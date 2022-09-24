A$AP Rocky headlined Rolling Loud in New York City on Saturday night. On Saturday afternoon, he issued a statement on social media apologizing for the set — he doesn’t say exactly why, but he did go on late and only got through 9 songs. “I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!” he wrote in the statement. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

