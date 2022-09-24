ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NASCAR World Is Furious With Sunday's Race

NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday night could've gone better. The NASCAR world is pretty fed up with the Cup Series race on Sunday night, as it featured several unfortunate crashes and a couple of truly scary moments. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck called it a "disaster." "What a disaster. Absolute...
Expanded F1 Schedule Increases Calls to Change Grid Penalty Rules

Ferrari F1 team principal Mattia Binotto is asking Formula 1 to consider a change to the sport's penalties for using more than three power units in a season. After Monza, where the grid order was once again shaken up by a spate of grid penalties for engine component changes, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon also called for a re-think of the rule that penalizes teams grid penalties for excessive engine element changes.
Formula 1: There was supposed to be a race over the weekend

There was once scheduled to be a Formula 1 race this past weekend, but the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom was canceled before the 2022 season began. The 2020 Formula 1 schedule was overhauled as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions, and the 2021 schedule also saw a significant number of changes due to the same.
Hamilton's Extreme E team gets first win of the season in contentious Chile X-Prix

X44 Vida Carbon Racing, the Extreme E team owned by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, scored its first Extreme E victory of 2022 in a wild Copper X Prix final in Chile. The four-lap contest on the 3.05km/1.9-mile course in the Antofagasta desert ended with confusion over the winner, with on-the road victors McLaren Racing subject to penalties for clipping track markers. There was the potential for a similar punishment for X44 too, but with that flag not falling entirely, stewards decided not to take action.
NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan

Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
Johnson steps back from full-time racing

Jimmie Johnson has called an end to his full-time racing career. The Californian made the decision after racing non-stop in NASCAR’s Cup Series from 2002-2020 and the NTT IndyCar Series from 2021-2022, with select races in Grand-Am and IMSA added to his schedule over the last three decades. Johnson...
All smiles at Ganassi after a rollercoaster Copper X Prix

Finishing fourth doesn’t usually result in big smiles, especially when you’ve just lost a podium finish after a post-race ruling – and even more so when your boss is famous for his love of “winners”. But for Chip Ganassi Racing, Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price’s...
Michael Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on F1 legend’s condition after regular visits

Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.Todt, who has a close relationship with the...
Evenepoel powers to road race gold at cycling worlds

WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — A fortnight after becoming Belgium’s first Grand Tour winner in 44 years, Remco Evenepoel became his country’s first men’s elite road race world champion in a decade to cap his breakthrough season. Evenepoel won the Spanish Vuelta two weeks ago and was...
