Read full article on original website
Kisha Nelson
2d ago
Leave a dog in a hot car and what do you think will happen? Or just leaving a dog in a car period. Not safe. Treat your pets better.
Reply(2)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pursuit Suspect Rams Vehicles, Attempts to Burn Down Home with Female Inside
Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A pursuit of a suspect ended in a dramatic way involving a disabled person, damaged parked vehicles and attempted house fire in the city of Norwalk early Monday morning, Sept. 26, around 1:00 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Norwalk Station was in pursuit...
foxla.com
Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department. The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.
Woman arrested, accused of killing man after intentionally running him over with car in Cypress
Police in Cypress have taken a 20-year-old woman into custody after she allegedly killed a man after she ran him over with her car. The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park, according to a news release from the Cypress Police Department. Authorities said that when officers […]
insideedition.com
Woman Robbed of Jewelry and Cash at Gunpoint as Witness Watched in Los Angeles
Frightening video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint, while a witness can only watch helplessly. The LAPD says it happened around 11 a.m. in a public parking garage downtown. The manager of the building told KCBS that just weeks ago, another scary incident took place at the same shopping center. A group of suspects raided a jewelry store and smashed glass cases, hoping to rob the place. He says they were unable to break through. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Man charged with killing man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 39-year-old man was charged Monday with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana. Robert Rodriguez Alarcon was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Alarcon is accused of killing the victim on Aug. 11. The...
foxla.com
Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot in an SUV, as she was returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night. The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other...
Girl abducted after father fatally shoots wife during domestic dispute in Fontana: Police
An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter. The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the […]
foxla.com
VIDEO: Norco road rage fight caught on camera; Sheriffs investigating
NORCO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a road rage incident in Norco was caught on camera. The incident happened just after 8p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 15 Freeway near 6th Street in Norco. The video shows two cars driving along the freeway. The video was taken from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsantaana.com
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
nypressnews.com
Video shows group of suspects in Santa Ana working together to steal catalytic converter
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — Police in Santa Ana are looking for a group of men who were caught on video working together to steal a catalytic converter. The incident happened on the morning of Aug. 2 in the 5300 block of West Ballast Avenue where two vehicles were parked.
foxla.com
Pomona PD searching for boy who reportedly posted pic of himself with gun on social media
POMONA, Calif. - Authorities in Pomona have lifted a precautionary lockdown after a student allegedly posted a photo of himself with a gun on social media. The Pomona Police Department announced just after noon Monday that Garey High School had been placed on lockdown. By 1 p.m. the department's Twitter account reported that officers had finished their search and that the school was going back to normal daily activities.
Westminster man charged with attacking victim with gas and lighter
A 36-year-old Orange County man was charged today with attempting to light a man on fire in Westminster and leading police on a chase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Man killed in Lincoln Heights drive-by shooting; police searching for suspects
LOS ANGELES - A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
Video shows suspect using waste bin to steal handbags from Santa Monica store
A boutique owner in Santa Monica says more than $10,000 worth of custom handbags were stolen from her store during an early-morning burglary Saturday.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested after being found sleeping in stolen semi-truck in Colton
A man was arrested after being found in a stolen semi-truck in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. Officers located the semi-truck while patrolling, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post recently. The suspect was found sleeping in the cab. The officers were able to safely detain and...
Motorcyclist killed in Mid-City hit-and-run; driver sought
Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a motorcyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The crash occurred on South Fairfax Avenue and Electric Drive around 10:20 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release A black, 4-door sedan was driving northbound on […]
4 suspects arrested in attempted burglary of Beverly Hills home, police say
Four men were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary for trying to make their way into a home in Beverly Hills, authorities said Sunday.
Deputy hurt after suspect pins him against a car in deadly encounter in Rancho Cucamonga
Authorities say one man was killed and a deputy was injured in a lethal encounter in Rancho Cucamonga. The incident unfolded just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday as deputies attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard. Deputies said the car was initially believed to have been involved in a retail theft. As deputies were searching a car in a parking lot at Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue, another car allegedly driven by Marlon Bonds, 34, of Santa Monica came towards them, pinning one of the deputies against the car. According to deputies, Bonds then approached the deputies armed with a knife. That's when one of the deputies opened fire. Bonds was taken to the hospital where he died. The deputy was also transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his leg. He has since been released and was recovering at home. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904.
foxla.com
2 men shot to death in Montecito Heights
LOS ANGELES - Two men were shot and killed in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night, and police are looking for suspects. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that a shooting had occurred in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
Comments / 17