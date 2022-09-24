ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Cherokee Nation is renewing its push for a nonvoting delegate in Congress

By Joe Hernandez
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phRmL_0i90Wo4600

In 1835, U.S government officials and members of the Cherokee Nation signed the Treaty of New Echota, which led to the expulsion of Cherokees from their territory east of the Mississippi River in a mass exodus known as the Trail of Tears.

A lesser-known provision of the same treaty also granted the Cherokee Nation a delegate in the House of Representatives "whenever Congress shall make provision for the same."

Now, the tribal government is calling on congressional leadership to finally make good on the pledge of its predecessors.

"The Treaty of New Echota has no expiration date," Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a recent video message.

"The obligation to seat a Cherokee Nation delegate is as binding today as it was in 1835," he added.

The Cherokee Nation is renewing its push to get Congress to meet its obligation three years after the nation nominated its first delegate, Cherokee Nation citizen Kim Teehee.

A former White House senior adviser, Teehee said in 2019 that it was especially important for the Cherokee Nation to have a delegate in Congress because the treaty that specified it also led to the Trail of Tears, in which some 4,000 Cherokees died.

"We can't ignore that history and what it meant for us to have a provision like that put in place given the devastation that occurred and the deaths that occurred," Teehee said at the time.

According to the tribal government, the House of Representatives has to take action to officially seat the delegate.

The Cherokee Nation's delegate would not be able to cast votes on the House floor or preside over floor sessions, but would be able to make speeches and vote in committee.

There are currently six nonvoting members of Congress, representing the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The Cherokee Nation describes itself as the largest tribal government in the U.S. with more than 430,000 citizens.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'

Senate Democrats won't release a consensus bill to ban congressional stock trading until after the midterms. "It's not going to happen before the election," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a leading advocate on the issue. It comes just a day after Nancy Pelosi said the House could vote on a bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherokee History#Cherokees#Delegate#Politics Federal#The Cherokee Nation
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
136K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy