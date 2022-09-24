Read full article on original website
Epilepsy Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, UCB Biopharma, Zynerba Pharma,
DelveInsight’s “Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Epilepsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Epilepsy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Epilepsy market is expected to...
Tavros Therapeutics Raises $7.5M to Develop Targeted Cancer Therapies
– Tavros Therapeutics, a precision oncology platform company leading the new frontier of targeted therapies exploiting tumors’ genetic vulnerabilities raises $7.5 million in Seed II financing co-led by existing investor Piedmont Capital Investments and new investor KdT Ventures, with participation from Alexandria Venture Investments. – Tavros launched in 2020...
Avidity (NASDAQ: RNA) Tanks After FDA Places Partial Hold on Clinical Trial
Shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) tanked in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had placed a partial clinical hold on new participant enrollment in the Phase 1 MARINA clinical trial. Avidity Biosciences is developing a new class of RNA...
Bipolar Depression Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2022-2032), States DelveInsight | Key Companies – Intra-Cellular Therapies,Otsuka, Lundbeck, Sunovion Pharma
DelveInsight’s “Bipolar Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Bipolar Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bipolar Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Bipolar Depression...
Tilt collaborates with MSD on immunotherapy clinical trial
The study will focus on checkpoint inhibitor refractory non-small cell lung cancer. Tilt Biotherapeutics – a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer immunotherapies – has announced that it has signed a second clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD, a trade name of Merck. The partnership will involve...
Upregulation of interleukin-19 in saliva of patients with COVID-19
Cytokines are major players in orchestrating inflammation, disease pathogenesis and severity during COVID-19 disease. However, the role of IL-19 in COVID-19 pathogenesis remains elusive. Herein, through the analysis of transcriptomic datasets of SARS-CoV-2 infected lung cells, nasopharyngeal swabs, and lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients, we report that expression levels of IL-19 and its receptor, IL-20R2, were upregulated following SARS-CoV-2 infection. Of 202 adult COVID-19 patients, IL-19 protein level was significantly higher in blood and saliva of asymptomatic patients compared to healthy controls when adjusted for patients' demographics (P"‰<"‰0.001). Interestingly, high saliva IL-19 level was also associated with COVID-19 severity (P"‰<"‰0.0001), need for mechanical ventilation (P"‰="‰0.002), and/or death (P"‰="‰0.010) within 29Â days of admission, after adjusting for patients' demographics, diabetes mellitus comorbidity, and COVID-19 serum markers of severity such as D-dimer, C-reactive protein, and ferritin. Moreover, patients who received interferon beta during their hospital stay had lower plasma IL-19 concentrations (24Â pgÂ mLâˆ’1) than those who received tocilizumab (39.2Â pgÂ mLâˆ’1) or corticosteroids (42.5Â pgÂ mLâˆ’1). Our findings indicate that high saliva IL-19 level wasÂ associated with COVID-19 infectivity and disease severity.
Severe Asthma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2032) – Estimates DelveInsight | AstraZeneca (Tezspire/tezepelumab), GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Novartis, Sanofi
As per DelveInsight, the Severe Asthma Market size was found to be USD 6,076 Million in 2021, which is expected to grow by 2032. The market is expected to grow owing to the expected launch of potential therapies, an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Severe Asthma, and rising demand for personalized therapies in the 7MM.
FDA’s ODAC Gives Negative Opinion on Continued Melphalan Flufenamide Approval for Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma
The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against continued use of melphalan flufenamide for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 14 to 2 against upholding an accelerated approval of melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma after the drug’s unfavorable risk/benefit profile was revealed.1.
Tezspire (Tezepelumab-ekko) - Subcutaneous
Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko) is a medication given by injection to treat severe asthma in adults and children 12 years and older. Asthma is a chronic disease of the lungs that causes the airways to tighten and become inflamed, leading to difficulty breathing. Classic asthma symptoms include wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, and cough. Regular use of controller medicines can help keep asthma under control consistently, and rescue inhalers treat acute asthma attacks within minutes.
