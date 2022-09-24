ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

How to use a Canon camera: Beginner tips and tricks

The first time I handled a Canon camera, I admit, I was a bit overwhelmed. While in recent years, smartphone and mirrorless cameras have rocketed in image quality and usability, the DSLR is still a well-respected and popular tool in the hands of enthusiasts and professional photographers. Paired with the right lens or settings, you can transform a potentially dull, uninspiring photo into something worthy of being on display in your home.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Step up your iPhone camera game with these attachable lenses [Review]

Is it worth buying a full-size camera these days? The reasons to do so grow smaller and smaller as smartphone cameras get better and better. It’s getting to the point where you have to spend a thousand dollars or more for a full-frame camera to take noticeably better pictures than your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Google Camera#Rear Camera#Front Facing Camera#Camera Lens#Smart Phone#Lifehacks#Ios#Snapseed#Photoshop Express
Digital Trends

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro camera battle isn’t as close as you think

If you’re looking longingly at the new iPhone 14 Pro and wondering just how good the camera is, and whether it’s better than the Apple phone that’s already in your pocket, we’ve got the answer for you. Over the first few days with the 14 Pro, I’ve taken several hundred photos with it and the iPhone 13 Pro, ready to put the two against each other in a battle that’s sure to get heated.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up Emergency Contacts on Your Samsung Galaxy Phone

Besides the many productivity and entertainment benefits of owning a smartphone, your device could also save your life, thanks to the emergency features built into all modern smartphones. Some of such features include emergency calling and having your medical information readily available. On Samsung Galaxy devices, you can create an...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

What Is Shutter Priority Mode? Why and When You Should Use It

Shooting photos in auto mode is a safe bet—you don't have to worry about the lighting or remember to set one of the hundred settings on your camera. And your photos will turn out okay in the end. As much as the auto mode is helpful, it can also...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Digital Trends

Which $1,000 phone has the better camera — iPhone 14 Pro or Galaxy Z Flip 4?

The iPhone 14 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are very different smartphones. Try to fold the iPhone like the Z Flip 4, and it’ll all end in tears. Yet if you’ve got $1,000 to spend, these two sit alongside each other on the shelves, and that makes comparing them an interesting proposition. Both are very tempting, just for different reasons. Can the camera performance help make any decision easier?
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

5 Things You Can Do With Smart Select on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Have you ever found yourself scrolling through a web page or document, wishing there was a quick way to extract text? Well, Samsung's Smart Select tool has you covered. Smart Select is a cool addition to your Samsung Galaxy device. It lets you capture, edit, and share content in a variety of ways. Here, we'll show you some of its best features that you can put to good use.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

7 Things You Can Do on a Galaxy Watch With Your iPhone

If you have an iPhone and are looking to buy a smartwatch, you might be inclined to get the Apple Watch. Although the Apple Watch integrates with the iPhone seamlessly, buying Apple products always comes at a price. So, what do you do if you are looking for a cheap...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Change Your Cursor in Google Chrome

When you're browsing on your PC, your cursor is always there. It allows you to open documents, click on links, enter text, and do so much more so. Changing your cursor is a great way to make browsing more exciting, and it can also help improve your productivity. In this...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up MSI Afterburner to Display Stats While Gaming on Windows 11

A decade back, gaming used to be all about playing games at whichever settings your hardware could support. But the landscape has changed now. Games have become visually appetizing and demand more computing resources than ever. That makes you wonder how to check the stats of the system resource in use while playing games.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Heat Map in Excel

Heat maps are a great tool to analyze a lot of data at once, as it uses different colors to represent data instead of having to compare every value. If you need a heat map for your job but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up Sign-Out Shortcuts in Windows 11

There are numerous ways you can sign out of a Windows 11 account via different menus. However, it’s more convenient to have a Sign-Out shortcut on the desktop, taskbar, or context menu. Shortcuts always provide the most direct way to access software, tools, options, and other features. This is how you can create different types of Sign-Out shortcuts in Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
DIY Photography

Datacolor’s 48-swatch camera profiling colour chart now finally fits in your pocket with the Spyder Checkr Photo

Well, here’s one I missed while I was away in Amsterdam for IBC 2022, but it looks like Datacolor has finally released a pocket-sized version of their Spyder Checkr (review here) for easier use on location. It’s called the Spyder Checkr Photo and contains the 48 familiar swatches found in its bigger and older sibling. The card is also swappable, allowing you to flip them around for 12 more grey scale swatches for checking brightness and contrast as well as large targets for white balancing.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Automatic Driver Updates on Windows

The automatic updates on Windows eliminate the need to update your drivers manually. Furthermore, when you connect a new hardware device, Windows can automatically install the necessary drivers. Although this approach keeps your devices up to date, you may want to stop automatic driver updates for various reasons. Fortunately, Windows...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Boot Screen Logo on Windows With HackBGRT

Windows is a highly customizable operating system, and one of the things you can customize is the boot screen logo. So if you’re tired of looking at the Windows logo when your computer is booting up, you can change that with a little-known tool called HackBGRT. Here’s how to do that.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy