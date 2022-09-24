Annual Pawzaar Craft Fair benefits homeless animals in western Mass.

In this update, Westfield Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who they say maliciously caused damage to one of the gas pumps at the Gulf gas station on Elm Street, the Dakin Humane Society and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center are teaming up this Wednesday to host a free parvovirus vaccine clinic, and a Belchertown family tells us their cat was shot with a pellet gun, when he was roaming around the neighborhood. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO