Warren, OH

WYTV.com

United Way has new home in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Trumbull County now has a new home. The organization held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. It’s now in the heart of downtown Warren on Harmon Avenue. The old offices were off US-422 for years. This new building is smaller but...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Fundraiser benefits Columbiana coach’s daughter with cancer

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of Columbiana’s athletic department are coming together for one of their coaches whose daughter has been diagnosed with leukemia. Winning for Winnie is a two-day fundraiser for 2-year-old Winnie Vollnogle who was told she had the disease last month. Funds raised from raffle baskets and T-shirt sales will go toward her treatment expenses.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

29th annual walk supports multiple sclerosis patients

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Multiple Sclerosis Service Agency hosted its 29th Annual Super Walk on Saturday. It’s the first year the organization has brought it back since the pandemic. Agency volunteers made t-shirts, hot dogs and doughnuts for the event at Boardman Park. All proceeds are used...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time

It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County is celebrating her 112th birthday on Sunday. Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead. Whitehead was born in Georgia in 1910 and is one of the oldest women living...
GREENVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

Mercy Health offering free lead testing for kids in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free lead testing will be available for children ages 1 to 5 at the Warren City Health District on Monday. The tests will be offered by the Mercy Health Lead Poison Prevention Program from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Lead poisoning...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Vaccination clinic in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Health District is holding a drive thru vaccination clinic. It’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vaccination Complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds. Flu vaccines and COVID boosters will be available. Registration is required. Call 330-424-0272. Ext. 118.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Group celebrates women’s equality in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A group of women gathered at a winery in Warren to celebrate women’s equality. It has been 102 years since women gained the right to vote. The Women for Equality movement wanted to recognize and celebrate this step. Working and retired women of all...
WARREN, OH
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Chief hopes open house will attract applicants

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Police Department is hosting an open house Monday. The department is looking for police officers and other law enforcement positions in the department. The open house is happening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the station on Market Street. Chief Todd Werth...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

3 in Valley named ‘Blue Ribbon’ school

WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list. Canfield Village Middle School and South Range Elementary School, both in Canfield, made the list along with Seaborn Elementary in Mineral Ridge.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Sharon lights up the Shenango for Waterfire

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Sharon lit up the Shenango River for its 10th annual Waterfire tonight. The event features artists, vendors, 55 floating bonfires and performances on the river. Thousands of people attend. This is the second Waterfire this year. The first was in the summer — 2019 was...
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

6th annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest returns Saturday

Fall temperatures are back in the Mahoning Valley, and so is the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest!. The 6th annual Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and businesses will be set up between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue on Youngstown's West...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Over 100 Boardman families sell baby clothes, toys

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Park hosted its semi-annual Baby Bargain Boutique sale Saturday. The sale is like a massive garage sale. Over 100 families sold clothes and toys for kids ages 12 and under. This event is a great way for moms, dads, or grandparents to pick up...
BOARDMAN, OH

