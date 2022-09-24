Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
United Way has new home in Trumbull County
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Trumbull County now has a new home. The organization held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. It’s now in the heart of downtown Warren on Harmon Avenue. The old offices were off US-422 for years. This new building is smaller but...
WYTV.com
Fundraiser benefits Columbiana coach’s daughter with cancer
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of Columbiana’s athletic department are coming together for one of their coaches whose daughter has been diagnosed with leukemia. Winning for Winnie is a two-day fundraiser for 2-year-old Winnie Vollnogle who was told she had the disease last month. Funds raised from raffle baskets and T-shirt sales will go toward her treatment expenses.
WYTV.com
29th annual walk supports multiple sclerosis patients
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Multiple Sclerosis Service Agency hosted its 29th Annual Super Walk on Saturday. It’s the first year the organization has brought it back since the pandemic. Agency volunteers made t-shirts, hot dogs and doughnuts for the event at Boardman Park. All proceeds are used...
Chair-ity transforms spaces into homes for young adults who age out of foster care in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — When Maria Paparella learned about the challenges some young adults face after they’ve aged out of the foster care system, she created a non-profit designed to help make those first steps into adulthood less daunting. Chair-ity, an organization she began in high school, provides and delivers...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana Co. Health District giving away Pack n Plays to eligible parents
The Columbiana County General Health District will be giving away Pack n Play cribs later this week. The District announced that parents who are eligible for WIC and have a child weighing under 30 pounds can pick up a free Pack n Play on Thursday. District officials will be in...
Bat with confirmed rabies found in NE Ohio
A bat with a case of rabies was found in Jefferson Township last week.
WFMJ.com
Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time
It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
WYTV.com
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County is celebrating her 112th birthday on Sunday. Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead. Whitehead was born in Georgia in 1910 and is one of the oldest women living...
WYTV.com
Mercy Health offering free lead testing for kids in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free lead testing will be available for children ages 1 to 5 at the Warren City Health District on Monday. The tests will be offered by the Mercy Health Lead Poison Prevention Program from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Lead poisoning...
Former UM doctor who overdosed at hospital charged with medical fraud in Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO – A former University of Michigan doctor who overdosed on drugs stolen from patients almost a decade ago in Ann Arbor is now facing federal charges in Ohio for medical fraud, according to a report by cleveland.com. Timothy Sutton was indicted, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court...
WYTV.com
Vaccination clinic in Columbiana County
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Health District is holding a drive thru vaccination clinic. It’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vaccination Complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds. Flu vaccines and COVID boosters will be available. Registration is required. Call 330-424-0272. Ext. 118.
Ohio dog found with bullet wound in head
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head.
WYTV.com
Group celebrates women’s equality in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A group of women gathered at a winery in Warren to celebrate women’s equality. It has been 102 years since women gained the right to vote. The Women for Equality movement wanted to recognize and celebrate this step. Working and retired women of all...
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
WYTV.com
Chief hopes open house will attract applicants
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Police Department is hosting an open house Monday. The department is looking for police officers and other law enforcement positions in the department. The open house is happening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the station on Market Street. Chief Todd Werth...
WYTV.com
3 in Valley named ‘Blue Ribbon’ school
WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list. Canfield Village Middle School and South Range Elementary School, both in Canfield, made the list along with Seaborn Elementary in Mineral Ridge.
WYTV.com
Sharon lights up the Shenango for Waterfire
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Sharon lit up the Shenango River for its 10th annual Waterfire tonight. The event features artists, vendors, 55 floating bonfires and performances on the river. Thousands of people attend. This is the second Waterfire this year. The first was in the summer — 2019 was...
WFMJ.com
6th annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest returns Saturday
Fall temperatures are back in the Mahoning Valley, and so is the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest!. The 6th annual Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and businesses will be set up between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue on Youngstown's West...
WYTV.com
Over 100 Boardman families sell baby clothes, toys
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Park hosted its semi-annual Baby Bargain Boutique sale Saturday. The sale is like a massive garage sale. Over 100 families sold clothes and toys for kids ages 12 and under. This event is a great way for moms, dads, or grandparents to pick up...
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
