Irvine, CA

Kisha Nelson
2d ago

Leave a dog in a hot car and what do you think will happen? Or just leaving a dog in a car period. Not safe. Treat your pets better.

foxla.com

Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally

CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department. The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.
CYPRESS, CA
insideedition.com

Woman Robbed of Jewelry and Cash at Gunpoint as Witness Watched in Los Angeles

Frightening video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint, while a witness can only watch helplessly. The LAPD says it happened around 11 a.m. in a public parking garage downtown. The manager of the building told KCBS that just weeks ago, another scary incident took place at the same shopping center. A group of suspects raided a jewelry store and smashed glass cases, hoping to rob the place. He says they were unable to break through. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man charged with killing man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 39-year-old man was charged Monday with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana. Robert Rodriguez Alarcon was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Alarcon is accused of killing the victim on Aug. 11. The...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot in an SUV, as she was returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night. The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Norco road rage fight caught on camera; Sheriffs investigating

NORCO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a road rage incident in Norco was caught on camera. The incident happened just after 8p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 15 Freeway near 6th Street in Norco. The video shows two cars driving along the freeway. The video was taken from...
NORCO, CA
newsantaana.com

Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Pomona PD searching for boy who reportedly posted pic of himself with gun on social media

POMONA, Calif. - Authorities in Pomona have lifted a precautionary lockdown after a student allegedly posted a photo of himself with a gun on social media. The Pomona Police Department announced just after noon Monday that Garey High School had been placed on lockdown. By 1 p.m. the department's Twitter account reported that officers had finished their search and that the school was going back to normal daily activities.
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested after being found sleeping in stolen semi-truck in Colton

A man was arrested after being found in a stolen semi-truck in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. Officers located the semi-truck while patrolling, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post recently. The suspect was found sleeping in the cab. The officers were able to safely detain and...
COLTON, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Mid-City hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a motorcyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The crash occurred on South Fairfax Avenue and Electric Drive around 10:20 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release A black, 4-door sedan was driving northbound on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Deputy hurt after suspect pins him against a car in deadly encounter in Rancho Cucamonga

Authorities say one man was killed and a deputy was injured in a lethal encounter in Rancho Cucamonga. The incident unfolded just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday as deputies attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard. Deputies said the car was initially believed to have been involved in a retail theft. As deputies were searching a car in a parking lot at Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue, another car allegedly driven by Marlon Bonds, 34, of Santa Monica came towards them, pinning one of the deputies against the car. According to deputies, Bonds then approached the deputies armed with a knife. That's when one of the deputies opened fire. Bonds was taken to the hospital where he died. The deputy was also transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his leg. He has since been released and was recovering at home. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
foxla.com

2 men shot to death in Montecito Heights

LOS ANGELES - Two men were shot and killed in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night, and police are looking for suspects. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that a shooting had occurred in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m. Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

