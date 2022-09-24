Read full article on original website
FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar
The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
Harry Kane urges England fans to reserve judgement until World Cup
Harry Kane wants England fans to reserve judgement on their poor form until the 2022 World Cup.
Wales 0-1 Poland: Swiderski winner sends hosts to Nations League relegation ahead of World Cup
Report and player ratings as Wales slump to defeat against Poland.
Men’s football must invest heavily in the women’s game, says Gary Neville
Gary Neville believes men’s football must “invest heavily” in the women’s game to make amends for the Football Association’s de facto 50-year ban.The former England international said it is “absolutely ridiculous” the fight is continuing for “equal pay, for equal investment” into women’s sport.His comments came after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stressed the importance of creating a legacy after the stunning success of the England women’s team at Euro 2022.Sir Keir, who was involved in a question and answer session with Neville on the main stage at Labour Party conference in Liverpool, said his 11-year-old daughter was “bewitched” by...
Nations League 2022/23: All confirmed promotions and relegations
All the confirmed promotions and relegations from the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
England 3-3 Germany: Player ratings as Three Lions share the spoils in six-goal second-half thriller
Match report and player ratings from England's Nations League meeting with Germany
Raheem Sterling backs England manager Gareth Southgate
Raheem Sterling backs England manager Gareth Southgate.
Denmark 2-0 France: Player ratings as Les Bleus' Nations League campaign ends in defeat
Report and player ratings as Denmark beat France in the Nations League.
Steve Clarke ‘not short of issues’ ahead of Scotland’s rematch with Ukraine
Steve Clarke claims Scotland are “not short of issues” ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night.Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September’s triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.A virus in the camp has also affected strikers Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams although the latter took part in a media conference and said he felt “great” ahead of a game where, after home wins against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland, B1 leaders Scotland need only a...
Nations League: How do competing teams qualify for EURO 2024?
How teams can qualify for EURO 2024 via the Nations League.
“It would be a shock to the system,” Callum McGregor
Callum McGregor is faced, as usual, with a full schedule with Celtic and Scotland fixtures coming thick and fast this season. However, the Celtic captain is quite relaxed about that and has joked about the absurd game time he ends up playing just about week of the year. McGregor has...
West Ham 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Garcia & Batlle shine in east London
Player ratings from the WSL clash between West Ham and Manchester United at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
“The strength in depth is brilliant” Ralston confident despite Scotland injuries
Anthony Ralston has claimed he is fit and ready for Scotland’s upcoming game against Ukraine and prepared for any game time thrown his way due to the injury of Aaron Hickey. Hickey was replaced by Ralston during last week’s tussle with Ireland. Although the substitution was branded as cautionary by Steve Clarke, Hickey may not be fully fit for the upcoming match, paving the way for Anthony Ralston to play a larger role in the Scottish side.
Denzel Dumfries discusses Chelsea & Man Utd interest
Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries has admitted that he has been 'flattered' by transfer interest shown in him by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, but he remains committed to the Nerazzurri.
Luke Shaw admits he understands being dropped by Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag
Luke Shaw admits he understands why he was dropped from the Manchester United starting XI despite a strong performance for England against Germany.
Didier Deschamps asks PSG manager to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of World Cup
Didier Deschamps has pleaded with PSG's Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup.
Jurgen Klinsmann & Danny Williams on why so many USMNT players succeed in Germany
Germany has long been a breeding ground for American players, but why do so many success stories from across the pond begin their European adventure there?
Transfer rumours: Kane's Bayern Munich talks; Asensio signs Barcelona contract
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Marco Asensio, Christian Pulisic, Bernardo Silva & more.
Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Nations League — as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Scotland came from behind to win a hard-fought game and reclaim top spot in Group B1. Scott Murray was watching.
SWFL: Clare Shine signs off with Glasgow City victory, Rangers & Celtic also win
Clare Shine ended her playing career by helping Glasgow City to an emotion-filled 2-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Women's Premier League. The 27-year-old striker had announced 24 hours earlier that it would be her final game after her struggles with mental health issues. Shine rattled the bar as...
