Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Home damaged in Incline Village fire
Incline Village, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a multi-family residence on Monday, September 26th. When they arrived to the home on Village Boulevard, they saw smoke coming from the chimney of unit #1. Fire crews were able to...
2news.com
Fire Crews Knock Down Brush Fire Started by Illegal Fireworks
Reno Fire and Truckee Meadows Fire crews successfully knocked down a brush fire Saturday afternoon on September 24, 2022. They say the fire was approximately 1 acre in size and broke out on Indigo Court near in Stead around 3:30 p.m. According to Reno Fire, the cause was from illegal...
FOX Reno
One unit damaged after apartment fire in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One apartment is damaged, and one person is possibly displaced after an apartment fire in Reno on Saturday afternoon, authorities say. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Harvard Way.
FOX Reno
Tribal Police investigating reports of shots fired near Reno-Sparks Indian Colony
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One suspect is in custody as Tribal Police investigate a shooting near the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) from Sunday night. On September 25 at 10:47 p.m., residents were advised by Tribal Police to stay inside and avoid 2nd St. and Wa Pai Shone Circle after gun shots were fired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews4.com
Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
2news.com
Traffic Control Worker Killed by Car on SR 28, CHP Says
A traffic control worker was hit and killed by a car on SR 28 near Carnelian Bay late Monday night, police say. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened after 10:45 p.m. on Monday near Sahara Drive. CHP says 36-year-old Andrew Phillips was driving a 2021 Subaru Forrester west on...
2news.com
Bicyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Hit by Car Near McQueen High, Driver arrested
Police say a 17-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in northwest Reno early Monday morning. The incident happened after 7:30 a.m. on 7th Street just west of Stargaze Way off of Robb Drive near McQueen High School. Police say the teen was hit by the...
2news.com
Ground breaks on new Cracker Barrel Restaurant at Keystone Commons
A Tennessee based company broke ground Monday on the 10,000 square-foot lot near Keystone Avenue in Reno. This will be the chain's third location in Nevada on West Fifth Street in the Keystone Commons. The restaurant will open next spring, 2023, and they plan on hiring about 200 full and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe Police Investigate Accidental Fatal Shooting
South Lake Tahoe Police say while investigating an accidental shooting, they arrested a man for having a gun as a convicted felon. Police say they received a 911 call about a single gunshot wound and possible victim inside a home on James Avenue early Friday evening. The victim, 37-year-old Julio...
2 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The crash happened on the southbound I-580 on-ramp at Neil Road at around 6:12 p.m. The officials stated that a pickup truck and a Subaru were involved in the collision. The driver of the Subaru and the passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries following the crash. The driver of the truck had no injuries.
2news.com
Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Roommate On Accident In South Lake Tahoe
Police responded to a home on James Ave. and found 37-year-old Julio Rojas Cruz dead. South Lake Tahoe Police say while investigating an accidental shooting, they arrested a man for having a gun as a convicted felon.
2news.com
15 Tons of Trash Removed During Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Annual Cleanup
Saturday morning over 580 volunteers participated in Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual Truckee River Cleanup. Volunteers removed 15 tons of trash and hazardous waste from 21 different sites along the Truckee River, including Bicentennial Park and West Street Plaza in Reno. Included in the trash removed was one shopping cart,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department reports 3 Street Vibrations arrests
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported Sunday that there were three arrests for driving under the influence in Street Vibrations venues within the city of Reno. Police said there were also 18 citations given. Last year, police reported one DUI arrest and one misdemeanor arrest and gave 34...
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Sunday. The crash happened in the southbound lane of I-580 near Carson City Washoe County line at around 1 a.m. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries during the crash. He was...
2news.com
City of Reno celebrates National Service Dog Month with 'Dine with a Service Dog'
In celebration of National Service Dog Month, the City of Reno invited the community to Dine with a Service Dog on Monday, September 26 from 5-8 p.m. The Reno Police Department (RPD) facility dog, Winter, and her handler, Lieutenant Michael Browett, were joined by other Canine Companion service dogs and their handlers.
Country-themed restaurant Cracker Barrel breaks ground on west Reno location
Country-style restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has broken ground on its long-awaited Reno location. The restaurant at 935 West Fifth St. is slated to open sometime next spring. The 10,000-square-foot building will accommodate over 160 guests, according...
2news.com
2022 Street Vibrations Fall Rally
Street Vibrations Fall Rally, the official start to the riding season, roared into downtown Reno, for a week-end of all things motorcycle and non-stop FREE entertainment for the whole family. Street Vibrations Fall Rally is a four-day party that is free to the public. Most Street Vibrations Fall Rally event...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 26, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The Blue Angels arrived in Carson Valley on Sunday previewing this weekend’s Minden-Tahoe Aviation Roundup. Carson Valley chiropractors are going to have a field day treating sore necks as residents watch the F/A-18s buzz around this week. Find out more at www.aviationroundup.com. Between arriving at...
2news.com
Police: Bicyclist runs red light, gets hit by car in Reno
A crash in Reno sent a bicyclist to the hospital after being hit by a car. The crash was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the intersection of Lakeside Drive and West Plumb Lane. According to the Reno Police Department, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Lakeside Drive...
2news.com
Two Arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Grand Larceny of Motor Vehicle
Nevada State Police say two people were arrested in Carson City after attempting to set a reported stolen car on fire to defraud an insurance company earlier this month. On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 6:24 A.M., the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle call at the location of Golf Club Dr. and US-50 W beneath the underpass in Carson City.
Comments / 0