ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 18

Sherry Mizisko
2d ago

hears answer for you. let's just celebrate Halloween on Halloween. which is October 31. thats a great idea. stop messing with tradition.

Reply(1)
13
Really?
2d ago

Read the article it’s all about because the kids have school, blah blah blah! Kids have gone to school for generations and then trick or treat after school. No problems but now this generation of parents have to go to work ( oh my how pitiful-Like no others had to before them) and these kids have to go to school ( another oh my! What did all the other generations do - oh that’s right go to school first). No Halloween is October 31st for a reason!

Reply
8
Kathleen Trevett West
2d ago

this Halloween will be my 35th wedding anniversary. so it's a very special holiday for us. and No. I did not choose the date. it was the only date my parents could get the church, the band and the wedding venue on. I dont get why the uproar to change the date. For decades families have worked, gone to school, did all the other chores and commitments on the schedule and still went trick or treating. if this is the case.. then let's just change Christmas and Thanksgiving too cause my kids miss those holidays due to work schedules. but that's not gonna happen for the convience of a few. so why should Halloween be changed for convenience for those who just dont want to be troubled on a weeknight.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Travel Maven

This Tree Tunnel in New Jersey is an Epic Fall Destination

From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Garden State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this stunning sculpture park in Mercer County. Keep reading to learn more.
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
94.5 PST

Unique fall facts about the Jersey Shore you probably didn’t know

Autumn across New Jersey is a beautiful time of year. From fall foliage to crisp cool air, The Garden State is a fantastic place to enjoy everything fall has to offer. As a Jersey Shore native, I've always loved this time of year at the coast. Not only are the beaches emptier, but the weather is oftentimes perfect (not to mention, live entertainment all year long).
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

Al’s Airport Inn in Ewing, NJ Is Getting Spooky This October

Hey Mercer County! If you’re looking to get yourself into the Halloween spirit, you’re totally going to want to check out this event at Al’s Airport Inn. It was posted on Facebook that Al’s Airport Inn which is located in Ewing, NJ, is having a Boos and Booze event next month. After reading, it’s basically an adult Halloween party which is so exciting!
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Decorations#Jersey Shore
94.5 PST

NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian

All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
ENVIRONMENT
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Travel Maven

This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New Jersey

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America

It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy