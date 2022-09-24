Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
u.today
If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies with Huge Potential for Profit Amid the Current Market Crashes: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Most cryptocurrency users have had difficulty determining which coins should be traded and which should be held since the beginning of the market crash. The current bearish market trend has negatively impacted most token values in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, you must carefully select which coin to buy to protect...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, ETH down, XRP continues to rise
Bitcoin traded below the US$19,000 mark in early Monday trading in Asia after fluctuating around the resistance level all week. Ethereum and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization lost ground. XRP once again defied broader market forces and was up on the day. Fast facts.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month
Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst: ‘SEC Basically Gave Up This Week Trying To Prove XRP Is a Security’
On Friday (September 23), a very popular crypto analyst explained why $XRP has performed so well in the past week or so. As you can see from data by TradingView, on crypto exchange Bitstamp, XRP-USD has gone from around $0.3238 on September 16 to around $0.4930 where it is today (as of 8:00 a.m. UTC), which is a gain of a gain of over 52% in just eight days.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Massive Price Target for XRP As Ripple and SEC Ask Judge To Pick a Side
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting big rallies for XRP as the legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heats up. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020 under allegations that it issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a new strategy session, DonAlt...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Merge Likely To Boost ETH Price Over the Long Run, Says Coin Bureau Host – But There’s a Catch
The host of the popular Coin Bureau YouTube channel is optimistic that the transition of Ethereum (ETH) to a proof of stake consensus mechanism will positively impact the price of the second-largest crypto asset by market cap. The pseudonymous host tells his 2.12 million YouTube subscribers that the impact of...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Relief Rally In This Making? BTC Could Target $26,000
The Bitcoin price continues to trade in a tight range between the mid area around $18,000 and $19,500. The cryptocurrency has been moving sideways after a rejection from the $20,000 level which has led to a spike in fear and uncertainty across the nascent sector. At the time of writing,...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slumped Last Week, This Crypto Gained A Whopping 27%
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ended the week in the red, but some cryptocurrencies managed to buck the market slump induced by the Federal Reserve's Wednesday rate hike and clock significant gains. XRP XRP/USD surged over 27.26% to $0.4926 in the week ending Sept. 25, overshadowing Bitcoin, which dropped 3.18%...
Bitcoin could return to $68,000 within 4 years and hit $500,000 in the next decade, MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor says
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor said bitcoin could return $68,000 in four years and then hit $500,000 within the next decade. At the MarketWatch Best New Ideas in Money Festival on Wednesday, the bitcoin bull shared his thoughts on the world's largest cryptocurrency. While bitcoin has shed roughly 60% so far in...
