EW.com
Netflix's Lupin season 3 teases an 'unexpected return'
Lupin is ready to steal our attention for a third time. As part of its TUDUM fan event on Saturday, Netflix released a first look (below) at season 3 of the French-language heist thriller, which stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a thief who has fashioned himself as the 21st century Arsène Lupin, the gentleman cambrioleur depicted in Maurice Leblanc's mystery novels.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Surviving the Apocalypse
HBO has finally unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog's beloved video game about finding a family amidst a zombie apocalypse. The new trailer was released as part of Outbreak Day, aka The Last of Us Day, a yearly celebration of the franchise held by developer Naughty Dog.
Collider
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Shows Jen and Judy After Season 2's Cliffhanger Crash
Fans of the show Dead to Me will be excited to learn that the final season of the show will be premiering on Netflix soon. A teaser trailer for the show's third and final season hit arrived today via Netflix's TUDUM showcase event. The trailer starts off with some scenes...
Collider
New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Puts Grief, Legacy & Treason Front and Centre
House of the Dragon brought us to its midseason mark with the fifth episode a week ago. The sixth episode, The Princess and The Queen, picks up 10 years later after yet another time jump, with older versions of the characters on show, more scheming, and more blood as well. The episode showed for the first time, the palpable disdain and anger that exists between Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). While the pair cover their mutual disdain under a regal guise, it still simmers beneath the surface and in the case of Alicent, found expression in the actions of Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham).
Collider
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer: Welcome to Poguelandia
Everyone has heard or read of a treasure hunt tale before. However, when Netflix’s Outer Banks was released in 2020, the show was not much a treasure hunt tale but rather an escape pod for many trapped in the grip of a pandemic. The teen drama has gone on in the subsequent years to amass a devoted following. After the announcement of a third season and the new members joining the cast, Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming season at its virtual Tudum festival. Welcome to Poguelandia.
Blonde to Harriet: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Ana de Armas is uncanny as the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, and Cynthia Erivo is remarkable as the American abolitionist. Plus: Beverly Hills Cop
Collider
How ‘House of the Dragon’s Fractured Targaryen House Led to Westeros’ First Civil War
Even with the critical and audience disdain for the final season of Game of Thrones, the franchise has returned to the height of popularity the original series once had with House of the Dragon, and with all the more incest. However, this story is set just shy of 2 centuries before Thrones, showing the continent in a very different position than it once was.
The Whale: Brendan Fraser says obesity isn’t a ‘one-note joke’ in new film after first pictures released
Brendan Fraser has defended his casting as an obese man in forthcoming film The Whale.In July, the first image was released showing Fraser in the role of a middle-aged man who “lives with obesity”.To inhabit the part for the film, which marks Fraser’s first leading role in nearly a decade, the actor underwent a significant physical transformation. He also used prosthetics.Speaking to Vanity Fair, Fraser said that he never wanted weight to become a “one-note joke” within The Whale.“I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke,” Fraser...
Collider
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Image Shows Michelle Yeoh as a Fierce Elven Warrior
Netflix has released a new look at Michelle Yeoh from the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin series. Yeoh is seen standing tall as a proud warrior, with her elvish ears, carrying a sword and dagger. In The Witcher’s prequel series she is set to play the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. She is described as a fierce warrior carrying much loss within her heart. In search of the lost blade, she’ll launch herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
Collider
Who Is Syril Karn in 'Andor'?
Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was certainly a darker entry in the saga, it was still a story of good versus evil. However, Disney+’s Andor has blurred those lines. Cassian (Diego Luna) isn’t a straightforward hero. In the opening sequence of the first episode, Cassian kills two officers outside a brothel after they try to shake him down. His malicious activities attract the attention of some of the show’s primary antagonists.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Prime Video, in Which Naomi Watts Headlines a Remake of an Austrian Freakout Flick
Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy casts Naomi Watts as Mommy, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti as her twin sons, and us as the manipulated masses who wonder if this movie is making us insane. It’s an English-language remake of a 2014 Austrian creepout of the same name, a fact likely to elicit groans from the arthouse contingency that praised the original for being effectively scary. Speaking as someone who missed the original, I hereby review the remake with a clean slate, and declare it equal parts terrifying and maddening. Here’s why. GOODNIGHT MOMMY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: An old cell...
Collider
'Stranger Things': 5 Bold Predictions For Season 5
Stranger Things has yet to confirm a release date or even release as much as a poster or teaser for the upcoming season, but this hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with several theories about the final installment of the hit Netflix show. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed very...
Polygon
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night secret screening unveils a ‘complete love letter’ to classic horror
Attendees at the 2022 Fantastic Fest film festival in Austin, Texas were the first to see Marvel’s hour-long black-and-white Halloween special Werewolf by Night on Sunday night, at one of the film festival’s Secret Screenings. Director Michael Giacchino — the composer for The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Pixar’s Ratatouille, Up, Coco, The Incredibles, and Inside Out, among dozens of other films — called in for a remote Q&A after the screening to explain how the project, premiering on Disney Plus on Oct. 7, came about, and why it looks and feels so radically different from any other Marvel Studios project.
Collider
Danny Pudi, George Takei, and More Join Netflix's Live-Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'
As fans anticipate the release of Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, a large selection of new cast members for the upcoming series has been revealed, according to a recent announcement from Netflix. The series will be based on the classic animated Nickelodeon show. Amber Midthunder, who recently...
Fans Are Reacting To The Two Big "House Of The Dragon" Deaths This Week
"I’ll never get attached to any characters EVER again."
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: Who's Your Daddy?
Well, it finally happened: the big time skip. Unlike the nearly real-world timeline of its parent show, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon allows huge spans of time to go by between one episode and the other. Six months separate Queen Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) horrifying death in Episode 1 from King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) decision to marry young Lady Alicent (Emily Carey) in Episode 2. By the time we meet Alicent as queen in Episode 3, her firstborn, Aegon, is already a toddler. Time skips just got larger and larger from episode to episode, and, from the get-go, fans knew that there was a ten-year jump waiting for them in the middle of the season. In "The Princess and the Queen," the moment has come to leave behind the young versions of Queen Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), among others, and say hello to their more mature selves.
Collider
'Andor': Morlana One Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.Andor is showing a different side of the Star Wars universe than what we’ve ever seen before. While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story initially seemed like it would be a darker war film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, it ultimately became the same sort of epic conflict that we’ve come to expect from the series. However, Andor certainly does not feel like it's digging up the past for nostalgia’s sake; Tony Gilroy envisioned the series as an espionage thriller, similar to the Bourne franchise.
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Ryan Condal Addresses Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik's Exit
Days after HBO’s House of the Dragon launched, it was revealed that co-creator and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik will bow out of the series come Season 2. In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner and series creator Ryan Condal commented on his departure revealing that he was potentially aware that the Game of Thrones veteran would want to just “set one season up on its feet.”
