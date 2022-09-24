HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police say a rollover crash involving two cars has left one man dead. On Sept. 23 police say they responded to the fatal crash around 9:12 p.m. in the 100 block of east IH-14, eastbound lanes. The collision involved a pickup truck and an SUV. According to police, the driver of the pickup had been ejected from the passenger compartment.

