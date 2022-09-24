ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
WORLD
The Independent

Men’s football must invest heavily in the women’s game, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville believes men’s football must “invest heavily” in the women’s game to make amends for the Football Association’s de facto 50-year ban.The former England international said it is “absolutely ridiculous” the fight is continuing for “equal pay, for equal investment” into women’s sport.His comments came after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stressed the importance of creating a legacy after the stunning success of the England women’s team at Euro 2022.Sir Keir, who was involved in a question and answer session with Neville on the main stage at Labour Party conference in Liverpool, said his 11-year-old daughter was “bewitched” by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steve Clarke ‘not short of issues’ ahead of Scotland’s rematch with Ukraine

Steve Clarke claims Scotland are “not short of issues” ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night.Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September’s triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.A virus in the camp has also affected strikers Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams although the latter took part in a media conference and said he felt “great” ahead of a game where, after home wins against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland, B1 leaders Scotland need only a...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

“It would be a shock to the system,” Callum McGregor

Callum McGregor is faced, as usual, with a full schedule with Celtic and Scotland fixtures coming thick and fast this season. However, the Celtic captain is quite relaxed about that and has joked about the absurd game time he ends up playing just about week of the year. McGregor has...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

“The strength in depth is brilliant” Ralston confident despite Scotland injuries

Anthony Ralston has claimed he is fit and ready for Scotland’s upcoming game against Ukraine and prepared for any game time thrown his way due to the injury of Aaron Hickey. Hickey was replaced by Ralston during last week’s tussle with Ireland. Although the substitution was branded as cautionary by Steve Clarke, Hickey may not be fully fit for the upcoming match, paving the way for Anthony Ralston to play a larger role in the Scottish side.
SOCCER
90min

90min

