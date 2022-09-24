Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Related
wcn247.com
The California State Soccer Association – South Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership with Sports Connect with Historic Extension
FULLERTON, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.
wcn247.com
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
DALLAS (AP) — Court documents say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena in an abortion access case. A process server wrote in an affidavit that on Monday he was attempting to deliver the subpoena at Paxton's home for the Republican to testify Tuesday in a federal court hearing. Ernesto Martin Herrera says he but was forced to leave the document on the ground. He said Paxton avoided him for more than an hour and fled. Paxton suggested he ducked the server out of safety concerns.
wcn247.com
McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas
Rory McIlroy is headed back to St. Andrews. He didn't hold a 54-hole lead at the Old Course in the British Open this summer. Now he's playing the European tour's version of Pebble Beach. The Dunhill Links is a pro-am over three courses. The others are Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. Billy Horschel is going from the Presidents Cup to St. Andrews for the Dunhill Links. Also playing are a dozen regulars from LIV Golf. The PGA Tour is in Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The LPGA Tour makes its way to the Dallas area for The Ascendant.
wcn247.com
Shooting suspect believed to be on run with his daughter, 15
FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California say a woman was shot to death in a domestic violence incident, and the suspect is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter. Police say officers responded around 7:30 a.m. Monday to reports of shots fired, and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Fontana. Investigators believe the suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is with his daughter, Savannah Graziano. He should be considered armed and dangerous. They are believed to be in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates. The pickup truck has distinctive stickers on the rear quarter panel that say “Pro-4X” and “animal.” An Amber Alert was issued for the teen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcn247.com
Video shows trooper's use of stun gun on man who later died
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Video released by the Connecticut state police shows a trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute. The man died four days later. Ryan Marzi's obituary says he died in his sleep on Aug. 28. That was four days after the 38-year-old Marzi had tussled with state troopers. Police video that Hearst Connecticut Media was first to report on shows Troopers Desmond Stimson and Jessie Rainville confronting Marzi outside a garage. The video shows Rainville using a stun gun on Marzi for just over a minute. The death is under investigation.
Comments / 0