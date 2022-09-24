Ups and Downs: Clemson Survives Scare at Wake Forest, Knocking Off Deacs In Double Overtime

No. 5 Clemson needed two overtime periods to knock off No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- It took two overtimes, but No. 5 Clemson was able to escape Winston-Salem with a 51-45 win over No. 21 Wake Forest.

The Tigers have now won 10 consecutive games, and 14 straight in the series with the Demon Deacons.

Ups

DJ Uiagalelei 's Stock Continues to Rise: Clemson's starting quarterback had himself a day. Uiagalelei lit up the Wake Forest defense for 371 yards through the air and five touchdown passes, while completing 63% of his passes. He was poised and accurate, consistently putting the ball where only his guys could make a play on it. For the second consecutive week, Uiagalelei's legs were also a factor, with the junior picking up 52 hard-earned yards on the ground.

Guided by Uiagalelei, the Tigers had 559 yards of offense and were an astounding 16-23 on third down.

Tight Ends Getting Involved In Passing Game: Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool combined to catch 10 passes for 108 yards. However, it was Briningstool that really had an impact in this one, as the sophomore led all Clemson pass-catchers with 6 receptions for 72 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Allen also made his mark, reeling in a big touchdown grab in the second overtime. Clemson's offense is at its best when the tight ends are involved in the passing game and that was on display against the Demon Deacons.

Ship Getting It Done: After picking up 53 yards on his very first carry, Shipley only had 51 more the rest of the way. However, like Uiagalelei's, they were also hard-earned yards, as the sophomore back had 104 rushing yards. putting him over the century mark for a second straight week.

Antonio Williams First Career Start: The freshman started in the slot on Saturday, reeling in three catches for 51 yards. Once again Williams proved how valuable he can be to this offense, showing off his dependable hands, as well as his playmaking ability.

Downs

Where's That Stout Clemson Defense: The Tigers' pass defense was nonexistent against the Demon Deacons. With Sheridan Jones, Andrew Mukuba and Malcolm Greene all out, Sam Hartman picked on Clemson's inexperienced corners all afternoon. When he wasn't completing passes down the field, the Tigers' defensive backs were being flagged for pass interference. On Wake's touchdown in the first overtime, there was not a defender within ten yards of Demon Deacons WR A.T. Perry.

However, what might be most surprising is the fact that Hartman had the time to make those downfield throws. In recent seasons, Clemson's defensive front has been suffocating against this Wake Forest offense, and that just was not the case on Saturday. Hartman had plenty of time to push the ball down the field. Add in that the Deacs were even able to have success running the ball in the second half, and it's just not something that's been seen very often on that side of the ball for the Tigers.

Wes Goodwin no doubt has some kinks still left to work out before NC State visits Death Valley next weekend. Remember, the Tigers went up 14-0 in this game, and that should have been advantage Clemson.

Punting: After a fairly solid start to the season, Aidan Swanson had an up-and-down performance against Wake, averaging just 32 yards on four punts. His longest was just 40 yards.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!