digitalspy.com
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run
Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
CNET
'They Cloned Tyrone' Teaser Puts Jamie Foxx, John Boyega in a Sci-Fi Mystery
Something strange is afoot in Netflix's upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone. When Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision's Monica Rambeau) go busting into what looks like a mysterious lab, they may have stumbled into more than they bargained for. The trailer, out Saturday during Netflix's Tudum global fan event, shows the trio trying to unravel a government conspiracy in this sci-fi comedy -- and marshaling support to figure out what's going on.
EW.com
The James Bond producers understand why Idris Elba would turn down the 007 role
So Idris Elba doesn't want to play 007? The producers get it. James Bond franchise brass Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have responded to the actor's recent statement that he doesn't see himself portraying the iconic character. The Luther star has long been rumored as a possible candidate to replace Daniel Craig in the role of the super-spy, but in a recent interview he seemed to make it pretty clear he was unlikely to take it on.
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Collider
'Cobra Kai' Co-Creator Jon Hurwitz Reveals New 'Karate Kid' Movie Is Not Connected to Series
Recently, Sony announced the production of a new Karate Kid movie set to be released in 2024. This immediately brought up questions about connections to the ongoing franchise spin-off series on Netflix, Cobra Kai. However, a recent tweet from a co-creator of the spin-off series, Jon Hurwitz, has cleared things up. Hurwitz has indicated that the new movie will not be connected to the television series.
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
Collider
Funko's Latest Marvel Studios Selects Celebrates She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel
Today Funko is unveiling their newest additions to the Marvel Studios Selects family. For this round of reveals, Funko is celebrating the classic Marvel comic covers, but more specifically, the classic covers of some of Marvel's most inspiring women! With all the excitement for the newest Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it's no surprise that Funko chose these two mighty Super Heroes to honor this month, starting September 26.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 Minutes
Ryan Coogler’s upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sports a running time of two hours and 41 minutes, according to major theater chains who have started posting information about the movie on their websites. The film joins the pantheon of Hollywood studio superhero pics with hefty running times, and is the second-longest of any title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. And it is 26 minutes than the groundbreaking Black Panther (2:15).More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2'Box Office: Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' Opens to Solid $19.2M DomesticallyItaly Revives...
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast Members Return For Netflix Reboot
Nearly 40 years after the original film debuted in theaters, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot will return for the Netflix sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Reinhold, Ashton, Reiser and Pinchot will appear alongside Eddie Murphy one more time as well as newcomers Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Details regarding the film’s plot remain relatively unclear, but initial reports point to Murphy’s Axel Foley returning to the City of Angels to solve more mysteries.
