A sellout crowd was on hand for Texas Tech and Texas in Lubbock for what could be the final matchup between the pair in Lubbock for the foreseeable future. The offense started hot for the Longhorns, who had a three-play 63-yard drive for a touchdown to open the game. QB Hudson Card connected with Keilan Robinson to open the scoring. Texas Tech would respond with a touchdown, but not nearly as quickly as Texas. Red Raiders QB Donovan Smith would finish off an 80-plus yard drive on the 10th offensive play of the game with a 4-yard touchdown run.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO