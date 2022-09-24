ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Max Out Your PC Gaming Performance With Roccat’s Stunning Vulcan II Max Optical Keyboard & Syn Max Air Wireless 3d Audio Headset

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- PC gamers looking to max out their setup with maximum performance and impressive RGB lighting need look no further than the all-new Vulcan II Max keyboard and Syn Max Air headset from ROCCAT, Turtle Beach Corporation ’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) PC gaming peripherals brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005531/en/ Max Out Your PC Gaming Performance With ROCCAT’s Stunning Vulcan II Max Optical Keyboard & Syn Max Air Wireless 3d Audio Headset (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar has an integrated speaker, preamp & sound card

Get the most from your instrument when you have the Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar. In fact, it’s a Bluetooth speaker, preamp, sound card, and smart audio guitar with onboard effects. This all-in-one smart audio guitar incorporates a 50-watt Bluetooth speaker that supports volume control, backing track music, and silent mode. Additionally, it has a built-in preamp, tuner, and vocal remover button for making backtracks. It also has an integrated sound card and detachable outer frame. Use the free connected app to access deep EQ and editing effects. Furthermore, enjoy the detachable design, which allows for easy portability and storage. Play with multiple modes great for beginners and experts alike: music, karaoke, silent playing, jamming, and digital output. Crafted with a radius fretboard and zero fret design, it’s also comfortable to play. Finally, pair it with one of the NEXG charging stands in a coordinating color.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

TREBLAB Z7 PRO are receiving a 31 percent discount, wireless earbuds and speakers are also on sale

TREBLAB is a well-known tech company that specializes in making headphones, speakers, and other great devices designed to deliver outstanding audio quality. The brand’s primary goal is to give its users an exceptional sound experience. The best part is that this company makes high-quality tech that doesn’t break the bank, and with Amazon’s latest deals, you can get your hands on a new pair of TREBLAB Z7 PRO and other great products for less.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#Wireless Headphones#Pur Audio
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7

We have a splendid selection of deals for you today, starting with one of Apple’s most popular laptops. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air is now available for just $850 after scoring a $149 discount. These savings come in two parts, as the first 5 percent discount will help you shave up to $49 off your new laptop, while the other part will appear at checkout.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Sounding Earbuds

A great-sounding pair of earbuds can be a life-changer, whether you’re a professional musician or just a casual music fan. And, while a number of audio brands are making decent wireless earbuds these days, only a few stand out when it comes to producing outstanding audio for your favorite music, podcasts and any other content streamed from your devices. What Are the Best-Sounding Earbuds? There are more features than ever packed into these wireless earbuds nowadays, but sound quality was the primary focus for our rankings here. Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best-sounding earbuds online. Sound: There’s no...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Skullcandy's first gaming headsets in years include Tile tracking and a wireless model

Skullcandy hasn't offered gaming headsets for the better part of a decade, but it's willing to give them another go — and it's eager to catch up in some respects. The brand has introduced revamped PLYR, SLYR and SLYR Pro headsets that promise budget-friendly game audio on console, mobile and PC with a few perks. The flagship PLYR (shown above) includes Bluetooth 5.2 wireless audio, while it and the wired SLYR Pro offer Tile tracking to help you find your headset (or the device it's connected to).
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears

No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Digital Trends

Victrola’s new turntable is a plug-and-play vinyl solution for Sonos fans

Victrola, a company that’s best-known for its affordable and fun retro and suitcase-style record players, has created a new turntable designed expressly for vinyl fans who also own Sonos wireless speakers. The $800 Victrola Stream Carbon looks nothing like the company’s other models, with a minimalist, clean style and a distinctive, illuminated volume knob. Under the hood, it has something that no other turntable currently offers: a way to connect directly to Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, with no middle-man hardware like the Sonos Port.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Google

Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hits new low at $209 off, Bose QC 45 ANC Headphones, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a new all-time low on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable at $209 off. Plus, you can score the second-best price to date on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones at $249 as well as SanDisk’s 256GB A2 V30 Extreme microSD now hitting $31. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

AirPods Pro 2 can use ear tips from the original version

AirPods Pro 2 is now reaching customers and they confirm what everyone hoped: ear tips designed for the original version fit the new one. But that’s not the whole story – Apple doesn’t recommend moving tips between the two versions of its earbuds. Here’s why. AirPods...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Bose’s Best-Selling Earbuds Are Now Cheaper Than AirPods

Few audio brands have earned the kind of industry-wide and consumer-wide respect like Bose, and that’s for good reason. The company, which is approaching its 60th anniversary soon, has been at the forefront of both audio engineering and wearable technology for decades, with products that deliver on both sound quality and inspired (read: cool) design. If you know Bose, you’ll know that the brand rarely discounts its products, but we spotted a deal right now that gets you a pair of Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds marked down to just $149. The new wireless earbuds deal (which we spotted at...
NFL
yankodesign.com

These ergonomic earbuds double up as speaker controls, adding a new dimension of functionality to wearables

There have been a lot of truly wireless earbuds and earbud concepts over the past few years as wired devices have gone out of style. But basically, they serve just one purpose and that is to play something in your ears or as a secondary tool for accessing digital assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, etc. Once they’re off your ears though, they become practically useless and most of the time, they’re just sitting pretty there in the charging case. What if they had another function when they’re not in your ears.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

I tried earbuds with the best ANC and almost got hit by a bus

With great sound comes great responsibility. I am not much of a consumer of high-end earbuds with fancy features like ultra-advanced Active Noise Cancellation. My daily drivers are the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, which don’t feature ANC at all. And while I’ve used ANC headphones before, nothing I’ve ever tested comes even close to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, which I tried during and after the launch event in NYC.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Bose’s ultra-comfy QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off today

Whether you’re working from a noisy cafe or commuting on a train, a comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones can prove invaluable in the right setting. Thankfully, Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are currently matching their best price to date at Best Buy, where you can pick them up for $249 instead of $329 — a discount we haven’t seen in a while.
ELECTRONICS
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy