Look: NASCAR World Is Furious With Sunday's Race
NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday night could've gone better. The NASCAR world is pretty fed up with the Cup Series race on Sunday night, as it featured several unfortunate crashes and a couple of truly scary moments. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck called it a "disaster." "What a disaster. Absolute...
Lewis Hamilton Offered F1 Exit In Exiting New Deal
It’s safe to say that Lewis Hamilton has not had the best F1 season this year with the Mercedes having many issues this year. After the drama at the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton said he was coming back to the sport in 2022 in “fight mode”.
Autoweek.com
Expanded F1 Schedule Increases Calls to Change Grid Penalty Rules
Ferrari F1 team principal Mattia Binotto is asking Formula 1 to consider a change to the sport's penalties for using more than three power units in a season. After Monza, where the grid order was once again shaken up by a spate of grid penalties for engine component changes, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon also called for a re-think of the rule that penalizes teams grid penalties for excessive engine element changes.
Formula 1: There was supposed to be a race over the weekend
There was once scheduled to be a Formula 1 race this past weekend, but the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom was canceled before the 2022 season began. The 2020 Formula 1 schedule was overhauled as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions, and the 2021 schedule also saw a significant number of changes due to the same.
racer.com
Hamilton's Extreme E team gets first win of the season in contentious Chile X-Prix
X44 Vida Carbon Racing, the Extreme E team owned by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, scored its first Extreme E victory of 2022 in a wild Copper X Prix final in Chile. The four-lap contest on the 3.05km/1.9-mile course in the Antofagasta desert ended with confusion over the winner, with on-the road victors McLaren Racing subject to penalties for clipping track markers. There was the potential for a similar punishment for X44 too, but with that flag not falling entirely, stewards decided not to take action.
NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan
Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Mathieu van der Poel charged with assault before Road World Championship race
Dutch cyclist retires early from Wollongong race following alleged night-time altercation with teenagers at hotel
SkySports
Formula 1 in 2023: Race calendar for record schedule, pre-season testing dates and driver line-ups
There will be a record 24 races in 2023, with a bumper schedule featuring a maiden Las Vegas Grand Prix and a return to China. March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir) March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) April 2: Australia (Melbourne) April 16: China (Shanghai) April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku) May 7: Miami (Miami)
SkySports
Singapore GP: Epic F1 race returns as Max Verstappen gets title chance, Mercedes target first win
The night race at Marina Bay, extremely demanding due to the heat and street circuit layout, is the first since 2019 after two years off the calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its return is all live on Sky Sports F1. Qualifying is live on Saturday at 2pm, with...
racer.com
Johnson steps back from full-time racing
Jimmie Johnson has called an end to his full-time racing career. The Californian made the decision after racing non-stop in NASCAR’s Cup Series from 2002-2020 and the NTT IndyCar Series from 2021-2022, with select races in Grand-Am and IMSA added to his schedule over the last three decades. Johnson...
SkySports
F1 driver market: The contenders for 2023 seats with Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher futures unclear
As a competitive market continues to take shape deep into the 2022 season, we've rounded up the runners and riders for each of the seats as we edge closer to a full confirmed grid... F1 contracts: Who's driving where in 2023?. Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez. Ferrari Charles Leclerc...
SkySports
Jamie Chadwick: Two-time W Series champion targets F1 'within five years' as she nears third title
The 24-year-old has had remarkable success in the all-female W Series, winning the championship in both seasons so far and all but one race this year, but has so far been unable to advance through other feeder series. She has been touted to be the first woman to race in...
racer.com
All smiles at Ganassi after a rollercoaster Copper X Prix
Finishing fourth doesn’t usually result in big smiles, especially when you’ve just lost a podium finish after a post-race ruling – and even more so when your boss is famous for his love of “winners”. But for Chip Ganassi Racing, Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price’s...
Motor racing-FIA approves three more sprint sessions in Formula One from 2023
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Six Formula One grands prix from the 2023 season onwards will have sprint sessions after the governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), on Tuesday approved an increase from three events this year.
Michael Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on F1 legend’s condition after regular visits
Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.Todt, who has a close relationship with the...
Daniel Ricciardo is the wild card, Nyck de Vries is the key, and Guenther Steiner is the mystery for the final 4 available seats in F1
There are only a few scenarios left for three teams, and Nyck de Vries is the key to all of them. Meanwhile, Haas is still a big mystery.
Evenepoel powers to road race gold at cycling worlds
WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — A fortnight after becoming Belgium’s first Grand Tour winner in 44 years, Remco Evenepoel became his country’s first men’s elite road race world champion in a decade to cap his breakthrough season. Evenepoel won the Spanish Vuelta two weeks ago and was...
Tyler Reddick gets a consolation prize of sorts by winning Cup race at Texas
Unfortunately, the win comes one race too late, as Reddick was eliminated from advancing in the playoffs after the opening round.
