The Return of Fascism in Italy
“The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing,” Hillary Clinton said to an Italian journalist at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. She was speaking of Giorgia Meloni, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, who could make history if the Brothers of Italy party does as well as expected in Sunday’s elections.
Analysis: A Meloni election win could shift Europe's balance of power
PARIS/BERLIN/BUDAPEST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's powerhouses will have to tread carefully around Giorgia Meloni if the nationalist candidate's coalition wins Italy's election on Sunday, or risk pushing Rome towards Hungary and Poland, European officials said.
‘Left on the streets’: migrants in Italy face fresh hostility as election looms
For the weary Kurdish family and the young people from Eritrea, Mali and Ivory Coast outside Ventimiglia train station, life is like Groundhog Day, an itinerary invariably made up of repeated attempts to cross the border into France and of scrambling for food and finding somewhere to sleep. The northern...
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Hungary PM Orban says EU sanctions on Russia have "backfired"
BUDAPEST, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hungary should prepare for a prolonged war in neighbouring Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday, sharply criticising European Union sanctions imposed on Russia which he said have "backfired", driving up energy prices.
Italy on the Brink of Being Led by the Far-Right for the First Time Since WW2
MACERATA, Italy – In late July, Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old Nigerian father and street vendor, was beaten to death by a white Italian man in the streets of the coastal town of Civitanova Marche. Onlookers did not physically intervene to stop the violence, one filmed the incident which was...
Italians Didn’t Exactly Vote for Fascism
A few years ago, I stopped to fill up the tank of my mother’s Fiat 500 at a gas station close to our family home in southern Tuscany. When I went into the store to pay, I noticed that it had started to sell lighters bearing the face of Benito Mussolini, the fascist leader who ruled Italy as a dictator from 1925 to 1943.
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
In a first, EU moves to cut money for Hungary over damaging democracy
BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law.
Pope urges Italians to help migrants as far right tipped to win election
Pope Francis has urged Italians to help migrants as voting proceeded in a general election widely expected to bring an anti-immigration rightwing coalition into power. Speaking at the end of an open-air mass in the southern Italian city of Matera, the pope recalled that Sunday coincided with the Catholic church’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees. “Migrants are to be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated,” he told the assembled faithful.
Giorgia Meloni claims victory to become Italy's most far-right prime minister since Mussolini
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in a general election that seems set to install her as Italy's first female prime minister, leading the most far-right government since the fascist era of Benito Mussolini.
Berlusconi bounces back with return to Italy's parliament
ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Italian right-wing coalition's resounding victory in Sunday's general election marks a return to parliament for former premier Silvio Berlusconi, nine years after he was kicked out over a tax fraud conviction.
Italy's new far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her ties to American politics
LONDON — Giorgia Meloni, the head of Italy's far-right nationalist political group, declared victory on Tuesday after her coalition, which includes her party the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), won a clear majority. The center-right coalition is made up of three parties: Fratelli d'Italia; the far-right League, led by...
How a party with neofascist roots won big in Italy
A century after Benito Mussolini's 1922 March on Rome brought the fascist dictator to power, the Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in Italy's national election Sunday. Experts cite voter disillusionment rather than ideology.
Italy Is Just the Latest Country to Paint a Pretty Face on Fascism
Italy is providing the latest example that lipstick and a feminine touch can help sanitize and mainstream fascism.Giorgia Meloni, the 45-year-old leader and co-founder of the Brothers of Italy Party, is set to become the country’s prime minister a month before the 100th anniversary of the infamous March on Rome that led to Mussolini’s fascist rule.But unlike the jackbooted Il Duce, Meloni’s rise to power offers no bombastic displays of machismo.Meloni wears warm pastel colors, rocks sneakers, is deeply inspired by Lord of the Rings (for all the wrong reasons), and flashes a charming smile in front of the camera....
Italian elections: Meloni gets to work on picking right-wing government
Fresh from her victory in Italy's elections, Giorgia Meloni is deciding who will get top jobs in the right-wing government she is expected to lead. Ms Meloni, head of the far-right party Brothers of Italy, has kept out of view since her election win, when she promised to govern for all Italians.
Russia-Ukraine war live: new leak found on Nord Stream pipelines as pressure grows to declare Russia ‘terrorist state’
Swedish coast guard find fourth leak; Russia has reached legal definition of ‘terrorist state’ under US law, say international experts
Giorgia Meloni: Italy's far-right wins election and vows to govern for all
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in Italy's election, and is on course to become the country's first female prime minister. Ms Meloni is widely expected to form Italy's most right-wing government since World War Two. That will alarm much of Europe as Italy is the EU's third-biggest economy.
MAGA Media Salivates Over Italy’s Most Far-Right Leader Since Mussolini
Right-wing media rejoiced this week over news that Italy had elected its most far-right leader since fascist Benito Mussolini was deposed following World War II, describing the victory of Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party as “the rise of Christian nationalism.”With Italy’s flirtation with fascism sending shockwaves throughout Europe and the Western world, MAGA pundits attempted to paint Meloni’s ideology as “middle of the road,” suggesting that she couldn’t be “hard-right” if she won the election.In just a matter of a few short years, Meloni has helped take the Brothers of Italy from a fringe-right group to the...
