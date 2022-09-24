Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Related
sheltonherald.com
Middletown Hall of Fame to honor two teams in 2023 induction ceremony
MIDDLETOWN — A three-time state champion high school boys track and field dynasty and a semi-pro women’s basketball juggernaut from almost a century ago will be celebrated by the Middletown Sports Hall of Fame next year. The Class MM champion Middletown Blue Dragon teams from 1998, 1999 and...
sheltonherald.com
Sound on Sound kicks off with music and fun in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Lao Triffin and Catherine Baker decided to go to the inaugural Sound on the Sound as soon as the two-day music festival was announced. Even before the lineup was known, the couple from Guilford knew they wanted to return to Seaside Park for a music festival. "It's...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Keep zoning laws local when seeking solutions to affordable housing
In my experience, politicians in Hartford rarely have better ideas than Connecticut residents when confronting local issues, including the problem of zoning laws in our cities and towns. Town zoning members and other local officials — not legislators in Hartford — are in the best position to decide whether these...
sheltonherald.com
Q&A Chris Pankratz of Masters in Home Care
Chris Pankratz sees himself mostly as chief support officer for Masters In Home Care. And given that he is CEO of a firm providing home health support to some 800 patients in Connecticut, it is a role he takes as seriously as the nurses in the field who deliver that care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home
NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton welcomes new zoning enforcement officer
SHELTON — The zoning office remains one of the busiest in the city, and that’s just the way Ron Baia likes it. Baia was recently hired as the city’s new zoning enforcement officer and is one of several new hires in the department to help ease the workload for Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti, who has manned a skeleton crew for months while applications continue to stream through the door.
sheltonherald.com
Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton Day returns to downtown Oct. 2
SHELTON — Shelton Day makes its annual return downtown on Oct. 2. This year, the event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will once again feature more than 70 vendors, numerous food offerings and the return of the popular hot air balloon from CT Voyager.
RELATED PEOPLE
sheltonherald.com
Sound on Sound faces social media criticism after first day in Bridgeport
Many people who attended the first day of the Sound on Sound Music Festival on Saturday are criticizing event organizers on social media over what they describe as a lack of preparation and unreasonably high prices. The two-day festival is taking place in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park Sept. 24 and 25....
sheltonherald.com
Greenwich Library hosting Martha Graham Dance Company for 'Opening Night' fundraiser, performances
GREENWICH — The Martha Graham Dance Company will take the stage for three world-class performances at the Greenwich Library's Berkley Theater next month, including a benefit fundraiser for its first show. The series begins Oct. 14 with a benefit event called "Opening Night," chaired by Greenwich residents Sharon Philips...
sheltonherald.com
New Haven man accused of stealing cars at gunpoint that were listed for sale online
A New Haven man is facing federal charges after he stole cars at gunpoint after test driving the vehicles that were listed for sale online, authorities said. Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker,19, of New Haven, is also accused of carjacking Uber drivers at gunpoint during a five-month crime spree involving others earlier this year, authorities said.
sheltonherald.com
Glastonbury, Colchester high school students killed in crash, police say
GLASTONBURY — An 18-year-old Glastonbury High School student and a 15-year-old student from Bacon Academy in Colchester died in a motorcycle-SUV crash Sunday evening, officials said. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Hebron Avenue at the entrance to Route 2 East, Glastonbury Police Capt. Mark Catania said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Norwalk begins charter revision process. Here's what happens next.
NORWALK — The city’s Charter Revision Commission held its first meeting last week, outlining revision plans and goals, including a proposed draft prepared by late spring. The commission is comprised of seven members, with a mix of political party representation, Common Council President Tom Livingston said during Wednesday’s meeting.
sheltonherald.com
Wounded man is Hartford's 117th shooting survivor of year, police say
HARTFORD — A man wounded over the weekend is the 117th person to survive being shot in the capital city this year, police said. Officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on the 600-block of Wethersfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The shooting happened near Airport Road in the southern half of the city.
Comments / 0