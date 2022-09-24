ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Teased

GM just revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, and with it, a teaser for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. GM Authority first reported on the new Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 in March, later spotting a prototype model on the road in May, followed by a chassis mule in June. Unsurprisingly given the name, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 will incorporate a wealth of enhancements to make the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD even more capable off-road, including greater ground clearance and more traction on loose surfaces.
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

The 5 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs Under $50,000

J.D. Power has the most fuel-efficient SUVs under $50,000, including the Mazda CX-30, Mitsubishi Outlander, Ford Escape Hybrid, Toyota Highlander Hybrid, and Buick Envision. The post The 5 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs Under $50,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fox News

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed with the most diesel power ever

The Chevrolet Silverado HD is being refreshed for 2024. The heavy-duty pickup has been restyled and updated with more capability and technology. The 2024 Silverado 2500 and Silverado 3500 both feature a redesigned front end with toned-down grille compared to the current trucks and C-shaped light bars bracketing the headlights.
MotorBiscuit

Do Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Devices Really Work?

Thieves are still stealing catalytic converters nationwide. Luckily, there are anti-theft devices in the market and Donut Media put them to the test. Find out whether or not they work. The post Do Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Devices Really Work? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motor1.com

Jeep Wrangler Rumored To Lose Diesel Engine After This Year

Will the Jeep Wrangler soon give up on diesel power? According to a post at JL Wrangler Forums it's guaranteed, but at this point, it's just a rumor. Motor1.com has contacted Jeep for more information but as of yet, our query hasn't been answered. We will jump in with an update when we hear back.
MotorBiscuit

5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

