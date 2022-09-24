ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outside Linebacker Added to Active Roster

By David Boclair
 2 days ago

Wyatt Ray gets promoted from the practice squad after two days. Josh Gordon and Jordan Roos named standard elevations for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NASHVILLE – Wyatt Ray did not have much time to get up to speed with the Tennessee Titans’ defense.

Even so, franchise officials wasted no time adding him to the active roster.

Ray was signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad on Saturday and will be available Sunday when the Titans (0-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) at Nissan Stadium. The veteran outside linebacker had been added to the practice squad just two days earlier, and his presence will help offset the absence of Bud Dupree, who has been ruled out with a hip injury.

In other moves, wide receiver Josh Gordon and offensive lineman Jordan Roos were designated standard elevations from the practice squad. As such, they are eligible to be among the 48 players who dress for the game. They automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Additionally, left tackle Taylor Lewan was placed on injured reserve due to what he has said is a season-ending knee injury. Lewan is second offensive lineman to go on injured reserve this week. Jamarco Jones was moved there on Thursday, the same day Ray was brought back.

Undrafted out of Boston College in 2019, Ray joined the Titans in 2020 and spent most of that season on the practice squad. He did appear in four games with one start and recorded one tackle, one sacks, two quarterback pressures and one tackle for loss. He spent last season with Cincinnati and appeared in 15 games with one start.

Ray spent part of the most recent offseason and much of the preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was released in late August.

Gordon is a gameday addition to the active roster for the second straight week. He saw limited action late in Monday’s 41-7 loss at Buffalo (18 snaps), was targeted once in the passing game and did not have a reception.

Roos spent all of 2021 on Tennessee’s practice squad but did not see any game action. He has appeared in 14 NFL games for his career, the most recent with Seattle in 2019.

