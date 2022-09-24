Read full article on original website
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
GM Appoints Jack Uppal As President Of GM Africa And Middle East
General Motors has appointed Jack Uppal as the new President and Managing Director of GM Africa & Middle East. The appointment is effective November 2022. Uppal has experience with electrification, which is critical for GM as it pivots toward a future lineup of all-electric vehicles. He has held several leadership roles within GM in the past, including in sales, marketing and strategic planning in China, India, Singapore, the Middle East and his native country Canada. Uppal specifically focused on leading the way as Chevrolet transitions to an all-electric lineup in China, supporting vehicle distribution channels as well as product development and design. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from University of Toronto with an emphasis in Finance and Marketing.
GM Canada And OnStar Help Launch PulsePoint Mobile App In Oshawa
GM Canada and and OnStar contributed $35,000 to help launch PulsePoint in Oshawa, an app that alerts Oshawa’s emergency services when someone nearby needs cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). PulsePoint is a free mobile app that works within the Oshawa Fire Services’ dispatch system, sending an alert to any personnel trained...
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
GM No Longer Taking GMC Hummer EV Reservations
Offering a combination of cutting-edge technology, neck-snapping acceleration, and impressive off-road capability, the GMC Hummer EV is a hugely desirable vehicle. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that GM just confirmed it is fully booked and no longer taking reservations for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, or GMC Hummer EV SUV.
Corvette Parts Supplier Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A Michigan-based supplier that produces tube assemblies and transmission components for the Chevy Corvette has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a recent report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Erin Industries Inc. recently filed for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company experienced a downturn over the course of the last two years as a result of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.
GM Stock Value Falls 11 Percent During Week Of September 19 – September 23, 2022
The value of GM stock was down during the week of September 19th to September 23rd, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $35.48 per share, representing a decrease of $4.49 per share, or 11.23 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $39.97.
Did You Know GM Copied Ford’s SecuriCode Keypad?
GMGM apparently started making its own version in 2015, which is very similar to Ford's keypad entry system.
Corvette Z06, Hummer EV, Escalade-V Ownership Requirement: No Exceptions To Six-Month Policy, Says GM
Customers who purchase a new C8 Corvette Z06, GMC Hummer EV, or Cadillac Escalade-V will be required to own their vehicle for at least six month in order to transfer existing warranties to a new buyer, regardless of whether that new buyer is a private party or a dealership. For...
Huck Cycles Overland is a US-made Mad Max-style electric moped proving popular in big cities
Huck Cycles, a North Carolina electric moped maker, is finding that its off-road optimized electric moped is actually proving quite popular for city riders as well. It’s a surprising finding, considering the bike was originally designed for hunters, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts that wanted a powerful but (relatively) lightweight electric two-wheeler.
2023 GMC Sierra AT4X With AEV Equipment: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X is set to gain a variety of standard equipment from the recently revealed 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition, and now, we’re checking it out up close and personal with the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery. For those readers who may have missed...
2023 Cadillac CT4-V, CT4-V Blackwing Configurator Live
Fans and customers interested in speccing the latest 2023 Cadillac CT4-V and 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing can now do exactly that via the official online configurator at Cadillac’s website. Now in its fourth model year, the (non-Blackwing) 2023 Cadillac CT4-V is offered exclusively with the turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B...
Tuned 2006 Ford GT spreads V8 music through Germany in Autobahn run
It's been a while since the first Ford GT took centre stage to highlight the company's centenary celebration in 2003. Two decades since the first pre-production cars were shown to the public, the American supercar is still a sight to behold. Out of the over 4,000 units produced in 2005 and 2006, one example made a visit to the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn to sing its V8 tune. You know what happens next.
Refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer Officially Arrives In Mexico
Seven months after the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer’s debut, General Motors has just officially announced the arrival of the updated midsize crossover in Mexico – the country where the Blazer is manufactured for North America and other regions of the world. The Mexican subsidiary announced that it will...
