Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WGME
Maine Game Wardens say body found in ocean near search area for missing teen
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Maine Game Wardens say a body has been found in the ocean near the search area for a missing Freeport teen. Wardens say around 12 p.m. Tuesday, a Marine Patrol plane found the body while flying over the ocean. Crews were searching the area looking for 14-year-old...
WGME
'We need to bring him home:' Freeport community rallies around search for missing teen
FREEPORT (WGME) -- The search for a missing Freeport teenager is now entering its fifth day, and there is still no sign of him. Authorities say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was last seen leaving his home on Flying Point Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday heading toward Brunswick. Police have no information...
Missing Freeport teen still believed to be in 'general area,' officials say in Monday press conference
FREEPORT, Maine — Law enforcement officials are continuing to ask members of the public to come forward with information that could potentially help them find 14-year-old Theo Ferrara, but they are also still urging the public to leave active search areas to the professionals. Theo was last seen at...
NECN
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old in Maine
Police in Freeport, Maine, are seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday. Theo Ferrara was last seen at his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Flyers have been posted around town as police officers and game wardens continue to search for the missing teen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Search continues for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT (WGME) -- The search continues for a Freeport teen who disappeared last week. Fliers are up all over the area as part of the intense search for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara. He was reported missing from his Freeport home last Thursday afternoon. He was last seen leaving his home on...
Maine Police Seek 2 Suspects For a Possible Road Rage Incident
Maine State Police are investigating after a driver was allegedly assaulted by two people in a possible road rage incident in Alfred. Officials say it happened at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Roads in that town. Two people, a man and woman, got out of their black SUV and allegedly punched the driver of a white Dodge Ram in the face several times. After they stopped hitting him, they allegedly sprayed the victim with Mace before leaving the scene. The black SUV continued on Route 202 toward Sanford. There's no word on how badly the victim was hurt.
wabi.tv
Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
wgan.com
Sheriff’s deputy in Maine struck, injured by car door as suspect reportedly flees
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured when they were struck by a car door as a suspect tried to get away. The sheriff’s office says the deputy pulled 29-year-old Zachary Laney of Bridgton over at the Naples Causeway due to multiple violations. The deputy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man Found Safe
A Silver Alert has been cancelled and a Connor Township man has been found. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Claude Lamothe has been safely located. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
WGME
Police on scene after former Redbank Village tenant left stick of dynamite
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland police say they are on the scene of Redbank Village after a tenant who had moved out left a stick of dynamite. Police are waiting for a bomb squad to arrive. The building has been evacuated. CBS13 has a crew on the scene and...
Bridgton man arrested on multiple charges including assault on an officer after a traffic stop in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — A Bridgton man is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail after being arrested on multiple charges on Sunday night. According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Laney, 29, was pulled over on the Naples Causeway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday by a Sheriff's Deputy.
Help Police Locate This Missing Maine Teen
According to an article done by TV news station WMTW, police in Freeport are looking for the public's help in locating a missing 14 year old boy named Theo Ferrara. He was last seen at about 4:30 on Thursday (September 22nd) afternoon. He has no history of running away, which makes the case even more concerning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgan.com
Lewiston shooting suspect arrested by police
A Lewiston shooting suspect who was considered potentially armed and dangerous by police has been taken into custody. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month near 64 Oxford Street. Burnsworth allegedly shot a 27-year-old man in the...
wgan.com
Arrest made in shootings in Portland’s Old Port
PORTLAND (WGME) — Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
WGME
Saco residents to discuss Camp Ellis Jetty in effort to protect their homes
SACO (WGME) -- “SOS SacoBay” is hosting its first “Coastline Conference” at Ferry Beach today. The group wants to educate people and gain support in hopes of finding a solution to protect their homes. Over the summer, a bill including funding for an extension jetty was...
1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today
Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
wabi.tv
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
Man arrested in Portland shooting that left two seriously hurt
PORTLAND, Maine — A Westbrook man was arrested in connection to an early morning Old Port shooting that left two seriously injured, police say. A news release from the Portland Police Department stated that Tyreese Vargas, 19, was arrested on Friday. He faces charges of criminal attempt- murder, elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, and violating conditions of release.
WGME
Man dies of injuries after being hit by truck in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police say a truck hit and killed a man Monday night. It happened near the intersection of Sabattus and College Streets. Our media partners at the Sun Journal report that it appeared the victim was crossing the street at the time. Police say a GMC truck...
WGME
Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
WASHINGTON, DC (WGME) -- A Maine man was found guilty Tuesday of both felony and misdemeanor charges related to the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice says 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon was found guilty of seven felony charges and four misdemeanors. The government...
Comments / 0