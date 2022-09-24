Read full article on original website
Related
The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022
Having the best camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro will ensure your camera unit and lenses stay scratch-free
ZDNet
How to use a Canon camera: Beginner tips and tricks
The first time I handled a Canon camera, I admit, I was a bit overwhelmed. While in recent years, smartphone and mirrorless cameras have rocketed in image quality and usability, the DSLR is still a well-respected and popular tool in the hands of enthusiasts and professional photographers. Paired with the right lens or settings, you can transform a potentially dull, uninspiring photo into something worthy of being on display in your home.
Your smartphone camera has great hidden features—here’s how to find them
Jeff Carlson/Popular PhotographyWhether you're shooting Android or iPhone, here's how to get the most out of your device's built-in camera app.
Cult of Mac
Step up your iPhone camera game with these attachable lenses [Review]
Is it worth buying a full-size camera these days? The reasons to do so grow smaller and smaller as smartphone cameras get better and better. It’s getting to the point where you have to spend a thousand dollars or more for a full-frame camera to take noticeably better pictures than your iPhone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro camera battle isn’t as close as you think
If you’re looking longingly at the new iPhone 14 Pro and wondering just how good the camera is, and whether it’s better than the Apple phone that’s already in your pocket, we’ve got the answer for you. Over the first few days with the 14 Pro, I’ve taken several hundred photos with it and the iPhone 13 Pro, ready to put the two against each other in a battle that’s sure to get heated.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Emergency Contacts on Your Samsung Galaxy Phone
Besides the many productivity and entertainment benefits of owning a smartphone, your device could also save your life, thanks to the emergency features built into all modern smartphones. Some of such features include emergency calling and having your medical information readily available. On Samsung Galaxy devices, you can create an...
makeuseof.com
What Is Shutter Priority Mode? Why and When You Should Use It
Shooting photos in auto mode is a safe bet—you don't have to worry about the lighting or remember to set one of the hundred settings on your camera. And your photos will turn out okay in the end. As much as the auto mode is helpful, it can also...
Phone Arena
Samsung could remove all physical buttons from its Samsung Galaxy S series
Smartphone design has become a little stale lately. No wonder the the Nothing Phone (1) gained so much attention when it launched - the current cookie-cutter style design (i.e. a candy bar slab of glass and metal with a selfie camera cutout) is becoming ever more dated and commonplace. However,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Which $1,000 phone has the better camera — iPhone 14 Pro or Galaxy Z Flip 4?
The iPhone 14 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are very different smartphones. Try to fold the iPhone like the Z Flip 4, and it’ll all end in tears. Yet if you’ve got $1,000 to spend, these two sit alongside each other on the shelves, and that makes comparing them an interesting proposition. Both are very tempting, just for different reasons. Can the camera performance help make any decision easier?
makeuseof.com
5 Things You Can Do With Smart Select on Samsung Galaxy Phones
Have you ever found yourself scrolling through a web page or document, wishing there was a quick way to extract text? Well, Samsung's Smart Select tool has you covered. Smart Select is a cool addition to your Samsung Galaxy device. It lets you capture, edit, and share content in a variety of ways. Here, we'll show you some of its best features that you can put to good use.
Business Insider
iOS 16 lets you translate any text around you using your iPhone's camera — here's how to do it
You can instantly translate foreign language text to English and other languages using the iPhone's Camera app in iOS 16. Point the camera at the text you want to translate, tap the Text Selection icon and then tap Translate. There are a lot of additional options in a pop-up menu...
makeuseof.com
7 Things You Can Do on a Galaxy Watch With Your iPhone
If you have an iPhone and are looking to buy a smartwatch, you might be inclined to get the Apple Watch. Although the Apple Watch integrates with the iPhone seamlessly, buying Apple products always comes at a price. So, what do you do if you are looking for a cheap...
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your Cursor in Google Chrome
When you're browsing on your PC, your cursor is always there. It allows you to open documents, click on links, enter text, and do so much more so. Changing your cursor is a great way to make browsing more exciting, and it can also help improve your productivity. In this...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up MSI Afterburner to Display Stats While Gaming on Windows 11
A decade back, gaming used to be all about playing games at whichever settings your hardware could support. But the landscape has changed now. Games have become visually appetizing and demand more computing resources than ever. That makes you wonder how to check the stats of the system resource in use while playing games.
makeuseof.com
How "The Quick Brown Fox Jumps Over the Lazy Dog" Makes Text Easier to Read on Your Windows PC
There's a good chance you've heard of or seen the sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog," especially if you've taken typing lessons. Or maybe you would have typed it yourself in school. It's also perhaps one of the most well-known sentences in the English language—used for...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Heat Map in Excel
Heat maps are a great tool to analyze a lot of data at once, as it uses different colors to represent data instead of having to compare every value. If you need a heat map for your job but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Sign-Out Shortcuts in Windows 11
There are numerous ways you can sign out of a Windows 11 account via different menus. However, it’s more convenient to have a Sign-Out shortcut on the desktop, taskbar, or context menu. Shortcuts always provide the most direct way to access software, tools, options, and other features. This is how you can create different types of Sign-Out shortcuts in Windows 11.
DIY Photography
Datacolor’s 48-swatch camera profiling colour chart now finally fits in your pocket with the Spyder Checkr Photo
Well, here’s one I missed while I was away in Amsterdam for IBC 2022, but it looks like Datacolor has finally released a pocket-sized version of their Spyder Checkr (review here) for easier use on location. It’s called the Spyder Checkr Photo and contains the 48 familiar swatches found in its bigger and older sibling. The card is also swappable, allowing you to flip them around for 12 more grey scale swatches for checking brightness and contrast as well as large targets for white balancing.
makeuseof.com
How to Stop Automatic Driver Updates on Windows
The automatic updates on Windows eliminate the need to update your drivers manually. Furthermore, when you connect a new hardware device, Windows can automatically install the necessary drivers. Although this approach keeps your devices up to date, you may want to stop automatic driver updates for various reasons. Fortunately, Windows...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Boot Screen Logo on Windows With HackBGRT
Windows is a highly customizable operating system, and one of the things you can customize is the boot screen logo. So if you’re tired of looking at the Windows logo when your computer is booting up, you can change that with a little-known tool called HackBGRT. Here’s how to do that.
Comments / 0