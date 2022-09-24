Read full article on original website
Man surrenders after standoff in Central Falls
The man has not yet been identified, and it's unclear what led up to the standoff.
ABC6.com
Woman seeks help after her date drove car into Providence water after an argument
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman sent to the hospital over the weekend after being driven into the Seekonk River told police she was on a date with the man driving the car, according to documents obtained by ABC 6 News. The name of the man involved in the...
Turnto10.com
State police cite Coventry woman in I-95 crash
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry woman was cited by state police in connection to a crash early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 95 south at exit 7. Police said the driver collided with the back of a tractor-trailer truck...
Police: Woman driven into river by man she met on dating app
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly driven into the Seekonk River by someone she met on a dating app.
2 injured in shooting near Central Falls sports complex
Two people were injured in a shooting near a Central Falls park Monday evening, according to police.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police are investigating three business robberies in 24 hours
Fall River Police are investigating the third business robbery in less than 24 hours. According to scanner transmissions, just before 2:00 p.m., a call came into dispatch for an armed robbery at Citizens Bank inside of Stop & Shop at 501 Rodman Street that was confirmed by an alarm company.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating two robberies that took place within hours of each other
Fall River Police are investigating two robberies that took place less than two hours apart on Sunday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 3:00 p.m., Officer Anoush Alemian responded to Star Market located at 317 Bank Street in response to a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Alemian met with the store clerk who advised her that a white male entered the store, brandished a weapon, and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied with his demands and the suspect fled the area on foot.
Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
ABC6.com
Man faces several charges after hours-long standoff in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls police released new details about an hours-long standoff that happened Monday night. Police said Tuesday that 34-year-old Michael Mogayzel was arrested and charged with domestic kidnapping, domestic simple assault, refusal to relinquish phone, and obstructing officers. Mogayzel barricaded himself inside of the...
Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
iheart.com
Stand Off With Police Ends Without Incident
The peace was disturbed multiple times in Central Falls on Monday. A standoff that began around 4:30 p.m. ended with one person in custody just after 9:00 last night at a home on Tremont Street. Neighbors were evacuated during the standoff. Police are expected to provide more details later today.
Providence police respond to car in water
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water. Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch. Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
Retired state police captain and wife charged with drowning death of teen claim harassment
Retired Massachusetts State Police Captain James Coughlin, and his wife Leslie are facing charges connected to the drowning death of 17 year old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party last summer. The teen was pulled from the Coughlin’s swimming pool, he could not be resuscitated. The Coughlins are charged...
Witnesses rush to help motorcycle rider seriously injured in a crash with a truck in Oxford
OXFORD, Mass. — A motorcycle rider is hospitalized with serious injuries after a collision with a truck in Oxford on Sunday. It happened at around 3:15 p.m. and investigators say when police first arrived they found neighbors and witnesses trying to help the rider by giving him first aid. The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center. His name was not released.
‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
ABC6.com
Police: Woman taken to hospital after car plunges into water in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that a woman was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a car plunged into the Seekonk River. Police explained that a man drove the vehicle off of the Gano Street Boat Launch just before 6 a.m. The woman, who was the...
2 hurt in 4-car crash on Seekonk highway
Massachusetts State Police say four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, collided around 5:30 a.m. not far from Exit 1.
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident
FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
WCVB
Pop Warner coach in Massachusetts arrested after assaulting referee with football, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A youth football coach in Massachusetts is facing one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a football — in connection with an incident involving a referee during a game in Malden, according to police. Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said...
