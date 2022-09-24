Read full article on original website
Brooklyn home in Sheepshead Bay suffers damaging fire
Fire crews are on the scene of a fire that tore through a Brooklyn home in Sheepshead Bay Monday morning.
Fire at Governor’s Island Ferry Terminal started on roof: FDNY
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — FDNY went to a fire at the Governor’s Island Ferry Terminal Saturday afternoon. At around 3:50 p.m., a fire started in the AC unit on the roof of a five-story commercial building. In the video on the Citizen app, you can see smoke filling the sky from the fire. FDNY said the […]
Midtown hotel evacuated overnight due to high levels of CO2
NEW YORK -- A hotel in Midtown had to be evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide. Just before 3 a.m. Monday, about 15 people were forced out of the New York Manhattan Hotel on West 32nd Street. Police said high carbon dioxide levels were detected, and there were fears of a possible gas leak. Some tourists from Barcelona, Spain said they were jolted awake by emergency workers. "We were sleeping, in the middle of the night, they knocked the door. I think supposedly a gas," said Olga Matas. The problem was reportedly caused by manhole fires nearby. The FDNY and Con Edison responded to the scene.
Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach
NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident
UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash
At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
Is a Staten Island casino in our future? BP Fossella proposes NY Wheel site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella wants the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) and interested developers to “roll the dice” and consider building a casino on Staten Island. Fossella held a press conference on Monday to propose Staten Island be among locations in consideration for...
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
Boat Catches on Fire and Sinks, Occupant Jumps Overboard and is Saved
The Public information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM in Point Lookout. According to Police, a fifty-foot-long Bertram fishing boat notified authorities that he was in distress, and 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a boat on fire in the water off of Point Lookout. The boat owner reports that he heard a loud bang, then his boat went on fire, and he jumped into the ocean, the boat sank a short time later.
Winter is coming: Landlords face brutal heating season
With temperatures dropping into the 40s in New York, landlords are cranking on the heat. But given the rising cost of fuel, many already had the jitters. “There’s a lot of anxiety going into this heating season,” said Aaron Weber, an owner at Weber Realty Management, which oversees 400 apartments across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
Crash Monday on Staten Island Expressway injures 2, slows traffic to a halt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A crash on the Staten Island Expressway left two people injured and slowed traffic in the New Jersey-bound lanes to a halt Monday morning. Emergency crews, including city firefighters and the NYPD’s Highway Patrol, responded to the crash around 8:20 a.m. near Exit 7 at Richmond Avenue, according to an FDNY spokesman.
1 dead, 2 injured in Nassau County house fire
One person was killed and another was injured after a fire engulfed a Hempstead home early Monday.
12 storm surge gates: Army Corps proposes $52 billion barriers for New York-New Jersey waterways
A conceptual rendering of the Arthur Kill Storm Surge Barrier, from the new HATS report. Image courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The 14-year construction project would dramatically reshape New York City’s waterfront and be one of the largest infrastructure projects in the area's history. [ more › ]
Video shows Staten Island family encounter fox while out walking dog
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gene Vargas was walking his dog alongside his family Saturday night when his son saw something running nearby. They got closer to figure out what was causing the mysterious movement on Aviston Street, near Lynn Street in Oakwood, before the animal locked eyes with them.
MTA conductor punched in the face through subway car window: NYPD
Police released this image of a suspect wanted for allegedly punching a subway train conductor in the face on Tuesday, September 20th. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on September 20th inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse subway station. [ more › ]
What Is Storm Surge and Why Is It So Dangerous?
Any New Yorker or New Jerseyean remembers all too well the deadly storm surge triggered by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The storm came ashore in late October of that year with hurricane-force winds around 90 mph, but it was the water that proved most dangerous. A 14-foot surge in New York Harbor topped the seawall in lower Manhattan and flooded critical infrastructure - and an even higher surge devastated parts of Staten Island. Dozens drowned in the city.
Drunk New York Teen Destroys Historic Hudson Valley Building, SP
A drunk teen is accused of causing a horrific crash that closed a popular road, delayed school and destroyed a historic structure. On Friday, New York State Police announced a teen was arrested following a horrific crash that destroyed a historic barn in the Hudson Valley. Fire Destroys Historic Barn...
Headless Body Found in Hudson Valley, IDed After Nearly 50 Years
New York State Police have finally identified a headless, handles body that was found in the Hudson Valley nearly 50 years ago. The search for the killer remains. On Friday, New York State Police from Dutchess County announced a 1980 murder victim was finally identified. Dutchess County, New York Murder...
