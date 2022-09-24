Read full article on original website
Ethan Duncan to transfer from Tech men’s basketball program
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has confirmed that Ethan Duncan is no longer part of the Red Raider basketball team. Duncan, who redshirted as a freshman last season but practiced with the program throughout the offseason, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal through his social media platforms.
Texas Tech soccer falls short against No. 25 Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Despite a pair of good looks in the second half for the Red Raiders, Texas Tech’s four-match unbeaten streak came to a halt at the hands of No. 25 Texas, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Trinity Byars shined for the...
WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win
The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.
TTU coach McGuire comments on Saturday’s game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few hours ago, the Big 12 announced it was imposing a fine for the field storming that occurred after Tech’s win over UT on Saturday. Before the game last week, Coach Joey McGuire asked the fan base to make good decisions. At this morning’s media conference, before the Big 12 announced its fine, McGuire was reluctant to comment on the field storming or the shove.
KVUE
Texas Tech fined $50,000 for fans rushing field after UT game
LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
Texas Tech Fans Storm Field After Overtime Upset Against Texas
Red Raider fans waited more than a decade to celebrate a win at home against their in-state rival.
City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City Bank, a longtime corporate partner of Texas Tech Athletics, will pay the $50,000 fine issued by the Big 12 Conference earlier Monday for the postgame celebration at Jones AT&T Stadium this past Saturday. “We are grateful for City Bank and their long-term support of...
Texas Tech knocks off No. 22 Texas in OT
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s losing streak against Texas in Lubbock is no more. The Red Raiders top the 22nd-ranked Longhorns 37-34 in overtime to secure their first win over Texas at Jones Stadium since 2008. Texas Tech needed overtime to secure the win. Texas fumbled on the first play of the extra frame and […]
Horns down? Texas falls in overtime at Texas Tech, dropping to 2-2 on the season
Texas was supposed to be back again this year. Steve Sarkisian’s second year at the helm of the program was supposed to be when the Longhorns took a step forward. A narrow 20-19 loss to then-No. 1 Alabama in Week 2 seemed to signal that the Longhorns could compete with the big boys.
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Texas Tech Coach Explains What ‘The Country’s Gonna Find Out’
McGuire was fired up in the locker room following his team’s win over conference rival Texas.
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins first Big 12 game against Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders pulled a big win against No. 22 Texas Saturday night. At half-time, Texas took the lead with 24-14. The Red Raiders quickly caught up, winning the game with a field goal in overtime. Miss the game? Catch up here:...
Texas Tech Puts the Longhorns Upside Down in Lubbock
A sellout crowd was on hand for Texas Tech and Texas in Lubbock for what could be the final matchup between the pair in Lubbock for the foreseeable future. The offense started hot for the Longhorns, who had a three-play 63-yard drive for a touchdown to open the game. QB Hudson Card connected with Keilan Robinson to open the scoring. Texas Tech would respond with a touchdown, but not nearly as quickly as Texas. Red Raiders QB Donovan Smith would finish off an 80-plus yard drive on the 10th offensive play of the game with a 4-yard touchdown run.
End Zone Team of the Week: Tahoka Bulldogs
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The Tahoka Bulldogs are the End Zone Team of the Week for week 5. The Bulldogs walked into Ropes for Rope’s Homecoming game on Friday, having won their past two games after 18 consecutive losses up to that point. After trailing 14-0 at the half to the Eagles, it seemed like the win streak would end, but the Bulldogs proved to “have that dog in them” as Tahoka outscored Ropes 22-3 in the second half to win 22-17 and extend the win streak to three games.
Texas Tech PD searching after video shows fan pushing UT athlete
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Police Department were searching for a fan that pushed a University of Texas player after Saturday’s game. “This individual’s actions are not representative of Red Raider values,” a post on social media by Texas Tech Athletics said. A video showing a Texas Tech fan wearing a red shirt pushing […]
Tuesday morning top stories: Big 12 fines Texas Tech after fans storm the field at the Jones
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Big 12 fines Texas Tech after fans storm the field at the Jones. City Bank says it will pay the $50,000 fine issued to Texas Tech by the Big 12 Conference after fans stormed the field last weekend. The Big 12 commissioner said...
If You Rush The Field at Texas Tech, Don’t Be an Idiot
I love storming fields. I love storming courts. I love college football. Just look at this atmosphere in Lubbock after they beat the Texas Longhorns 37-34 in overtime this weekend:. I applauded this earlier in the weekend and stand by it. Throwing horns down in a mascot's face? Acceptable. An...
Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video
One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
