cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State and K-State will be played under the lights at Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa State’s week 6 matchup against Kansas State will be played at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU, the Big 12 announced Monday. The pair of programs each shared 3-1 starts to the season in 2022. Iowa State won the last meeting 33-17 in Manhattan and beat KSU 45-0 the last time the two teams played in Ames.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Four Thoughts on Baylor’s 31-24 Win Over Iowa State
As we head to week four in the Big 12, conference play has finally arrived. There are several key games in the Big 12 this weekend and perhaps none bigger than the one in Ames, Iowa on Saturday afternoon. The Baylor Bears made the trip north atter a 2-1 start...
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: After loss to Baylor, we’re about to see what this Iowa State team is made of
AMES — It was an uphill battle from the fourth play. That was the feeling Matt Campbell conveyed after his team’s 31-24 loss to defending Big 12 champion Baylor on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones fought and gave themselves a slim chance towards the end of the contest, but the momentum hole had simply grown too deep.
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Matt Campbell comments on Baylor, early calls
Sept. 24, 2022: Matt Campbell stands in the endzone with his team following the loss to Baylor at home. // Photo Courtesy of Jacqueline Cordova, CycloneFanatic. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
kqradio.com
Eagle Grove homecoming game moved to Thursday
Eagle Grove’s homecoming football game against Manson-Northwest Webster has been moved to Thursday night with a 7 PM kickoff from Eagle Grove Elementary School. Eagle Grove Head Coach Logan Willard told KQWC Radio the game was moved to Thursday due to availability of officials and referees not being available on Friday night. The Eagle Grove homecoming dance has been moved to Friday night beginning at 8 PM in correspondence with Thursday’s game.
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’
It might be weeks before agriculture experts can say with confidence how the state’s corn and soybean yields fared this year, but some of the early harvesters are relieved their yields are better than expected. “The first fields that get harvested are hardly a barometer for what things are going to look like for the […] The post Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kniakrls.com
Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds
Graveside services for Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds will be held on September 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Kelli’s family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports team attire to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family for their disbursement later.
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court
Landowners are pushing back against carbon pipelines and it’s been getting the attention of the pipeline companies . Last week another pipeline company pushed back and has taken the matter to court. In August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Property assessment values expected to increase across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Property assessments in Polk County are expected to see a drastic increase next year. Bryon Tack, chief deputy for the Polk County Assessor's Office, said it's an increase that could also happen statewide based on the housing market the past two years. Tack said the...
KCCI.com
Police: Two women shot outside a party in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two women were shot early Saturday morning. The shots were fired near the intersection of East 17th and University avenues in Des Moines around 4:30 a.m. Police say it appears the gunshots were fired outside a party. They recovered over a...
timesdelphic.com
Drake’s “Open Discourse” Ain’t so Open
It’s time to address the elephant on this campus— or should I say, the way “the elephant” gets treated on this campus. (Fear not, that was a hilarious joke you will understand in a second.) But in all seriousness…. I think it’s time to address the...
KCCI.com
Franken says woman who raised assault allegations against him is free to 'speak out'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken said his former campaign staffer accusing him of assault is free to tell her side of the story. In a statement released Wednesday, Franken for Iowa campaign manager Julie Stauch wrote:. “No agreement exists that prevents any employee...
The biggest eyesores in Des Moines
Last month we asked for your opinions about the metro's greatest eyesore.It was linked with a story about a city of Des Moines initiative to track problematic properties.Your thoughts"The deterioration along MLK. Too many unkempt properties are a detraction along a main corridor into the downtown area," — Carol Morrow, Ankeny"The Kaleidoscope mall, especially from the viewpoint of the skywalk," — David Jennings, DSM"The Homeless Camp on MLK between 9th and 15th. I know this is a bigger issues than being an eyesore but it needs to be addressed," — Nancy Paulson, DSM The new federal courthouse under construction in downtown DSM. Drawing Courtesy of Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects via the U.S. General Services Administration⬆️ "The (still-under-construction) federal courthouse downtown. It's not dilapidated, but seeing it is a reminder of what could have been and how the feds completely ignored what our community wanted," — Danny Akright, DSM
KBUR
Former Franken campaign aid accuses candidate of kissing her without consent, Franken says it never happened
Des Moines, IA- A former campaign aide to U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken asked Des Moines Police to investigate after she says Franken kissed her without her consent. Franken says it never happened. Radio Iowa reports that Kimberley Strope-Boggus was political director, then the manager of Franken’s campaign two years...
KCCI.com
Police: Mail carrier hit alleged robber with van after robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — ThePostal Service mail carrier who was robbed later hit the alleged robber with his work van twice, according to Des Moines Police Department. New documents obtained by KCCI show after Monday's robbery near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue, police made contact with the mail carrier. The mail carrier said the robber opened his driver side door, displayed a gun, and demanded his keys, wallet and phone.
