General Motors has appointed Jack Uppal as the new President and Managing Director of GM Africa & Middle East. The appointment is effective November 2022. Uppal has experience with electrification, which is critical for GM as it pivots toward a future lineup of all-electric vehicles. He has held several leadership roles within GM in the past, including in sales, marketing and strategic planning in China, India, Singapore, the Middle East and his native country Canada. Uppal specifically focused on leading the way as Chevrolet transitions to an all-electric lineup in China, supporting vehicle distribution channels as well as product development and design. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from University of Toronto with an emphasis in Finance and Marketing.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO