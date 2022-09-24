ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

The Legend of San Angelo’s Lady in Blue

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZjIR_0i90b1HB00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On the morning of September 24, 2022, Kay Campbell, expert and guide at The Painted Rocks Native American pictograph site recreated the unique, 1,000-year-old images of the famous pictograph site at the Lady in Blue sculpture monument in downtown San Angelo. The legend behind this figure marked the beginning of Christianity in West Texas starting in what is now present-day San Angelo.

Mrs. Campbell painted the rocks around the Lady in Blue sculpture monument with a process used long ago which consisted of grinding hematite and mixing it with fats to penetrate the limestone rocks. This work is part of the preparation for the dedication of the sculptured monument in the spring of 2023.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3escm6_0i90b1HB00
    The original images of the famous pictograph site
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrFse_0i90b1HB00
    Kay Campbell recreating the pictographs at the Lady in Blue sculpture monument

The bronze sculpture created by international sculptor, Vic Payne recognizes the historical and cultural contributions of the Jumano Indian Nation to the history of the State of Texas including the 17th-century appearance of the Catholic nun Sor María de Jesús de Agreda, also known as “The Lady in Blue,” to the Jumano people beginning their conversion to Christianity.

The Lady in Blue Monument CC Discover San Angelo

From 1620 to approximately 1631 according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Angelo records have shown that the Lady in Blue made more than 500 appearances to the native people without ever leaving her monastery in Agreda. The Jumanos did not know María Agreda by her name but claimed that their knowledge of the Catholic faith had been taught to them by a beautiful young woman who had been wearing a dazzling blue cape.

The lovingly given nickname, “The Lady in Blue,” came from her blue robes worn by members of the Order of the Immaculate Conception who were also known as Conceptionists. Across the Atlantic Ocean, María Agreda resided in a Franciscan convent located in Agreda, Spain, in the province of Soria and by the age of 18 she was said to have been able to describe in great detail the Jumanos and the other Indian tribes in the American Southwest without ever having set foot outside her convent.

Records have indicated that the Lady in Blue was seen in what would later become West Texas, near present-day San Angelo. According to Bishop Emeritus Michael Pfeifer, the historical markers placed on Rio Concho Avenue serve as reminders of where the first Mass was celebrated between the Franciscans and Jumanos which is said to have been orchestrated by the Lady in Blue securing San Angelos’s place in Texas History. This first missionary effort is recorded to have happened more than 45 years before El Paso and more than 80 years before San Antonio according to Authentic Texas .

María Agreda passed away in 1665 and her remains can still be viewed at the convert where she once lived. Currently, the ecclesiastical authorities in Texas and New Mexico are working with the Vatican to initiate the beatification process that will lead to her sainthood.

In Jumano tradition it is said that as she was leaving from her final visit everywhere her blue cape brushed bluebonnets sprouted, forever memorializing her in the very soil of Texas history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KLST/KSAN

How Texas is helping prepare for Hurricane Ian

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Salvation Army is preparing resources and personnel to meet the immediate needs of survivors and first responders ahead of Hurricane Ian’s potentially historic landfall in Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, September 28 along the west coast of Florida as a category 4 approaching a category 5. This storm will […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Keep San Angelo Beautiful Fall Sweep

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Keep San Angelo Beautiful‘s Fall Sweep is happening Saturday, October 8! Supplies will be provided to all participants which include T-shirts, trash bags, and grabbers, gloves and snacks. Participants are additionally invited to the following party at Buffalo Wild Wings. Schedule: 8-8:30 a.m.: Event check-in at the Bosque (330 S. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley F.C.A hosts 13th Fields of Faith event

SAN ANGELO, Texas— Students from around the Concho Valley joined Wednesday night to grow their faith in Jesus Christ. In 2021, approximately 4,000 students and supporters attended this event held annually at San Angelo Stadium. Since the beginning of Fields of Faith in 2004, over a million people have joined the movement. Classmates and teammates […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring positions across the state; two in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring multiple full-time Fire Staff and Resource Specialist positions across the state this fall including two located in San Angelo. Texas A&M Forest Service offers challenging work, training opportunities, employee benefits and a chance to serve Texans. Currently open positions: Fire Coordinator (Houston) Fire Coordinator (San […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Beatification#Christianity#Angelos#Sculpture#Religion#The Jumano Indian Nation#Catholic#Mar A De Jes S De Agreda#Jumano
KLST/KSAN

Texas streaming lawsuit moves to Dallas Federal Court

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 25 Texas cities filed a lawsuit against the streaming services back in August, alleging that the platforms did not pay municipal franchise fees that are laid out in the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act. Other cities involved in the lawsuit include Abilene, Austin, Fort Worth and Houston.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Chipotle in San Angelo is Officially Open

SAN ANGELO, TX – Dozens of burrito lovers lined up outside of San Angelo's new Chipotle on Tuesday for the restaurant's opening day. It was announced in Jan. 2022 that the burrito bar would be coming to the 3500 block of S. Jackson St. After just a short nine month the restaurant opened up their $300,000 building. Doors opened up at 10:45 a.m. but before that a large crowd formed outside way before that. This is because the first 50 guests will receive free Chipotle merchandise.  Along with the crowds, the local non-profit Downtown San Angelo and San Angelo's Mayor Brenda Gunter attended…
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Native Elijah Gamao is a Proud Navy Seabee

GULFPORT, Miss. - Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Constructionman Elijah Gamao, a San Angelo native is one of those sailors. "I had a lot of encouragement from my family to join,” said Gamao. "I also wanted to do my part to help others around the world. That's why I wanted to be a Seabee." Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed, “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Former Ram Trent Baker wins Florida State League Pitching Triple Crown

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Former Angelo State pitcher Trent Baker recently completed his season with the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Single-A affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals, where he finished leading the Florida State League in earned run average, wins, and strikeouts. The Georgetown, Texas native finished with nine wins, a 3.14 ERA, and 138 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

ASU Theatre Presents: “Carrie: The Musical”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Theatre will present “Carrie: The Musical” for its first fall 2022 stage production. The show is set to open on Thursday, Oct. 6, in the ASU Modular Theatre inside the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building located at 2602 Dena Drive. Show times will be at 8 p.m. each […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Hispanic Heritage Museum to host Heritage Month celebration

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum is excited to bring you one of San Angelo’s cutest performances on Saturday, Oct. 1st at the Sunset Mall. To honor Hispanic Heritage Month and in preparation for its Dia de los Muertos celebration, Las Damitas y Los Charritos de Fort Concho will dance and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

‘Circle S Acres’ is all set for their opening day

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Headed into their seventh season, Circle S Acres is back open just in time for the spooky season. “Our opening day is September 30th and the last day of our season will be November 5th,” said co-owner Lindsey Schaertl. Whether twisting and turning through a custom four-acre corn maze, picking fresh flowers […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

“Sheep-Poat-Lay” to make its debut at Chipotle grand opening

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Another store, another sheep. Downtown San Angelo has announced the unveiling of sheep No. 106 at the brand new Chipotle on Tuesday, Sept. 27th. Gabriel Luckey was specifically chosen from a list of 10 artists to design the artwork of the sheep. He was given free realm to paint the sheep […]
San Angelo LIVE!

Area Family Donates Endowed Scholarship for Local Students at Howard College

BIG SPRING – The Howard College Board of Trustees approved a resolution recognizing the Lee and Dorothy Straley family for their donation during the regular meeting on Monday, September 26, 2022.  The family's donation creates the Lee and Dorothy Straley Endowed Scholarship which will be a valuable resource for students. “The Straley’s bedrock belief in education and learning is the foundation for this scholarship,” said Dr. Cheryl Sparks, Howard College President. “They lived a motto, ‘Work hard, do what is right, and go forward knowing that you have done the very best you can,’ that…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Cassie’s Place is hiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cassie’s Place is looking to hire part-time, full-time, and weekend kennel techs. The local animal rescue has open positions for reliable individuals to work for their dogs. “Our animals depend on their caregivers. Reliability & Compassion is expected, with a heart for the mission of a non-profit rescue. The work is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy