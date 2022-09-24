hears answer for you. let's just celebrate Halloween on Halloween. which is October 31. thats a great idea. stop messing with tradition.
Read the article it’s all about because the kids have school, blah blah blah! Kids have gone to school for generations and then trick or treat after school. No problems but now this generation of parents have to go to work ( oh my how pitiful-Like no others had to before them) and these kids have to go to school ( another oh my! What did all the other generations do - oh that’s right go to school first). No Halloween is October 31st for a reason!
this Halloween will be my 35th wedding anniversary. so it's a very special holiday for us. and No. I did not choose the date. it was the only date my parents could get the church, the band and the wedding venue on. I dont get why the uproar to change the date. For decades families have worked, gone to school, did all the other chores and commitments on the schedule and still went trick or treating. if this is the case.. then let's just change Christmas and Thanksgiving too cause my kids miss those holidays due to work schedules. but that's not gonna happen for the convience of a few. so why should Halloween be changed for convenience for those who just dont want to be troubled on a weeknight.
Related
This Nationally Popular Sweet Treat is N.J.’s Favorite Pumpkin Spice Food
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
Spirit Halloween shares the top NJ Halloween costumes for 2022
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Tree Tunnel in New Jersey is an Epic Fall Destination
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey
Unique fall facts about the Jersey Shore you probably didn’t know
Al’s Airport Inn in Ewing, NJ Is Getting Spooky This October
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farina Family Invites Community to Its Frightmare for Halloween 2022 in Hamilton, NJ
Thought Chilly Fall Weather Would Kill The Spotted Lanternflies? Think Again.
NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New Jersey
Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey
New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America
Don’t throw out your condiment packets! Where to take them in NJ
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
NJ man found dead in food processing plant kettle cooker remembered as ‘picture-perfect husband and father’
11 reasons why apple picking is the worst fall activity ever invented
94.5 PST
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 18