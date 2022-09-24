ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Return of Fascism in Italy

“The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing,” Hillary Clinton said to an Italian journalist at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. She was speaking of Giorgia Meloni, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, who could make history if the Brothers of Italy party does as well as expected in Sunday’s elections.
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Giuseppe Conte
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Viktor Orbán
Person
Giorgia Meloni
The Atlantic

Italians Didn’t Exactly Vote for Fascism

A few years ago, I stopped to fill up the tank of my mother’s Fiat 500 at a gas station close to our family home in southern Tuscany. When I went into the store to pay, I noticed that it had started to sell lighters bearing the face of Benito Mussolini, the fascist leader who ruled Italy as a dictator from 1925 to 1943.
POLITICS
Slate

The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election

Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#Explanatory Journalism#Italian#Navy
The Guardian

Pope urges Italians to help migrants as far right tipped to win election

Pope Francis has urged Italians to help migrants as voting proceeded in a general election widely expected to bring an anti-immigration rightwing coalition into power. Speaking at the end of an open-air mass in the southern Italian city of Matera, the pope recalled that Sunday coincided with the Catholic church’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees. “Migrants are to be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated,” he told the assembled faithful.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Rome, IT
TheDailyBeast

Italy Is Just the Latest Country to Paint a Pretty Face on Fascism

Italy is providing the latest example that lipstick and a feminine touch can help sanitize and mainstream fascism.Giorgia Meloni, the 45-year-old leader and co-founder of the Brothers of Italy Party, is set to become the country’s prime minister a month before the 100th anniversary of the infamous March on Rome that led to Mussolini’s fascist rule.But unlike the jackbooted Il Duce, Meloni’s rise to power offers no bombastic displays of machismo.Meloni wears warm pastel colors, rocks sneakers, is deeply inspired by Lord of the Rings (for all the wrong reasons), and flashes a charming smile in front of the camera....
EUROPE
BBC

Giorgia Meloni: Italy's far-right wins election and vows to govern for all

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in Italy's election, and is on course to become the country's first female prime minister. Ms Meloni is widely expected to form Italy's most right-wing government since World War Two. That will alarm much of Europe as Italy is the EU's third-biggest economy.
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Media Salivates Over Italy’s Most Far-Right Leader Since Mussolini

Right-wing media rejoiced this week over news that Italy had elected its most far-right leader since fascist Benito Mussolini was deposed following World War II, describing the victory of Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party as “the rise of Christian nationalism.”With Italy’s flirtation with fascism sending shockwaves throughout Europe and the Western world, MAGA pundits attempted to paint Meloni’s ideology as “middle of the road,” suggesting that she couldn’t be “hard-right” if she won the election.In just a matter of a few short years, Meloni has helped take the Brothers of Italy from a fringe-right group to the...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy