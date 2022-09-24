ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tony La Russa Won’t Manage White Sox for Rest of Season

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfOsF_0i90WjeT00

The 77-year-old has not managed the team since leaving on Aug. 30 due to an undisclosed medical issue.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tony La Russa’s indefinite absence from the White Sox will continue through the remainder of the season per the request of the manager’s doctors, the team announced in a statement Saturday .

“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement read.

In his absence, bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. The club has gone 13–10 since Cairo took over, and currently sit in second place in the AL Central with a 76–75 record with 11 games left to go.

La Russa, 77, has not managed the team since Aug. 30 when the club announced he would miss the Sox’s matchup against the Royals to “undergo further medical testing” roughly an hour before the game began. Chicago announced the next day La Russa would be out indefinitely as he continued to undergo tests with doctors in Arizona for an undisclosed medical issue.

On Sept. 11, La Russa addressed his health during an appearance at a jersey retirement ceremony for former A’s pitcher Dave Stewart ahead of Oakland’s game against Chicago. He told Janie McCauley of the Associated Press that he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart, and shared that he was progressing well after undergoing a relatively “simple” procedure.

“Health ain’t nothing to mess with,”La Russa told reporters. “I got checked in Chicago and the reason I flew to Arizona is because that’s been the place since the ’90s I’ve had physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it, now it’s just a question of regaining strength. Don’t mess with health.”

While it remains unclear when he’ll return to the dugout, La Russa’s place in the history books is already more than solidified. In his 43 years as a manager, the Hall of Famer ranks second in MLB in victories (2,897), won a World Series with the Athletics and two with the Cardinals (2006 and 2011), and has been named Manager of the Year four times.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. “Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wants to manage.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Miguel Cairo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Albert Pujols
ESPN

This Date in Baseball: McGwire hit home run #70

1914  Nap Lajoie of the Cleveland Naps collected his 3,000th hit in the opening game of a doubleheader, a 5-3 win over the New York Yankees at League Park II. Lajoie doubled off of Marty McHale for the milestone hit. 1923  Lou Gehrig hit his first homer in...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Manage White Sox For#The White Sox#The Chicago White Sox#Royals#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
FanSided

Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams

Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

99K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy