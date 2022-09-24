ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FanSided

Injury to Buccaneers skill player could end stint in Tampa

Giovani Bernard looked like a great addition to the Buccaneers when the move was initially made, but the constant injuries make his future questionable. No one ever wants to see injuries derail a career. It is one of the harder parts of the NFL and also one of the only certainties; the sport is always trying to take more from the players than they take from it. Unfortunately, these injuries look like they could spell the end of Giovani Bernard’s time in Tampa with the Buccaneers.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Denied Crazy Rumor

Sunday afternoon's matchup in Tampa Bay will feature two of the league's greatest quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. It will also feature some notable off-the-field storylines. Brady, of course, has reportedly been dealing with some marital troubles. Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly been fighting over...
FanSided

Buccaneers need to consider tough cut to save offense

The Buccaneers might be without all of their best wide receivers, but that still doesn’t mean that what they have is good enough. The Buccaneers have been one of the worst offenses in the NFL to start the season. This absolutely can not continue. Offense rules the modern NFL....
Yardbarker

Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss

Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers says he got help from unlikely source in win over Bucs

The Green Bay Packers may have had some help from an unlikely source at the very end of their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Packers held firm on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to escape with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The conversion attempt was defended very well by the Packers, as their defense made sure Brady had no open receivers in the end zone on the try.
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers have major bee issue during Sunday’s game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some unexpected guests for Sunday’s game in the form of a whole lot of bees. One of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium was apparently home to a beehive during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the rather unusual sight, nobody seemed to be in any rush to do anything about it, at least initially.
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady laments ‘poor execution’ in loss to Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. It was the Bucs home opener and they were expected to perform much better than they did. There were a number of mistakes that ultimately cost them the game. Bucs QB Tom Brady did not pull any punches on his thoughts following the loss.
CBS Sports

Bruce Arians got himself in hot water for sideline conduct vs. Saints; see NFL's letter to former Bucs coach

Old habits die hard, and Bruce Arians will always be B.A. when he's on the sideline. The NFL wrote Arians a letter this week admonishing him for his sideline actions during the Buccaneers' 20-10 win against the Saints. CBS Sports obtained a portion of the letter sent to the former Bucs coach, who now serves as a senior football consultant for the team.
saturdaytradition.com

De'Vondre Campbell comes up with game-saving play for Packers against Tampa Bay

De’Vondre Campbell came up big for the Packers in their 14-12 defensive showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Minnesota standout reached up and tipped a 2-point conversion away from the awaiting hands of Bucs receiver Russell Gage. Had Gage been able to come down with the throw from Tom Brady, the Bucs would have likely sent the game into overtime.
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers Live on 09/25

The Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. On Sunday, September 25 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Green Bay Packers (1-1) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Packers vs....
thecomeback.com

Agent discusses Rob Gronkowski potential NFL comeback

Ever since legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, there has been speculation that he could unretire, especially after longtime teammate Tom Brady unretired after initially retiring alongside Gronkowski. And even though he’s continually denied any plans to return to the field, Gronk certainly didn’t do anything to quiet the speculation this weekend.
ClutchPoints

Packers’ Matt LaFleur reveals big change after string of key injuries

After showing out in a big way in Week 2, fans received some not-so-good news when Sammy Watkins was added to the Green Bay Packers’ injury report with a hamstring injury. Did the ex-Clemson first-round pick suffer the injury on one of his three catches for 93 yards? Or maybe Watkins came up bad while helping to block on a running play, an aspect of the offense he reportedly loves?
