Injury to Buccaneers skill player could end stint in Tampa
Giovani Bernard looked like a great addition to the Buccaneers when the move was initially made, but the constant injuries make his future questionable. No one ever wants to see injuries derail a career. It is one of the harder parts of the NFL and also one of the only certainties; the sport is always trying to take more from the players than they take from it. Unfortunately, these injuries look like they could spell the end of Giovani Bernard’s time in Tampa with the Buccaneers.
Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Denied Crazy Rumor
Sunday afternoon's matchup in Tampa Bay will feature two of the league's greatest quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. It will also feature some notable off-the-field storylines. Brady, of course, has reportedly been dealing with some marital troubles. Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly been fighting over...
Buccaneers need to consider tough cut to save offense
The Buccaneers might be without all of their best wide receivers, but that still doesn’t mean that what they have is good enough. The Buccaneers have been one of the worst offenses in the NFL to start the season. This absolutely can not continue. Offense rules the modern NFL....
Yardbarker
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
Aaron Rodgers says he got help from unlikely source in win over Bucs
The Green Bay Packers may have had some help from an unlikely source at the very end of their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Packers held firm on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to escape with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The conversion attempt was defended very well by the Packers, as their defense made sure Brady had no open receivers in the end zone on the try.
Buccaneers have major bee issue during Sunday’s game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some unexpected guests for Sunday’s game in the form of a whole lot of bees. One of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium was apparently home to a beehive during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the rather unusual sight, nobody seemed to be in any rush to do anything about it, at least initially.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady laments ‘poor execution’ in loss to Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. It was the Bucs home opener and they were expected to perform much better than they did. There were a number of mistakes that ultimately cost them the game. Bucs QB Tom Brady did not pull any punches on his thoughts following the loss.
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
CBS Sports
Bruce Arians got himself in hot water for sideline conduct vs. Saints; see NFL's letter to former Bucs coach
Old habits die hard, and Bruce Arians will always be B.A. when he's on the sideline. The NFL wrote Arians a letter this week admonishing him for his sideline actions during the Buccaneers' 20-10 win against the Saints. CBS Sports obtained a portion of the letter sent to the former Bucs coach, who now serves as a senior football consultant for the team.
saturdaytradition.com
De'Vondre Campbell comes up with game-saving play for Packers against Tampa Bay
De’Vondre Campbell came up big for the Packers in their 14-12 defensive showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Minnesota standout reached up and tipped a 2-point conversion away from the awaiting hands of Bucs receiver Russell Gage. Had Gage been able to come down with the throw from Tom Brady, the Bucs would have likely sent the game into overtime.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles drops important Julio Jones update after Week 3 absence
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a grueling defensive slugfest to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday in their home opener. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense struggled to move the football. Much of that likely had to do with missing personnel. The Bucs were without Mike Evans, who was suspended. They were also without both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones on the outside.
Packers inactives: Who's in, who's out for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers?
The Green Bay Packers will have All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari active on Sunday in Tampa Bay for just the second time since his injury at the end of the 2020 season. After missing the first two games of this year, Bakhtiari is officially active for Week 3. The Packers...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers Live on 09/25
The Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. On Sunday, September 25 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Green Bay Packers (1-1) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Packers vs....
thecomeback.com
Agent discusses Rob Gronkowski potential NFL comeback
Ever since legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, there has been speculation that he could unretire, especially after longtime teammate Tom Brady unretired after initially retiring alongside Gronkowski. And even though he’s continually denied any plans to return to the field, Gronk certainly didn’t do anything to quiet the speculation this weekend.
thecomeback.com
Page Six source calls speculation on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift cause “sexist”
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-1 despite Sunday’s loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. However, things are not going as well for the six-time Super Bowl champion off the field. Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly living separately. (Bündchen did...
Packers’ Matt LaFleur reveals big change after string of key injuries
After showing out in a big way in Week 2, fans received some not-so-good news when Sammy Watkins was added to the Green Bay Packers’ injury report with a hamstring injury. Did the ex-Clemson first-round pick suffer the injury on one of his three catches for 93 yards? Or maybe Watkins came up bad while helping to block on a running play, an aspect of the offense he reportedly loves?
