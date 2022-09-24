ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

americanmilitarynews.com

2 US vets released by Russian-backed forces in prisoner exchange

Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian-backed forces while fighting in Ukraine earlier this year have been released in a prisoner exchange, officials said on Wednesday. Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were among 10 prisoners released by Russian-backed forces as part of a prisoner exchange. Saudi...
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
US News and World Report

Russians Flee to Georgia After Putin's Mobilisation Order

TBILISI (Reuters) - Russian men are fleeing into neighbouring Georgia to avoid being called-up to fight in a war they do not agree with following Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to mobilise hundreds of thousands of reservists for the conflict in Ukraine. At one point on Sunday, the estimated wait...
