Boater missing in Lay Lake identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE : The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake.

A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday morning has left a boater missing.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Ranger bass boat was found vacant in Spring Creek on Lay Lake around 11:33 a.m. Calera Dive Team, Alexander City Rescue Squad, Childersburg Rescue Squad and ALEA’s Aviation Unit along with troopers from its Marine Patrol Division are involved in the investigation.

