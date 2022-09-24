FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California say a woman was shot to death in a domestic violence incident, and the suspect is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter. Police say officers responded around 7:30 a.m. Monday to reports of shots fired, and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Fontana. Investigators believe the suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is with his daughter, Savannah Graziano. He should be considered armed and dangerous. They are believed to be in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates. The pickup truck has distinctive stickers on the rear quarter panel that say “Pro-4X” and “animal.” An Amber Alert was issued for the teen.

FONTANA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO