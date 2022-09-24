Read full article on original website
Related
The best earbuds with microphone for $25 or less in 2022
Wireless earbuds are your best friend when you want quality audio on the move. Whether you want to catch up to your favorite podcast on commute or spice up the morning jog, a pair of true wireless earbuds is hands down your best choice. These audio devices are small enough...
Max Out Your PC Gaming Performance With Roccat’s Stunning Vulcan II Max Optical Keyboard & Syn Max Air Wireless 3d Audio Headset
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- PC gamers looking to max out their setup with maximum performance and impressive RGB lighting need look no further than the all-new Vulcan II Max keyboard and Syn Max Air headset from ROCCAT, Turtle Beach Corporation ’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) PC gaming peripherals brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005531/en/ Max Out Your PC Gaming Performance With ROCCAT’s Stunning Vulcan II Max Optical Keyboard & Syn Max Air Wireless 3d Audio Headset (Photo: Business Wire)
Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar has an integrated speaker, preamp & sound card
Get the most from your instrument when you have the Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar. In fact, it’s a Bluetooth speaker, preamp, sound card, and smart audio guitar with onboard effects. This all-in-one smart audio guitar incorporates a 50-watt Bluetooth speaker that supports volume control, backing track music, and silent mode. Additionally, it has a built-in preamp, tuner, and vocal remover button for making backtracks. It also has an integrated sound card and detachable outer frame. Use the free connected app to access deep EQ and editing effects. Furthermore, enjoy the detachable design, which allows for easy portability and storage. Play with multiple modes great for beginners and experts alike: music, karaoke, silent playing, jamming, and digital output. Crafted with a radius fretboard and zero fret design, it’s also comfortable to play. Finally, pair it with one of the NEXG charging stands in a coordinating color.
pocketnow.com
TREBLAB Z7 PRO are receiving a 31 percent discount, wireless earbuds and speakers are also on sale
TREBLAB is a well-known tech company that specializes in making headphones, speakers, and other great devices designed to deliver outstanding audio quality. The brand’s primary goal is to give its users an exceptional sound experience. The best part is that this company makes high-quality tech that doesn’t break the bank, and with Amazon’s latest deals, you can get your hands on a new pair of TREBLAB Z7 PRO and other great products for less.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7
We have a splendid selection of deals for you today, starting with one of Apple’s most popular laptops. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air is now available for just $850 after scoring a $149 discount. These savings come in two parts, as the first 5 percent discount will help you shave up to $49 off your new laptop, while the other part will appear at checkout.
RS Recommends: The Best Sounding Earbuds
A great-sounding pair of earbuds can be a life-changer, whether you’re a professional musician or just a casual music fan. And, while a number of audio brands are making decent wireless earbuds these days, only a few stand out when it comes to producing outstanding audio for your favorite music, podcasts and any other content streamed from your devices. What Are the Best-Sounding Earbuds? There are more features than ever packed into these wireless earbuds nowadays, but sound quality was the primary focus for our rankings here. Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best-sounding earbuds online. Sound: There’s no...
Engadget
Skullcandy's first gaming headsets in years include Tile tracking and a wireless model
Skullcandy hasn't offered gaming headsets for the better part of a decade, but it's willing to give them another go — and it's eager to catch up in some respects. The brand has introduced revamped PLYR, SLYR and SLYR Pro headsets that promise budget-friendly game audio on console, mobile and PC with a few perks. The flagship PLYR (shown above) includes Bluetooth 5.2 wireless audio, while it and the wired SLYR Pro offer Tile tracking to help you find your headset (or the device it's connected to).
Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears
No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to check Pixel Buds Pro battery life
The Pixel Buds Pro offer improved battery life, but you'll still want to know where you stand while listening.
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
Digital Trends
Victrola’s new turntable is a plug-and-play vinyl solution for Sonos fans
Victrola, a company that’s best-known for its affordable and fun retro and suitcase-style record players, has created a new turntable designed expressly for vinyl fans who also own Sonos wireless speakers. The $800 Victrola Stream Carbon looks nothing like the company’s other models, with a minimalist, clean style and a distinctive, illuminated volume knob. Under the hood, it has something that no other turntable currently offers: a way to connect directly to Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, with no middle-man hardware like the Sonos Port.
9to5Google
Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hits new low at $209 off, Bose QC 45 ANC Headphones, more
All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a new all-time low on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable at $209 off. Plus, you can score the second-best price to date on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones at $249 as well as SanDisk’s 256GB A2 V30 Extreme microSD now hitting $31. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Cult of Mac
AirPods Pro 2 can use ear tips from the original version
AirPods Pro 2 is now reaching customers and they confirm what everyone hoped: ear tips designed for the original version fit the new one. But that’s not the whole story – Apple doesn’t recommend moving tips between the two versions of its earbuds. Here’s why. AirPods...
RS Recommends: Bose’s Best-Selling Earbuds Are Now Cheaper Than AirPods
Few audio brands have earned the kind of industry-wide and consumer-wide respect like Bose, and that’s for good reason. The company, which is approaching its 60th anniversary soon, has been at the forefront of both audio engineering and wearable technology for decades, with products that deliver on both sound quality and inspired (read: cool) design. If you know Bose, you’ll know that the brand rarely discounts its products, but we spotted a deal right now that gets you a pair of Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds marked down to just $149. The new wireless earbuds deal (which we spotted at...
NFL・
yankodesign.com
These ergonomic earbuds double up as speaker controls, adding a new dimension of functionality to wearables
There have been a lot of truly wireless earbuds and earbud concepts over the past few years as wired devices have gone out of style. But basically, they serve just one purpose and that is to play something in your ears or as a secondary tool for accessing digital assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, etc. Once they’re off your ears though, they become practically useless and most of the time, they’re just sitting pretty there in the charging case. What if they had another function when they’re not in your ears.
yankodesign.com
Logitech G Fits earbuds have custom molding ear tips for passive noise isolation and peak comfort
The sound quality and comfortable fit of any pair of earbuds depends on how well they rest inside your ear canals. Audiophiles who want the best experience often go for the custom-fit ear tips that mold to the shape of the ear canal for the best possible passive noise isolation and state-of-the-art comfort.
Android Authority
I tried earbuds with the best ANC and almost got hit by a bus
With great sound comes great responsibility. I am not much of a consumer of high-end earbuds with fancy features like ultra-advanced Active Noise Cancellation. My daily drivers are the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, which don’t feature ANC at all. And while I’ve used ANC headphones before, nothing I’ve ever tested comes even close to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, which I tried during and after the launch event in NYC.
notebookcheck.net
Anbernic RG353V gaming handheld released alongside RG353VS with Android support and HDMI output
Anbernic has started selling the RG353V, a gaming handheld the company previewed earlier this month. Surprisingly, the company has also released the RG353VS, another version with slightly fewer features. Fundamentally, the pair are the same device though, as their names suggest. As expected, the RG353V and RG353VS feature a 3.5-inch...
The Verge
Bose’s ultra-comfy QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off today
Whether you’re working from a noisy cafe or commuting on a train, a comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones can prove invaluable in the right setting. Thankfully, Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are currently matching their best price to date at Best Buy, where you can pick them up for $249 instead of $329 — a discount we haven’t seen in a while.
Project Caviar: Google is promoting new royalty-free audio and video codecs
In a nutshell: The Alliance for Open Media will launch a new brand to promote a royalty-free audio-video experience on consumer hardware, something Google has already achieved with the recently adopted AV1 codec. Should Dolby worry about the new venture?. Google has a plan to compete with the most recent...
Maryland Reporter
Columbia, MD
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT
MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.http://marylandreporter.com/
Comments / 0