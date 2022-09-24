ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise State coach Avalos makes big change to staff less than 24 hours after loss to UTEP

By Ron Counts
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ik4Gv_0i90TijX00

Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough has been fired, Broncos head coach Andy Avalos announced on Saturday.

Plough was relieved of his duties less than 24 hours after the Broncos’ 27-10 loss at UTEP on Friday. Boise State was limited to 177 yards of offense.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Avalos said in a statement. “Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them. Tim is a good football coach, and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future.”

Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter will assume the role of offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season. He coached the Broncos from 1998 to 2000 before moving on take over at Arizona State and eventually coach in the NFL, where he was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and served two stints as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

Koetter joined the Broncos this year as an offensive analyst. His son, Davis, is a sixth-year senior at Boise State.

Plough was hired at Boise State in January 2021 after engineering a high-scoring, pass-happy offense at UC Davis, an FCS program that led the Big Sky Conference with 484.7 yards of offense and 384.3 passing yards a game in 2017, and set more than 20 program records.

He signed a two-year contract at Boise State in 2021, which was set to expire on Feb. 28, 2023. Plough received a $10,000 raise this year, which made his base salary $280,000. He was the second-highest paid assistant on the staff, and Plough will receive the remainder of his salary, according to his contract. Koetter is making $24,000 as an analyst.

Plough came to Boise State talking about the lofty goal of scoring 50 points a game, but that rarely panned out. The Broncos scored more than 50 once during his tenure — a 54-13 win over UTEP last season. The team scored in the 20s six times last season and scored less than 20 once.

Boise State ranked No. 7 in the Mountain West with 381 yards of total offense a game in 2021, Plough’s first with the Broncos.

Boise State ranks No. 10 in the conference this season, at 283.3 yards a game. The Broncos are No. 9 with 120.3 rushing yards a game and No. 7 with 163 passing yards per contest.

The Broncos are back in action on Friday at home against San Diego State (6 p.m., FS1).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings

The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Named Candidate For College Football Opening

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Urban Meyer has been named as a candidate for a college football job that recently opened. In a column for the Arizona Republic, writer Greg Moore proposed that Arizona State should give Meyer a call. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards last week, but their first game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano led them to a 34-13 blowout loss to rival Utah.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#Utep#Buccaneers#American Football#College Football#Arizona State#The Atlanta Falcons#Uc Davis#Fcs#The Big Sky Conference
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision

Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top six teams following Week 4 of the college football season. The College GameDay analyst has Georgia in his top spot, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan. He then has Clemson and USC rounding out his top six. All six teams got wins on...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing

A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night

An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
ATLANTA, GA
105.5 The Fan

Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team

It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.
BOISE, ID
The Spun

Oregon Completes Improbable Comeback vs. Washington State: Fans React

The improbable has happened out on the Palouse. No. 15 Oregon has beaten Washington State 44-41, but you're not going to believe how it all unfolded. The Cougars scored a touchdown with 6 minutes and 41 seconds remaining when Cam Ward found Robert Ferrel for a one-yard touchdown. That made it a 34-22 Washington State lead late in the fourth quarter.
EUGENE, OR
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
185
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy