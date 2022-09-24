ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Ethan Duncan to transfer from Tech men’s basketball program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has confirmed that Ethan Duncan is no longer part of the Red Raider basketball team. Duncan, who redshirted as a freshman last season but practiced with the program throughout the offseason, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal through his social media platforms.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech soccer falls short against No. 25 Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Despite a pair of good looks in the second half for the Red Raiders, Texas Tech’s four-match unbeaten streak came to a halt at the hands of No. 25 Texas, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Trinity Byars shined for the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

TTU coach McGuire comments on Saturday’s game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few hours ago, the Big 12 announced it was imposing a fine for the field storming that occurred after Tech’s win over UT on Saturday. Before the game last week, Coach Joey McGuire asked the fan base to make good decisions. At this morning’s media conference, before the Big 12 announced its fine, McGuire was reluctant to comment on the field storming or the shove.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Lubbock, TX
KVUE

Texas Tech fined $50,000 for fans rushing field after UT game

LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City Bank, a longtime corporate partner of Texas Tech Athletics, will pay the $50,000 fine issued by the Big 12 Conference earlier Monday for the postgame celebration at Jones AT&T Stadium this past Saturday. “We are grateful for City Bank and their long-term support of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech knocks off No. 22 Texas in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s losing streak against Texas in Lubbock is no more. The Red Raiders top the 22nd-ranked Longhorns 37-34 in overtime to secure their first win over Texas at Jones Stadium since 2008. Texas Tech needed overtime to secure the win. Texas fumbled on the first play of the extra frame and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Raiders#Volleyball#Kansas State#The Texas Tech Red Raider
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Sports
Talk 1340

Texas Tech Puts the Longhorns Upside Down in Lubbock

A sellout crowd was on hand for Texas Tech and Texas in Lubbock for what could be the final matchup between the pair in Lubbock for the foreseeable future. The offense started hot for the Longhorns, who had a three-play 63-yard drive for a touchdown to open the game. QB Hudson Card connected with Keilan Robinson to open the scoring. Texas Tech would respond with a touchdown, but not nearly as quickly as Texas. Red Raiders QB Donovan Smith would finish off an 80-plus yard drive on the 10th offensive play of the game with a 4-yard touchdown run.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

End Zone Team of the Week: Tahoka Bulldogs

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The Tahoka Bulldogs are the End Zone Team of the Week for week 5. The Bulldogs walked into Ropes for Rope’s Homecoming game on Friday, having won their past two games after 18 consecutive losses up to that point. After trailing 14-0 at the half to the Eagles, it seemed like the win streak would end, but the Bulldogs proved to “have that dog in them” as Tahoka outscored Ropes 22-3 in the second half to win 22-17 and extend the win streak to three games.
TAHOKA, TX
Talk 1340

If You Rush The Field at Texas Tech, Don’t Be an Idiot

I love storming fields. I love storming courts. I love college football. Just look at this atmosphere in Lubbock after they beat the Texas Longhorns 37-34 in overtime this weekend:. I applauded this earlier in the weekend and stand by it. Throwing horns down in a mascot's face? Acceptable. An...
LUBBOCK, TX
Yardbarker

Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy