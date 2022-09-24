Annual Pawzaar Craft Fair benefits homeless animals in western Mass.

Read full article on original website
Dozens of vendors bringing creative items to The Big E’s Craft Common
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Lots of people go to The Big E for the food and entertainment, but it’s also a great place to go to find handmade crafts. Mary visited the Craft Common and spoke with some of this year’s vendors to learn more about some of the creative wares they brought to this year’s fair.
Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Hampshire County hold fundraising event in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Hampshire County held a fundraising event in Northampton Sunday. The national non-profit organization strives to create ad support one-on-one mentoring relationships to empower our youth. Western Mass News spoke with the director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County, Susan Nicastro to learn more about the event ant the impact the program has on young people in the community.
Mass. animal shelter taking in cats evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Hurricane Ian continues to intensify, a Worcester County animal shelter is taking in pets that are evacuating the sunshine state. Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield said that it is preparing to welcome cats from a Florida shelter in the storm’s path.
Springfield business owner recognized for 70 years of service
A business owner in Springfield has been working for nearly seven decades and it looks like there's no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.
Nuestras Raíces hosts Harvest Festival in Holyoke to celebrate community
Nuestras Raíces will be hosting their 30th Anniversary Harvest Festival to celebrate three years of supporting urban agriculture on Saturday.
Dakin, TJO teaming up to host parvovirus vaccination clinics
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns continue about parvovirus diagnosed in dogs in the Springfield area and now, two animal centers are coming together to offer free parvovirus shots to unvaccinated dogs. The Dakin Humane Society is teaming up with the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center and American...
Big Y hosting second annual ‘Big Vax Week’
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big Y is hosting their second annual ‘Big Vax Week.’. The event features a clinic where you can go to a number Big Y locations and get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots, at no cost. The Springfield-based grocer noted that insurance,...
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
7 dogs with parvo confirmed in Springfield
There are seven confirmed cases of Canine Parvovirus in the State Street area of Springfield in the last month.
Springfield residents at Linden Towers concerned over elevator problems
There have been issues with elevator operations at the Linden Towers in Springfield that have residents concerned for their safety.
THEN & NOW: Benham’s Lunch in Great Barrington
During the first half of the 20th century, Benham’s Lunch was a popular stop on State Road in Great Barrington. The trolley photograph shown above was taken in front of the eatery circa 1915. The Water Street Cemetery is shown in the background, left. In the background, right, is an Atlantic gas station which eventually became The Little Store Antiques in the 1980s. It is now the site of Berkshire Bike & Board.
Salvation Army crews standing by to help with Hurricane Ian response
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91 The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun. Updated: 4 hours...
Tuesday Morning News Update
In this update, Westfield Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who they say maliciously caused damage to one of the gas pumps at the Gulf gas station on Elm Street, the Dakin Humane Society and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center are teaming up this Wednesday to host a free parvovirus vaccine clinic, and a Belchertown family tells us their cat was shot with a pellet gun, when he was roaming around the neighborhood. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Springfield seeks to hire municipal workers through interview initiative
SPRINGFIELD — Some of the roles Springfield hopes to fill through its new hiring event, “Walk in Wednesdays,” include bus drivers, groundskeepers, on-call reference librarians — even a dentist. During the month of October, the city’s Human Resources Department will hold open interviews every Wednesday from...
Buddy Walk of the Berkshires Returns in Force to Streets of Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — Members of the Berkshire County Down Syndrome Family Group have supported one another for years, including right through the pandemic years. But Saturday's 16th Buddy Walk of the Berkshires had the feel of a long overdue family reunion as the broader community had a chance to come together and celebrate those families and individuals who make up the support group.
Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun
People on the Suncoast are using this last little bit of good weather to prepare their houses and stock up for the potentially life-threatening conditions. Diocese of Springfield collecting donations to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane. Updated: 6 hours ago. Diocese of Springfield collecting donations to help Puerto Rico...
Downtown Pittsfield demands change for Miguel Estrella
Six months after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, Friends and family of Estrella are holding a rally Sunday afternoon demanding change in mental health crisis response.
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
Florence Night Out Arts Street Festival in downtown Florence on Saturday
Florence Night Out Arts Street Festival starts on Saturday at 4:00p.m., going until 7:00p.m.
