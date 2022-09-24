ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Comments / 2

Related
Turnto10.com

State police cite Coventry woman in I-95 crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry woman was cited by state police in connection to a crash early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 95 south at exit 7. Police said the driver collided with the back of a tractor-trailer truck...
COVENTRY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Falls, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Central Falls, RI
State
Washington State
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating two robberies that took place within hours of each other

Fall River Police are investigating two robberies that took place less than two hours apart on Sunday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 3:00 p.m., Officer Anoush Alemian responded to Star Market located at 317 Bank Street in response to a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Alemian met with the store clerk who advised her that a white male entered the store, brandished a weapon, and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied with his demands and the suspect fled the area on foot.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
CHARLESTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Washington Street
ABC6.com

Man faces several charges after hours-long standoff in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls police released new details about an hours-long standoff that happened Monday night. Police said Tuesday that 34-year-old Michael Mogayzel was arrested and charged with domestic kidnapping, domestic simple assault, refusal to relinquish phone, and obstructing officers. Mogayzel barricaded himself inside of the...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
iheart.com

Stand Off With Police Ends Without Incident

The peace was disturbed multiple times in Central Falls on Monday. A standoff that began around 4:30 p.m. ended with one person in custody just after 9:00 last night at a home on Tremont Street. Neighbors were evacuated during the standoff. Police are expected to provide more details later today.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence police respond to car in water

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.   Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch.  Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Witnesses rush to help motorcycle rider seriously injured in a crash with a truck in Oxford

OXFORD, Mass. — A motorcycle rider is hospitalized with serious injuries after a collision with a truck in Oxford on Sunday. It happened at around 3:15 p.m. and investigators say when police first arrived they found neighbors and witnesses trying to help the rider by giving him first aid. The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center. His name was not released.
OXFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident

FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
FAIRHAVEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy