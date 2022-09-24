Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
Harker Heights crash leaves one dead, one in stable condition
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police say a rollover crash involving two cars has left one man dead. On Sept. 23 police say they responded to the fatal crash around 9:12 p.m. in the 100 block of east IH-14, eastbound lanes. The collision involved a pickup truck and an SUV. According to police, the driver of the pickup had been ejected from the passenger compartment.
KWTX
Police in Temple looking for missing 17-year-old girl
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Tynthia Dixon. She is about 5′6″ tall and weighs about 215 pounds. The teenager was last seen in the area of S. General Bruce and Charter Oaks. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call...
Two killed in Robinson vehicle collision.
ROBINSON, Texas — A vehicle crash in Robinson left two people dead this Sunday in Robinson. Robinson Police say they were dispatched to the scene around 2:10 p.m., where they found a Chevrolet Suburban hauling a travel trailer upside down in the median between Loop 340 and the access road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lacy Lakeview police units struck by driver, no injuries reported
A pair of marked patrol units were struck this afternoon by a driver that "failed" to notice them, police said.
KWTX
Woodway police mourning death of K9 officer Cody
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - With heavy hearts on Monday the Woodway Police Department announced the death of K9 Officer Cody after a battle with cancer. Cody’s career with Woodway police started in 2019, “and in just three short years, he exceeded all of our expectations,” the department said.
fox44news.com
Robinson crash ends in fatality
ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
KWTX
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Milam County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney of Bryan was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485. As Laney approached a left curve in the roadway he traveled wide and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Two dead, one hurt, one arrested after Robinson crash
Robinson, Tx (FOX 44) – Two people are dead, one person was injured, and a 40-year-old man has been arrested following a Sunday afternoon traffic crash in Robinson. Police Chief Richard Andreucci confirmed that Bobbie Daniel Molina has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash which occurred about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Loop 340 – near South 12th Street.
KWTX
Suspect in stable condition after Troy police officer fires weapon during pursuit
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect taken to the Baylor Scott & White hospital after a Troy police officer fired his weapon during a pursuit Sunday afternoon was listed in stable condition, the Troy Police Department said in a news release Monday. The information provided by police did not clarify...
Police: 1 dead after 2 vehicles rollover and crash in Bell County
Two vehicles collided and rolled over, on an interstate, resulting in a driver's death in Harker Heights, police said.
KWTX
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash Sunday caused two people to die. The Robinson Police Department responded to an accident Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Loop 340 near West 12th street. According to police, an intoxicated man attempted to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter following accident where woman is killed on Loop 340
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after an accident Sunday caused a woman to die. Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th street. According to police, an intoxicated man attempted to merge onto the...
fox44news.com
Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning. The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue. Police said...
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In McLennan County (McLennan County, TX)
Official reports confirm at least one fatality in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety has stated that the incident took place on Monday morning on Interstate 35 which [..]
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Crash involves school bus; one man critically injured
A three-vehicle collision after school Thursday resulted in several injuries, with one man in critical condition and many shaken-up students. Shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 190 East, within the Kempner city limits, a Sunset Logistics Inc. dump truck and a Lampasas Independent School District bus collided. While trying to avoid hitting the school bus from behind, a fuel…
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Comments / 0