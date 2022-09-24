ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harker Heights, TX

KWTX

MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Harker Heights crash leaves one dead, one in stable condition

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police say a rollover crash involving two cars has left one man dead. On Sept. 23 police say they responded to the fatal crash around 9:12 p.m. in the 100 block of east IH-14, eastbound lanes. The collision involved a pickup truck and an SUV. According to police, the driver of the pickup had been ejected from the passenger compartment.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for missing 17-year-old girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Tynthia Dixon. She is about 5′6″ tall and weighs about 215 pounds. The teenager was last seen in the area of S. General Bruce and Charter Oaks. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Two killed in Robinson vehicle collision.

ROBINSON, Texas — A vehicle crash in Robinson left two people dead this Sunday in Robinson. Robinson Police say they were dispatched to the scene around 2:10 p.m., where they found a Chevrolet Suburban hauling a travel trailer upside down in the median between Loop 340 and the access road.
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Woodway police mourning death of K9 officer Cody

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - With heavy hearts on Monday the Woodway Police Department announced the death of K9 Officer Cody after a battle with cancer. Cody’s career with Woodway police started in 2019, “and in just three short years, he exceeded all of our expectations,” the department said.
WOODWAY, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson crash ends in fatality

ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Milam County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney of Bryan was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485. As Laney approached a left curve in the roadway he traveled wide and...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Two dead, one hurt, one arrested after Robinson crash

Robinson, Tx (FOX 44) – Two people are dead, one person was injured, and a 40-year-old man has been arrested following a Sunday afternoon traffic crash in Robinson. Police Chief Richard Andreucci confirmed that Bobbie Daniel Molina has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash which occurred about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Loop 340 – near South 12th Street.
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash Sunday caused two people to die. The Robinson Police Department responded to an accident Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Loop 340 near West 12th street. According to police, an intoxicated man attempted to...
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning. The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue. Police said...
BELTON, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Crash involves school bus; one man critically injured

A three-vehicle collision after school Thursday resulted in several injuries, with one man in critical condition and many shaken-up students. Shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 190 East, within the Kempner city limits, a Sunset Logistics Inc. dump truck and a Lampasas Independent School District bus collided. While trying to avoid hitting the school bus from behind, a fuel…
KEMPNER, TX
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
TROY, TX
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
AUSTIN, TX

