ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Leandro Trossard Wants To Join Chelsea If The Opportunity Arises

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTd8e_0i90adQn00

Brighton winger Leandro Trossard would like to join Chelsea if it becomes an available option.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Graham Potter left a lot of players behind when he decided to join Chelsea suddenly earlier this month, and some of them want to follow their former manager to Stamford Bridge.

Trossard is one of the best players in the Brighton team, and with Chelsea lacking in the attacking areas, he could be a player that the club look at.

Chelsea will be active in the January window, and Potter could look to follow Erik Ten Hag's motto of bringing former players with him to the new dressing room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZR0ny_0i90adQn00
Leandro Trossard wants to join Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sportpix

Leandro Trossard made the revelation earlier today when speaking to Belgian publication Nieuwsblud.

"If the opportunity arises, I want to go. but I want to play and not sit on the bench."

Trossard could genuinely be a player Chelsea look to pursue. The club looked to offload players like Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic in the summer, and that plan may not change in the January window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMBWQ_0i90adQn00
Leandro Trossard could follow Graham Potter to Chelsea.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Graham Potter may look to follow Erik Ten Hag's mantra. The Dutch manager took Lisandro Martinez and Antony to Manchester United with him, and Potter may look to the success of that and follow suit.

Trossard was a large part of the success at Brighton, and was a player some top clubs looked at in the past. He would be a cheap investment, and a Premier League proven one that could really help Chelsea going forward this season.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL

Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
MLS
SB Nation

Chelsea medical director Paco Biosca ‘next to leave’ — report

Before this year, Chelsea hadn’t had a change of ownership in nearly two decades. Perhaps unsurprisingly, we also hadn’t had wholesale changes in the way the club operates. Clearly, that’s not been the case this summer. One of the few departments untouched so far had been the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Emmanuel Petit
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
BBC

Monday's gossip: Foden, Lukaku, Trossard, Timber, Matic, Kamara

Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle on a new contract for England attacking midfielder Phil Foden, with the deal believed to be over six years and worth about £250,000 a week. (Football Insider) Belgium international Romelu Lukaku does not plan to return to Chelsea at the end...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Belgian#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy