTENTACION's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, attended PNB Rock's funeral service, as well.
Stereogum
A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Rolling Loud NYC Set, Brings Out GloRilla
A$AP Rocky headlined Rolling Loud in New York City on Saturday night. On Saturday afternoon, he issued a statement on social media apologizing for the set — he doesn’t say exactly why, but he did go on late and only got through 9 songs. “I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!” he wrote in the statement. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
hotnewhiphop.com
White Comedian Rob O’Reilly Fired After Using N-Word Multiple Times On Carnival Cruise
“If you’re offended get [the f*ck] out,” the comedian reportedly said to upset patrons. It’s usually frowned upon to record comedians during their performances, but earlier this month, a patron travelling with Carnival Cruises felt compelled to pull out her camera and film white jokester Rob O’Reilly as he casually said the n-word multiple times throughout his set.
Cardi B Asks Fans For Recommendations After Revealing She’s Retaining Water
Cardi B took to Instagram to explain that her change in appearance is due to water retention and asked fans for recommendations on how to deal.
