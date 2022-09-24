Steve Clarke claims Scotland are “not short of issues” ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night.Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September’s triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.A virus in the camp has also affected strikers Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams although the latter took part in a media conference and said he felt “great” ahead of a game where, after home wins against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland, B1 leaders Scotland need only a...

