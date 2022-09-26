Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. Unsolved with Steve Gregory highlights cases that have gone cold, hit a brick wall, or just need that one piece of evidence or witness to surface to break the case wide open. The program features law enforcement agencies from Southern California, including the L.A. County Sheriff's Department , the LAPD , the Sheriff departments of Riverside , San Bernardino , and Ventura counties, and federal agencies like the FBI , DEA , and ATF .

Unsolved Episode 306 - Birthday Boy Murder / Anaheim Confidential

Case #1: On May 14th, 1979, 13-year-old Timothy Troutman and his two, 11-year-old buddies were walking through a large vacant field near Cal State Dominguez Hills . The boys saw a man described as Black, early 20’s, thin build, with a large afro hairstyle. The 11-year-old boys say the man reeked of booze and PCP. At one point, the man grabbed Timothy and held him at knifepoint; the other boys ran to get help but when they returned with deputies, they found Timothy stabbed to death forty times.

After all these years, investigators have new information, including a person of interest, who is seen in the sketch above.

LA County Sheriff's Cold Case Detectives Shaun McCarthy and Rich Tomlin join the show to talk about the case and the new information they've uncovered.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Unsolved Team by dialing #250 on your cell phone and using the keyword 'Unsolved'.

Case #2: Anaheim Confidential is an annual fundraiser by the Anaheim Police Department to benefit Anaheim PD’s ‘Cops 4 Kids’ Youth Program . Anaheim PD Detective Supervisor Sgt. Jeff Mundy joins the show to discuss the event where homicide detectives discuss a case they investigated before a live audience.

