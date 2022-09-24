Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
The Ed Smith Stadium Sand Bag Pick Up
The Ed Smith Stadium today in Sarasota was packed. It was full of traffic as people were trying to get sand bags, in preparation for the storm. The long wait is mainly because of having to fill your own sandbags. “I’m ready to go. I’m excited. I think a lot...
snntv.com
Sarasota County announces evacuation orders
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Sarasota County has ordered evacuations for certain residents. The order is a required evacuation for all residents that live in Zone A. Zone A is mostly the residences closest to the water all across the county. To see if you're in Zone A, go to: https://sarco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/sidebar/index.html?appid=c76eb99c8b554a5182ffe8e27b904454/
snntv.com
Manatee County orders hurricane evacuations for certain areas
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - A mandatory evacuation order and a voluntary evacuation order has been issued by Manatee County because of Hurricane Ian's expected arrival. Residents that live in Zone A are under a mandatory evacuation order, effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Residents that live in Zone B are under...
snntv.com
Sarasota County Officials urge residents to plan ahead of Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY - If you are not prepared for this storm, consider this a warning to get ready. Sarasota County Officials are making a plea to residents ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. “Please continue to do your personal preparations so you’re ready on your side if the worse happens with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
snntv.com
Thousands of sandbags prepped in Bradenton for Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON (WSNN) - Sandbags are a hot commodity today, and the City of Bradenton started its distribution early this morning. City employees are handing out 10 sandbags per car at the Public Works Annex. They're checking IDs to make sure you're a Bradenton resident. The city pre-prepared more than 5,000...
snntv.com
Hurricane Ian affecting local Friday football schedule
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - The idea of playing high school football games this week are bleak due to Hurricane Ian. Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte County schools announced they will close beginning Tuesday until “further notice.” Meaning no practice or games or after-school activities will take place, since most of the schools are used as shelters.
snntv.com
Shooting leaves one Osprey man dead
OSPREY (SNN TV) - A shooting early Saturday morning leaves one Osprey resident dead. The incident took place at the intersection of Highland Road and Westview Drive. Details are limited right now but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the community. Residents that live nearby...
snntv.com
Savannah’s oldest candy store comes to Sarasota
If you have a sweet tooth then you’re in luck! Savannah’s oldest candy store has moved in to St Armand’s circle. “We started as a candy company in Savannah, Georgia in 1973. We’re about to celebrate our 50th anniversary next year,” said Kelley Cale, Vice President of marketing at River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
snntv.com
Lightning postpone Wednesday, Thursday games due to Hurricane Ian
TAMPA (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Lightning today postponed the team’s preseason games scheduled for Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday against Nashville at AMALIE Arena due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian. Tickets for postponed games will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Those details will be announced...
snntv.com
Chocolate festival for children with cancer
PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN TV)- Restaurants, bakeries, and Golf and Country Clubs came with tables filled with chocolate for anyone to go and fill up a box with. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Children's Cancer Center. The purpose of the event is to give back to the...
Comments / 0