Elk River, MN

NorthStar Arts hosting auditions in Elk River, Monticello for 10-year anniversary production of Peter Pan

 2 days ago

NorthStar Arts has announced the registration window has opened for auditions for the 10-year anniversary production of Peter Pan.

More than 50 actors, singers, sword fighters, dancers, and gymnasts are being cast in this professional quality show which will use state of the art projected backdrops alongside classically costumed actors to bring this treasured tale to life on the stage. The script adaptation, written by Elk River High School alumnus, Katheryn (Katie) Wolf, features roles for adults and children of all ages and levels of experience.

“Whether you have never ‘walked the boards’ or are a professional actor we have a role for you.” a recent press release stated.

Registration is open and all actors will be cast in the show. All participants should register and then attend the audition night of their choosing at either Monticello Middle School or the Elk River Public Library as follows:

•Tuesday Sept. 29 6:30-8:00 at Monticello Middle School

•Friday Sept. 30 6:30-8 at Monticello Middle School

•Wednesday Oct. 5 5:45-7:45 at Elk River Public Library

•Thursday, Oct. 6 5:45-7:45 at Elk River Public Library

Rehearsals begin Oct. 17 and will be split between Elk River and Monticello. The show opens Dec. 8 in the newly remodeled theatre in Monticello. This facility boasts 600 seats, more than 80 state of the art theatrical smart lights, and a huge stage space in a wonderful and welcoming atmosphere.

To join in this amazing experience Register today at www.NorthStarArts.org.

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

