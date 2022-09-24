Giovani Bernard looked like a great addition to the Buccaneers when the move was initially made, but the constant injuries make his future questionable. No one ever wants to see injuries derail a career. It is one of the harder parts of the NFL and also one of the only certainties; the sport is always trying to take more from the players than they take from it. Unfortunately, these injuries look like they could spell the end of Giovani Bernard’s time in Tampa with the Buccaneers.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO